Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-12, 5-8 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (16-7, 9-3 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:
- Rankings:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/RV
NR/NR
NET
61st
119th
RPI
49th
150th
SOS
71st
72nd
KenPom
64th
132nd
Sagarin
56th
101st
Torvik
65th
120th
- Team Leaders:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Points
Dane Goodwin (15.2)
Malik Williams (10.0)
Rebounds
Nate Laszewski (7.3)
Malik Williams (8.7)
Assists
Prentiss Hubb (3.5)
Jarrod West (3.1)
Steals
Blake Wesley (1.1)
Jarrod West (1.4)
Blocks
Paul Atkinson Jr., Nate Laszewski (0.7)
Malik Williams (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Points Per Game
71.6
69.0
Field Goal %
46.0%
42.0%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.8/56.1
24.8/59.0
Three Point %
37.5%
32.6%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.3/24.7
8.3/25.4
Free Throw %
75.6%
68.7%
- Rebounding:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
32.9
37.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
7.1
9.9
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.8
27.7
Rebound Margin
+0.6
+1.5
- Defense:
Read More
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
66.6
70.0
Opp. FG%
44.0%
42.3%
Opp. 3PT%
35.4%
34.2%
Steals Per Game
5.3
6.1
Blocks Per Game
2.1
2.5
- Ball Handling:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.6
12.8
Turnovers Per Game
10.5
12.4
Turnover Margin
+0.4
-1.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 23.2 percent chance to win against Notre Dame.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 21 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 72-63 in favor of Notre Dame.
- Personal Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Louisville 67.
(Photo of Malik Williams: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter