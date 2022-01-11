Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. NC State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack for their Wednesday rematch, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-5, 4-1 ACC) is set to face NC State (8-8, 1-4 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan 12 at 9:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:

- Rankings:

NC State Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 135th 85th RPI 194th 47th SOS 123rd 34th KenPom 115th 59th Sagarin 108th 56th Torvik 118th 73rd

- Team Leaders:

NC State Louisville Points Dereon Seabron (19.7) Noah Locke (10.8) Rebounds Dereon Seabron (10.1) Malik Williams (8.9) Assists Dereon Seabron (3.5) Jarrod West (3.6) Steals Dereon Seabron (1.6) Jarrod West (1.7) Blocks Ebenezer Dowuona (2.5) Malik Williams (0.8)

- Scoring:

NC State Louisville Points Per Game 76.8 70.9 Field Goal % 42.2% 42.3% FGM/FGA Per Game 26.8/63.5 25.0/59.1 Three Point % 31.8% 31.3% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.6/23.9 8.0/25.6 Free Throw % 71.1% 70.0%

- Rebounding:

NC State Louisville Rebounds Per Game 37.9 39.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.8 10.7 Def. Reb Per Game 25.1 29.1 Rebound Margin 0.0 +4.4

- Defense:

NC State Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 75.2 67.3 Opp. FG% 44.8% 39.6% Opp. 3PT% 34.1% 30.8% Steals Per Game 7.4 6.6 Blocks Per Game 4.3 2.5

- Ball Handling:

NC State Louisville Assists Per Game 11.9 13.0 Turnovers Per Game 10.1 13.5 Turnover Margin +2.9 -1.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.2 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 80.2 percent chance to win against NC State.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 74 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 76-69 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, the matchup with NC State kicks off a three-game stretch where Louisville plays teams all outside the KenPom top 100.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 79, NC State 72.

(Photo of Dre Davis: University of Louisville Athletics)

