Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. North Carolina

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-10, 5-6 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (15-6, 7-3 ACC) on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:

- Rankings:

North Carolina Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 37th 121st RPI 34th 126th SOS 38th 75th KenPom 34th 119th Sagarin 28th 95th Torvik 34th 117th

- Team Leaders:

North Carolina Louisville Points Armando Bacot (16.3) Noah Locke (10.0) Rebounds Armando Bacot (12.1) Malik Williams (8.7) Assists Caleb Love (3.4) Jarrod West (3.0) Steals Caleb Love (1.2) Jarrod West (1.4) Blocks Armando Bacot (1.7) Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

North Carolina Louisville Points Per Game 78.0 68.3 Field Goal % 45.4% 42.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 27.7/60.9 24.5/58.0 Three Point % 38.1% 32.2% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.2/21.6 7.9/24.5 Free Throw % 75.8% 68.0%

- Rebounding:

North Carolina Louisville Rebounds Per Game 40.9 37.6 Off. Reb. Per Game 11.0 9.7 Def. Reb. Per Game 29.9 27.9 Rebound Margin +8.9 +1.8

- Defense:

North Carolina Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 71.5 68.0 Opp. FG% 43.1% 41.5% Opp. 3PT% 33.2% 32.6% Steals Per Game 5.0 6.1 Blocks Per Game 3.8 2.4

- Ball Handling:

North Carolina Louisville Assist Per Game 14.3 12.4 Turnovers Per Game 11.9 12.4 Turnover Margin -2.5 -1.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.2 1.0

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 33 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 75-70 in favor of North Carolina. Per current metrics, UNC is second-highest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season (Duke).

- Personal Prediction: North Carolina 71, Louisville 70.

