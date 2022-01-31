Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. North Carolina
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-10, 5-6 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (15-6, 7-3 ACC) on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:
- Rankings:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
37th
121st
RPI
34th
126th
SOS
38th
75th
KenPom
34th
119th
Sagarin
28th
95th
Torvik
34th
117th
- Team Leaders:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Points
Armando Bacot (16.3)
Noah Locke (10.0)
Rebounds
Armando Bacot (12.1)
Malik Williams (8.7)
Assists
Caleb Love (3.4)
Jarrod West (3.0)
Steals
Caleb Love (1.2)
Jarrod West (1.4)
Blocks
Armando Bacot (1.7)
Malik Williams (0.7)
- Scoring:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Points Per Game
78.0
68.3
Field Goal %
45.4%
42.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.7/60.9
24.5/58.0
Three Point %
38.1%
32.2%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.2/21.6
7.9/24.5
Free Throw %
75.8%
68.0%
- Rebounding:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
40.9
37.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.0
9.7
Def. Reb. Per Game
29.9
27.9
Rebound Margin
+8.9
+1.8
- Defense:
Read More
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
71.5
68.0
Opp. FG%
43.1%
41.5%
Opp. 3PT%
33.2%
32.6%
Steals Per Game
5.0
6.1
Blocks Per Game
3.8
2.4
- Ball Handling:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Assist Per Game
14.3
12.4
Turnovers Per Game
11.9
12.4
Turnover Margin
-2.5
-1.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.2
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 40.9 percent chance to win against Duke.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 33 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 75-70 in favor of North Carolina. Per current metrics, UNC is second-highest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season (Duke).
- Personal Prediction: North Carolina 71, Louisville 70.
(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Bob Donnan - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter