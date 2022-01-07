Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Florida State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-4, 4-0 ACC) is set to face Florida State (7-5, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan 8 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:
- Rankings:
|Florida State
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/RV
NR/NR
NET
78th
82nd
RPI
76th
42nd
SOS
59th
44th
KenPom
46th
60th
Sagarin
42nd
54th
Torvik
56th
72nd
- Team Leaders:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Points
Caleb Mills (12.1)
Noah Locke (11.1)
Rebounds
Malik Osborne (7.3)
Malik Williams (9.1)
Assists
Anthony Polite (2.9)
Jarrod West (3.8)
Steals
Caleb Mills (2.0)
Jarrod West (1.9)
Blocks
RayQuan Evans (0.9)
Malik Williams (0.8)
- Scoring:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Points Per Game
73.2
71.0
Field Goal %
44.2%
42.4%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.9/60.2
25.1/59.1
Three Point %
33.3%
31.4%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.2/21.5
8.0/25.5
Free Throw %
70.6%
70.0%
- Rebounding:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.7
39.9
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.3
10.7
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.3
29.2
Rebound Margin
-0.1
+4.7
- Defense:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
68.1
66.4
Opp. FG%
42.1%
39.2%
Opp. 3PT%
33.4%
30.6%
Steals Per Game
10.4
6.9
Blocks Per Game
5.0
2.7
- Ball Handling:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.1
13.1
Turnovers Per Game
13.7
13.8
Turnover Margin
+4.1
-1.1
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.0
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 35.6 percent chance to win against Florida State.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 34 percent chance to take down the Seminoles, with a projected final score of 70-66 in favor of Florida State. Per current metrics, FSU is the highest-ranked opponent Louisville will face on the road until February 21st against North Carolina.
- Personal Prediction: Florida State 68, Louisville 61.
(Photo of Noah Locke: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
