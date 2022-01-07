Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Florida State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-4, 4-0 ACC) is set to face Florida State (7-5, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan 8 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:

- Rankings:

Florida State Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/RV NR/NR NET 78th 82nd RPI 76th 42nd SOS 59th 44th KenPom 46th 60th Sagarin 42nd 54th Torvik 56th 72nd

- Team Leaders:

Florida State Louisville Points Caleb Mills (12.1) Noah Locke (11.1) Rebounds Malik Osborne (7.3) Malik Williams (9.1) Assists Anthony Polite (2.9) Jarrod West (3.8) Steals Caleb Mills (2.0) Jarrod West (1.9) Blocks RayQuan Evans (0.9) Malik Williams (0.8)

- Scoring:

Florida State Louisville Points Per Game 73.2 71.0 Field Goal % 44.2% 42.4% FGM/FGA Per Game 26.9/60.2 25.1/59.1 Three Point % 33.3% 31.4% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.2/21.5 8.0/25.5 Free Throw % 70.6% 70.0%

- Rebounding:

Florida State Louisville Rebounds Per Game 35.7 39.9 Off. Reb. Per Game 11.3 10.7 Def. Reb. Per Game 24.3 29.2 Rebound Margin -0.1 +4.7

- Defense:

Florida State Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 68.1 66.4 Opp. FG% 42.1% 39.2% Opp. 3PT% 33.4% 30.6% Steals Per Game 10.4 6.9 Blocks Per Game 5.0 2.7

- Ball Handling:

Florida State Louisville Assists Per Game 14.1 13.1 Turnovers Per Game 13.7 13.8 Turnover Margin +4.1 -1.1 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.0 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 35.6 percent chance to win against Florida State.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 34 percent chance to take down the Seminoles, with a projected final score of 70-66 in favor of Florida State. Per current metrics, FSU is the highest-ranked opponent Louisville will face on the road until February 21st against North Carolina.

- Personal Prediction: Florida State 68, Louisville 61.

