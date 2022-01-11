Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. NC State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-5, 4-1 ACC) is set to face NC State (8-8, 1-4 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan 12 at 9:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:
- Rankings:
|NC State
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
135th
85th
RPI
194th
47th
SOS
123rd
34th
KenPom
115th
59th
Sagarin
108th
56th
Torvik
118th
73rd
- Team Leaders:
|NC State
|Louisville
Points
Dereon Seabron (19.7)
Noah Locke (10.8)
Rebounds
Dereon Seabron (10.1)
Malik Williams (8.9)
Assists
Dereon Seabron (3.5)
Jarrod West (3.6)
Steals
Dereon Seabron (1.6)
Jarrod West (1.7)
Blocks
Ebenezer Dowuona (2.5)
Malik Williams (0.8)
- Scoring:
|NC State
|Louisville
Points Per Game
76.8
70.9
Field Goal %
42.2%
42.3%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.8/63.5
25.0/59.1
Three Point %
31.8%
31.3%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.6/23.9
8.0/25.6
Free Throw %
71.1%
70.0%
- Rebounding:
|NC State
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.9
39.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.8
10.7
Def. Reb Per Game
25.1
29.1
Rebound Margin
0.0
+4.4
- Defense:
|NC State
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
75.2
67.3
Opp. FG%
44.8%
39.6%
Opp. 3PT%
34.1%
30.8%
Steals Per Game
7.4
6.6
Blocks Per Game
4.3
2.5
- Ball Handling:
|NC State
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
11.9
13.0
Turnovers Per Game
10.1
13.5
Turnover Margin
+2.9
-1.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.2
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 80.2 percent chance to win against NC State.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 74 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 76-69 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, the matchup with NC State kicks off a three-game stretch where Louisville plays teams all outside the KenPom top 100.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 79, NC State 72.
(Photo of Dre Davis: University of Louisville Athletics)
