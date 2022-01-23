Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers for their Monday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-8, 5-4 ACC) is set to face Virginia (11-8, 5-4 ACC) on Monday, Jan 24 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:

- Rankings:

Virginia Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 100th 113th RPI 121st 99th SOS 111st 76th KenPom 93rd 108th Sagarin 74th 90th Torvik 96th 104th

- Team Leaders:

Virginia Louisville Points Jayden Gardner (14.0) Noah Locke (10.5) Rebounds Jayden Gardner (6.8) Malik Williams (8.6) Assists Reece Beekman (4.6) Jarrod West (3.2) Steals Reece Beekman (2.3) Jarrod West (1.5) Blocks Kadin Shedrick (2.7) Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

Virginia Louisville Points Per Game 62.5 69.3 Field Goal % 44.9% 42.5% FGM/FGA Per Game 23.2/51.7 24.7/58.1 Three Point % 33.3% 32.0% 3PTM/3PTA 5.7/17.1 7.8/24.5 Free Throw % 71.9% 68.9%

- Rebounding:

Virginia Louisville Rebounds Per Game 30.8 38.4 Off. Reb. Per Game 8.8 9.7 Def. Reb. Per Game 22.0 28.7 Rebound Margin -1.1 +3.3

- Defense:

Virginia Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 59.7 67.8 Opp. FG% 42.0% 41.1% Opp. 3PT% 35.5% 32.8% Steals Per Game 5.7 6.4 Blocks Per Game 5.2 2.3

- Ball Handling:

Virginia Louisville Assists Per Game 13.9 12.8 Turnovers Per Game 10.1 12.8 Turnover Margin -1.4 -1.1 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.4 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 32.1 percent chance to win against Virginia.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 35 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 63-59 in favor of Virginia. Per current metrics, Virginia is lowest-ranked opponent that Louisville will face for the remainder of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Virginia 65, Louisville 59

