Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Boston College

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-7, 4-3 ACC) is set to face Boston College (7-8, 2-3 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

- Rankings:

Boston College Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 159th 111st RPI 251st 86th SOS 217th 62nd KenPom 131st 101st Sagarin 134th 94th Torvik 139th 106th

- Team Leaders:

Boston College Louisville Points Makai Ashton-Langford (12.3) Noah Locke (10.9) Rebounds T.J. Bickerstaff (7.0) Malik Williams (8.8) Assists Makai Ashton Langford (3.5) Jarrod West (3.4) Steals Jaeden Zackery (1.5) Jarrod West (1.6) Blocks Quinten Post (0.9) Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

Boston College Louisville Points Per Game 67.9 69.4 Field Goal % 43.2% 42.0% FGM/FGA Per Game 24.3/56.3 24.5/58.4 Three Point % 34.1% 31.2% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 5.9/17.2 7.8/25.1 Free Throw % 69.2% 69.6%

- Rebounding:

Boston College Louisville Rebounds Per Game 35.2 38.9 Off. Reb. Per Game 11.1 10.2 Def. Reb. Per Game 24.1 28.7 Rebound Margin +3.7 +3.6

- Defense:

Boston College Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 65.8 67.8 Opp. FG% 44.9% 40.8% Opp, 3PT% 36.5% 31.5% Steals Per Game 6.8 6.4 Blocks Per Game 3.3 2.3

- Ball Handling:

Boston College Louisville Assists Per Game 11.8 12.9 Turnovers Per Game 11.7 13.3 Turnover Margin +0.9 -1.4 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.0 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 82.8 percent chance to win against Pitt.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 71 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 72-65 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Boston College is the last sub-KenPom Top 90 team that Louisville will play all season.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Boston College 65.

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers, Demarr Langford: David Butler II - USA TODAY Sports)

