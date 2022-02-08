Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish for their Wednesday rematch, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-12, 5-8 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (16-7, 9-3 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:

- Rankings:

Notre DameLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/RV

NR/NR

NET

61st

119th

RPI

49th

150th

SOS

71st

72nd

KenPom

64th

132nd

Sagarin

56th

101st

Torvik

65th

120th

- Team Leaders:

Notre DameLouisville

Points

Dane Goodwin (15.2)

Malik Williams (10.0)

Rebounds

Nate Laszewski (7.3)

Malik Williams (8.7)

Assists

Prentiss Hubb (3.5)

Jarrod West (3.1)

Steals

Blake Wesley (1.1)

Jarrod West (1.4)

Blocks

Paul Atkinson Jr., Nate Laszewski (0.7)

Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

Notre DameLouisville

Points Per Game

71.6

69.0

Field Goal %

46.0%

42.0%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.8/56.1

24.8/59.0

Three Point %

37.5%

32.6%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.3/24.7

8.3/25.4

Free Throw %

75.6%

68.7%

- Rebounding:

Notre DameLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

32.9

37.6

Off. Reb. Per Game

7.1

9.9

Def. Reb. Per Game

25.8

27.7

Rebound Margin

+0.6

+1.5

- Defense:

Notre DameLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

66.6

70.0

Opp. FG%

44.0%

42.3%

Opp. 3PT%

35.4%

34.2%

Steals Per Game

5.3

6.1

Blocks Per Game

2.1

2.5

- Ball Handling:

Notre DameLouisville

Assists Per Game

13.6

12.8

Turnovers Per Game

10.5

12.4

Turnover Margin

+0.4

-1.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.3

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 23.2 percent chance to win against Notre Dame.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 21 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 72-63 in favor of Notre Dame.

- Personal Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Louisville 67.

(Photo of Malik Williams: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

