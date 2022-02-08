Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish for their Wednesday rematch, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-12, 5-8 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (16-7, 9-3 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:

- Rankings:

Notre Dame Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/RV NR/NR NET 61st 119th RPI 49th 150th SOS 71st 72nd KenPom 64th 132nd Sagarin 56th 101st Torvik 65th 120th

- Team Leaders:

Notre Dame Louisville Points Dane Goodwin (15.2) Malik Williams (10.0) Rebounds Nate Laszewski (7.3) Malik Williams (8.7) Assists Prentiss Hubb (3.5) Jarrod West (3.1) Steals Blake Wesley (1.1) Jarrod West (1.4) Blocks Paul Atkinson Jr., Nate Laszewski (0.7) Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

Notre Dame Louisville Points Per Game 71.6 69.0 Field Goal % 46.0% 42.0% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.8/56.1 24.8/59.0 Three Point % 37.5% 32.6% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 9.3/24.7 8.3/25.4 Free Throw % 75.6% 68.7%

- Rebounding:

Notre Dame Louisville Rebounds Per Game 32.9 37.6 Off. Reb. Per Game 7.1 9.9 Def. Reb. Per Game 25.8 27.7 Rebound Margin +0.6 +1.5

- Defense:

Notre Dame Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 66.6 70.0 Opp. FG% 44.0% 42.3% Opp. 3PT% 35.4% 34.2% Steals Per Game 5.3 6.1 Blocks Per Game 2.1 2.5

- Ball Handling:

Notre Dame Louisville Assists Per Game 13.6 12.8 Turnovers Per Game 10.5 12.4 Turnover Margin +0.4 -1.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.3 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 23.2 percent chance to win against Notre Dame.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 21 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 72-63 in favor of Notre Dame.

- Personal Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Louisville 67.

(Photo of Malik Williams: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

