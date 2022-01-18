Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Boston College

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-7, 4-3 ACC) is set to face Boston College (7-8, 2-3 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

- Rankings:

Boston CollegeLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

159th

111st

RPI

251st

86th

SOS

217th

62nd

KenPom

131st

101st

Sagarin

134th

94th

Torvik

139th

106th

- Team Leaders:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Points

Makai Ashton-Langford (12.3)

Noah Locke (10.9)

Rebounds

T.J. Bickerstaff (7.0)

Malik Williams (8.8)

Assists

Makai Ashton Langford (3.5)

Jarrod West (3.4)

Steals

Jaeden Zackery (1.5)

Jarrod West (1.6)

Blocks

Quinten Post (0.9)

Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Points Per Game

67.9

69.4

Field Goal %

43.2%

42.0%

FGM/FGA Per Game

24.3/56.3

24.5/58.4

Three Point %

34.1%

31.2%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

5.9/17.2

7.8/25.1

Free Throw %

69.2%

69.6%

- Rebounding:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

35.2

38.9

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.1

10.2

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.1

28.7

Rebound Margin

+3.7

+3.6

- Defense:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

65.8

67.8

Opp. FG%

44.9%

40.8%

Opp, 3PT%

36.5%

31.5%

Steals Per Game

6.8

6.4

Blocks Per Game

3.3

2.3

- Ball Handling:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Assists Per Game

11.8

12.9

Turnovers Per Game

11.7

13.3

Turnover Margin

+0.9

-1.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.0

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 82.8 percent chance to win against Pitt.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 71 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 72-65 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Boston College is the last sub-KenPom Top 90 team that Louisville will play all season.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Boston College 65.

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers, Demarr Langford: David Butler II - USA TODAY Sports)

