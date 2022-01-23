Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers for their Monday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-8, 5-4 ACC) is set to face Virginia (11-8, 5-4 ACC) on Monday, Jan 24 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:

- Rankings:

VirginiaLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

100th

113th

RPI

121st

99th

SOS

111st

76th

KenPom

93rd

108th

Sagarin

74th

90th

Torvik

96th

104th

- Team Leaders:

VirginiaLouisville

Points

Jayden Gardner (14.0)

Noah Locke (10.5)

Rebounds

Jayden Gardner (6.8)

Malik Williams (8.6)

Assists

Reece Beekman (4.6)

Jarrod West (3.2)

Steals

Reece Beekman (2.3)

Jarrod West (1.5)

Blocks

Kadin Shedrick (2.7)

Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

VirginiaLouisville

Points Per Game

62.5

69.3

Field Goal %

44.9%

42.5%

FGM/FGA Per Game

23.2/51.7

24.7/58.1

Three Point %

33.3%

32.0%

3PTM/3PTA

5.7/17.1

7.8/24.5

Free Throw %

71.9%

68.9%

- Rebounding:

VirginiaLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

30.8

38.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

8.8

9.7

Def. Reb. Per Game

22.0

28.7

Rebound Margin

-1.1

+3.3

- Defense:

VirginiaLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

59.7

67.8

Opp. FG%

42.0%

41.1%

Opp. 3PT%

35.5%

32.8%

Steals Per Game

5.7

6.4

Blocks Per Game

5.2

2.3

- Ball Handling:

VirginiaLouisville

Assists Per Game

13.9

12.8

Turnovers Per Game

10.1

12.8

Turnover Margin

-1.4

-1.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.4

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 32.1 percent chance to win against Virginia.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 35 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 63-59 in favor of Virginia. Per current metrics, Virginia is lowest-ranked opponent that Louisville will face for the remainder of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Virginia 65, Louisville 59

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK)

