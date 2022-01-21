Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-7, 5-3 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (11-6, 4-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan 22 at 4:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:

- Rankings:

Notre DameLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

76th

108th

RPI

67th

91st

SOS

69th

92nd

KenPom

63rd

100th

Sagarin

69th

87th

Torvik

73rd

100th

- Team Leaders:

Notre DameLouisville

Points

Dane Goodwin (15.0)

Noah Locke (10.8)

Rebounds

Nate Laszewski (7.4)

Malik Williams (8.8)

Assists

Prentiss Hubb (3.6)

Jarrod West (3.3)

Steals

Blake Wesley, Cormac Ryan (1.0)

Jarrod West (1.6)

Blocks

Paul Watkinson Jr., Nate Laszewski (0.8

Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

Notre DameLouisville

Points Per Game

70.8

69.3

Field Goal %

44.7%

42.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.6/57.2

24.5/58.1

Three Point %

35.8%

31.3%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.1/25.6

7.7/24.7

Free Throw %

76.2%

68.9%

- Rebounding:

Notre DameLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

33.8

39.1

Off. Reb. Per Game

7.6

9.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.1

29.2

Rebound Margin

+0.6

+3.3

- Defense:

Notre DameLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

66.1

67.1

Opp. FG%

43.8%

40.1%

Opp. 3PT%

35.7%

31.0%

Steals Per Game

5.6

6.3

Blocks Per Game

2.4

2.3

- Ball Handling:

Notre DameLouisville

Assists Per Game

13.9

13.0

Turnovers Per Game

10.9

13.2

Turnover Margin

+0.6

-1.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.3

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 63.1 percent chance to win against Notre Dame.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 51 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 69-68 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Notre Dame is seventh-highest rated team in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 71, Notre Dame 69.

(Photo of Louisville Players: University of Louisville Athletics)

