Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. North Carolina

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-10, 5-6 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (15-6, 7-3 ACC) on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:

- Rankings:

North CarolinaLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

37th

121st

RPI

34th

126th

SOS

38th

75th

KenPom

34th

119th

Sagarin

28th

95th

Torvik

34th

117th

- Team Leaders:

North CarolinaLouisville

Points

Armando Bacot (16.3)

Noah Locke (10.0)

Rebounds

Armando Bacot (12.1)

Malik Williams (8.7)

Assists

Caleb Love (3.4)

Jarrod West (3.0)

Steals

Caleb Love (1.2)

Jarrod West (1.4)

Blocks

Armando Bacot (1.7)

Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

North CarolinaLouisville

Points Per Game

78.0

68.3

Field Goal %

45.4%

42.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.7/60.9

24.5/58.0

Three Point %

38.1%

32.2%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.2/21.6

7.9/24.5

Free Throw %

75.8%

68.0%

- Rebounding:

North CarolinaLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

40.9

37.6

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.0

9.7

Def. Reb. Per Game

29.9

27.9

Rebound Margin

+8.9

+1.8

- Defense:

North CarolinaLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

71.5

68.0

Opp. FG%

43.1%

41.5%

Opp. 3PT%

33.2%

32.6%

Steals Per Game

5.0

6.1

Blocks Per Game

3.8

2.4

- Ball Handling:

North CarolinaLouisville

Assist Per Game

14.3

12.4

Turnovers Per Game

11.9

12.4

Turnover Margin

-2.5

-1.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.2

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 40.9 percent chance to win against Duke.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 33 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 75-70 in favor of North Carolina. Per current metrics, UNC is second-highest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season (Duke).

- Personal Prediction: North Carolina 71, Louisville 70.

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Bob Donnan - USA TODAY Sports)

