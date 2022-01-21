Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-7, 5-3 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (11-6, 4-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan 22 at 4:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:

- Rankings:

Notre Dame Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 76th 108th RPI 67th 91st SOS 69th 92nd KenPom 63rd 100th Sagarin 69th 87th Torvik 73rd 100th

- Team Leaders:

Notre Dame Louisville Points Dane Goodwin (15.0) Noah Locke (10.8) Rebounds Nate Laszewski (7.4) Malik Williams (8.8) Assists Prentiss Hubb (3.6) Jarrod West (3.3) Steals Blake Wesley, Cormac Ryan (1.0) Jarrod West (1.6) Blocks Paul Watkinson Jr., Nate Laszewski (0.8 Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

Notre Dame Louisville Points Per Game 70.8 69.3 Field Goal % 44.7% 42.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.6/57.2 24.5/58.1 Three Point % 35.8% 31.3% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 9.1/25.6 7.7/24.7 Free Throw % 76.2% 68.9%

- Rebounding:

Notre Dame Louisville Rebounds Per Game 33.8 39.1 Off. Reb. Per Game 7.6 9.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.1 29.2 Rebound Margin +0.6 +3.3

- Defense:

Notre Dame Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 66.1 67.1 Opp. FG% 43.8% 40.1% Opp. 3PT% 35.7% 31.0% Steals Per Game 5.6 6.3 Blocks Per Game 2.4 2.3

- Ball Handling:

Notre Dame Louisville Assists Per Game 13.9 13.0 Turnovers Per Game 10.9 13.2 Turnover Margin +0.6 -1.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.3 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 63.1 percent chance to win against Notre Dame.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 51 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 69-68 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Notre Dame is seventh-highest rated team in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 71, Notre Dame 69.

(Photo of Louisville Players: University of Louisville Athletics)

