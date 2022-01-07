Skip to main content
Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Florida State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-4, 4-0 ACC) is set to face Florida State (7-5, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan 8 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:

- Rankings:

Florida StateLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/RV

NR/NR

NET

78th

82nd

RPI

76th

42nd

SOS

59th

44th

KenPom

46th

60th

Sagarin

42nd

54th

Torvik

56th

72nd

- Team Leaders:

Florida StateLouisville

Points

Caleb Mills (12.1)

Noah Locke (11.1)

Rebounds

Malik Osborne (7.3)

Malik Williams (9.1)

Assists

Anthony Polite (2.9)

Jarrod West (3.8)

Steals

Caleb Mills (2.0)

Jarrod West (1.9)

Blocks

RayQuan Evans (0.9)

Malik Williams (0.8)

- Scoring:

Florida StateLouisville

Points Per Game

73.2

71.0

Field Goal %

44.2%

42.4%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.9/60.2

25.1/59.1

Three Point %

33.3%

31.4%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.2/21.5

8.0/25.5

Free Throw %

70.6%

70.0%

- Rebounding:

Florida StateLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

35.7

39.9

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.3

10.7

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.3

29.2

Rebound Margin

-0.1

+4.7

- Defense:

Florida StateLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

68.1

66.4

Opp. FG%

42.1%

39.2%

Opp. 3PT%

33.4%

30.6%

Steals Per Game

10.4

6.9

Blocks Per Game

5.0

2.7

- Ball Handling:

Florida StateLouisville

Assists Per Game

14.1

13.1

Turnovers Per Game

13.7

13.8

Turnover Margin

+4.1

-1.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.0

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 35.6 percent chance to win against Florida State.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 34 percent chance to take down the Seminoles, with a projected final score of 70-66 in favor of Florida State. Per current metrics, FSU is the highest-ranked opponent Louisville will face on the road until February 21st against North Carolina.

- Personal Prediction: Florida State 68, Louisville 61.

(Photo of Noah Locke: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

