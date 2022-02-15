Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Miami

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-13, 5-9 ACC) is set to face Miami (18-7, 10-4 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:

- Rankings:

Miami Louisville AP/USA TODAY RV/RV NR/NR NET 68th 126th RPI 43rd 150th SOS 49th 79th KenPom 67th 128th Sagarin 70th 99th Torvik 64th 126th

- Team Leaders:

Miami Louisville Points Kameron McGusty (17.8) Malik Williams (9.5) Rebounds Jordan Miller (5.7) Malik Williams (8.3) Assists Charlie Moore (3.9) Jarrod West (3.1) Steals Charlie Moore (2.1) Jarrod West (1.3) Blocks Sam Waardenburg (1.1) Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

Miami Louisville Points Per Game 74.8 68.5 Field Goal % 47.1% 41.9% FGM/FGA Per Game 26.9/57.1 24.8/59.2 Three Point % 35.4% 31.9% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.4/21.0 8.2/25.6 Free Throw % 74.8% 68.7%

- Rebounding:

Miami Louisville Rebounds Per Game 30.5 37.5 Off. Reb. Per Game 7.4 9.9 Def. Reb. Per Game 23.1 27.6 Rebound Margin -4.4 +1.4

- Defense:

Miami Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 71.2 69.7 Opp, FG% 46.3% 42.4% Opp, 3PT% 35.9% 33.8% Steals Per Game 8.7 6.1 Blocks Per Game 3.1 2.5

- Ball Handling:

Miami Louisville Assists Per Game 13.5 12.5 Turnovers Per Game 9.6 12.3 Turnover Margin +4.3 -1.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.4 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 54.5 percent chance to win against Miami.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 41 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes, with a projected final score of 73-71 in favor of Miami.

- Personal Prediction: Miami 75, Louisville 69.

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Jasen Vinlove - USA TODAY Sports)

