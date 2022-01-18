Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-7, 4-3 ACC) is set to face Boston College (7-8, 2-3 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:
- Rankings:
|Boston College
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
159th
111st
RPI
251st
86th
SOS
217th
62nd
KenPom
131st
101st
Sagarin
134th
94th
Torvik
139th
106th
- Team Leaders:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Points
Makai Ashton-Langford (12.3)
Noah Locke (10.9)
Rebounds
T.J. Bickerstaff (7.0)
Malik Williams (8.8)
Assists
Makai Ashton Langford (3.5)
Jarrod West (3.4)
Steals
Jaeden Zackery (1.5)
Jarrod West (1.6)
Blocks
Quinten Post (0.9)
Malik Williams (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Points Per Game
67.9
69.4
Field Goal %
43.2%
42.0%
FGM/FGA Per Game
24.3/56.3
24.5/58.4
Three Point %
34.1%
31.2%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
5.9/17.2
7.8/25.1
Free Throw %
69.2%
69.6%
- Rebounding:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.2
38.9
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.1
10.2
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.1
28.7
Rebound Margin
+3.7
+3.6
- Defense:
Read More
|Boston College
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
65.8
67.8
Opp. FG%
44.9%
40.8%
Opp, 3PT%
36.5%
31.5%
Steals Per Game
6.8
6.4
Blocks Per Game
3.3
2.3
- Ball Handling:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
11.8
12.9
Turnovers Per Game
11.7
13.3
Turnover Margin
+0.9
-1.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.0
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 82.8 percent chance to win against Pitt.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 71 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 72-65 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Boston College is the last sub-KenPom Top 90 team that Louisville will play all season.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Boston College 65.
(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers, Demarr Langford: David Butler II - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter