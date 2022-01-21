Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-7, 5-3 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (11-6, 4-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan 22 at 4:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:
- Rankings:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
76th
108th
RPI
67th
91st
SOS
69th
92nd
KenPom
63rd
100th
Sagarin
69th
87th
Torvik
73rd
100th
- Team Leaders:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Points
Dane Goodwin (15.0)
Noah Locke (10.8)
Rebounds
Nate Laszewski (7.4)
Malik Williams (8.8)
Assists
Prentiss Hubb (3.6)
Jarrod West (3.3)
Steals
Blake Wesley, Cormac Ryan (1.0)
Jarrod West (1.6)
Blocks
Paul Watkinson Jr., Nate Laszewski (0.8
Malik Williams (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Points Per Game
70.8
69.3
Field Goal %
44.7%
42.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.6/57.2
24.5/58.1
Three Point %
35.8%
31.3%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.1/25.6
7.7/24.7
Free Throw %
76.2%
68.9%
- Rebounding:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
33.8
39.1
Off. Reb. Per Game
7.6
9.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.1
29.2
Rebound Margin
+0.6
+3.3
- Defense:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
66.1
67.1
Opp. FG%
43.8%
40.1%
Opp. 3PT%
35.7%
31.0%
Steals Per Game
5.6
6.3
Blocks Per Game
2.4
2.3
- Ball Handling:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.9
13.0
Turnovers Per Game
10.9
13.2
Turnover Margin
+0.6
-1.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 63.1 percent chance to win against Notre Dame.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 51 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 69-68 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Notre Dame is seventh-highest rated team in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 71, Notre Dame 69.
(Photo of Louisville Players: University of Louisville Athletics)
