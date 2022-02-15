Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-13, 5-9 ACC) is set to face Miami (18-7, 10-4 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:
- Rankings:
|Miami
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
RV/RV
NR/NR
NET
68th
126th
RPI
43rd
150th
SOS
49th
79th
KenPom
67th
128th
Sagarin
70th
99th
Torvik
64th
126th
- Team Leaders:
|Miami
|Louisville
Points
Kameron McGusty (17.8)
Malik Williams (9.5)
Rebounds
Jordan Miller (5.7)
Malik Williams (8.3)
Assists
Charlie Moore (3.9)
Jarrod West (3.1)
Steals
Charlie Moore (2.1)
Jarrod West (1.3)
Blocks
Sam Waardenburg (1.1)
Malik Williams (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Miami
|Louisville
Points Per Game
74.8
68.5
Field Goal %
47.1%
41.9%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.9/57.1
24.8/59.2
Three Point %
35.4%
31.9%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.4/21.0
8.2/25.6
Free Throw %
74.8%
68.7%
- Rebounding:
|Miami
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
30.5
37.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
7.4
9.9
Def. Reb. Per Game
23.1
27.6
Rebound Margin
-4.4
+1.4
- Defense:
|Miami
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
71.2
69.7
Opp, FG%
46.3%
42.4%
Opp, 3PT%
35.9%
33.8%
Steals Per Game
8.7
6.1
Blocks Per Game
3.1
2.5
- Ball Handling:
|Miami
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.5
12.5
Turnovers Per Game
9.6
12.3
Turnover Margin
+4.3
-1.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.4
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 54.5 percent chance to win against Miami.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 41 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes, with a projected final score of 73-71 in favor of Miami.
- Personal Prediction: Miami 75, Louisville 69.
(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Jasen Vinlove - USA TODAY Sports)
