Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. NC State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack for their Wednesday rematch, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-5, 4-1 ACC) is set to face NC State (8-8, 1-4 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan 12 at 9:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:

- Rankings:

NC StateLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

135th

85th

RPI

194th

47th

SOS

123rd

34th

KenPom

115th

59th

Sagarin

108th

56th

Torvik

118th

73rd

- Team Leaders:

NC StateLouisville

Points

Dereon Seabron (19.7)

Noah Locke (10.8)

Rebounds

Dereon Seabron (10.1)

Malik Williams (8.9)

Assists

Dereon Seabron (3.5)

Jarrod West (3.6)

Steals

Dereon Seabron (1.6)

Jarrod West (1.7)

Blocks

Ebenezer Dowuona (2.5)

Malik Williams (0.8)

- Scoring:

NC StateLouisville

Points Per Game

76.8

70.9

Field Goal %

42.2%

42.3%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.8/63.5

25.0/59.1

Three Point %

31.8%

31.3%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.6/23.9

8.0/25.6

Free Throw %

71.1%

70.0%

- Rebounding:

NC StateLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

37.9

39.8

Off. Reb. Per Game

12.8

10.7

Def. Reb Per Game

25.1

29.1

Rebound Margin

0.0

+4.4

- Defense:

NC StateLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

75.2

67.3

Opp. FG%

44.8%

39.6%

Opp. 3PT%

34.1%

30.8%

Steals Per Game

7.4

6.6

Blocks Per Game

4.3

2.5

- Ball Handling:

NC StateLouisville

Assists Per Game

11.9

13.0

Turnovers Per Game

10.1

13.5

Turnover Margin

+2.9

-1.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.2

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 80.2 percent chance to win against NC State.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 74 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 76-69 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, the matchup with NC State kicks off a three-game stretch where Louisville plays teams all outside the KenPom top 100.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 79, NC State 72.

(Photo of Dre Davis: University of Louisville Athletics)

