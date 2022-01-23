Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-8, 5-4 ACC) is set to face Virginia (11-8, 5-4 ACC) on Monday, Jan 24 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:
- Rankings:
|Virginia
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
100th
113th
RPI
121st
99th
SOS
111st
76th
KenPom
93rd
108th
Sagarin
74th
90th
Torvik
96th
104th
- Team Leaders:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Points
Jayden Gardner (14.0)
Noah Locke (10.5)
Rebounds
Jayden Gardner (6.8)
Malik Williams (8.6)
Assists
Reece Beekman (4.6)
Jarrod West (3.2)
Steals
Reece Beekman (2.3)
Jarrod West (1.5)
Blocks
Kadin Shedrick (2.7)
Malik Williams (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Points Per Game
62.5
69.3
Field Goal %
44.9%
42.5%
FGM/FGA Per Game
23.2/51.7
24.7/58.1
Three Point %
33.3%
32.0%
3PTM/3PTA
5.7/17.1
7.8/24.5
Free Throw %
71.9%
68.9%
- Rebounding:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
30.8
38.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.8
9.7
Def. Reb. Per Game
22.0
28.7
Rebound Margin
-1.1
+3.3
- Defense:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
59.7
67.8
Opp. FG%
42.0%
41.1%
Opp. 3PT%
35.5%
32.8%
Steals Per Game
5.7
6.4
Blocks Per Game
5.2
2.3
- Ball Handling:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.9
12.8
Turnovers Per Game
10.1
12.8
Turnover Margin
-1.4
-1.1
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.4
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 32.1 percent chance to win against Virginia.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 35 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 63-59 in favor of Virginia. Per current metrics, Virginia is lowest-ranked opponent that Louisville will face for the remainder of the season.
- Personal Prediction: Virginia 65, Louisville 59
(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK)
