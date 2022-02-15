Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Miami

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-13, 5-9 ACC) is set to face Miami (18-7, 10-4 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:

- Rankings:

MiamiLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

RV/RV

NR/NR

NET

68th

126th

RPI

43rd

150th

SOS

49th

79th

KenPom

67th

128th

Sagarin

70th

99th

Torvik

64th

126th

- Team Leaders:

MiamiLouisville

Points

Kameron McGusty (17.8)

Malik Williams (9.5)

Rebounds

Jordan Miller (5.7)

Malik Williams (8.3)

Assists

Charlie Moore (3.9)

Jarrod West (3.1)

Steals

Charlie Moore (2.1)

Jarrod West (1.3)

Blocks

Sam Waardenburg (1.1)

Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

MiamiLouisville

Points Per Game

74.8

68.5

Field Goal %

47.1%

41.9%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.9/57.1

24.8/59.2

Three Point %

35.4%

31.9%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.4/21.0

8.2/25.6

Free Throw %

74.8%

68.7%

- Rebounding:

MiamiLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

30.5

37.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

7.4

9.9

Def. Reb. Per Game

23.1

27.6

Rebound Margin

-4.4

+1.4

- Defense:

Read More

MiamiLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

71.2

69.7

Opp, FG%

46.3%

42.4%

Opp, 3PT%

35.9%

33.8%

Steals Per Game

8.7

6.1

Blocks Per Game

3.1

2.5

- Ball Handling:

MiamiLouisville

Assists Per Game

13.5

12.5

Turnovers Per Game

9.6

12.3

Turnover Margin

+4.3

-1.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.4

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 54.5 percent chance to win against Miami.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 41 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes, with a projected final score of 73-71 in favor of Miami.

- Personal Prediction: Miami 75, Louisville 69.

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Jasen Vinlove - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_15445095_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Miami

13 seconds ago
USATSI_15445050_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes

3 hours ago
USATSI_17096626_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Drawing Positive Reviews for Transfer Portal Efforts

19 hours ago
USATSI_14074203_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

3rd & Central: Episode 12 - The Revenge Tour

22 hours ago
1C26E944-13E6-48F8-A98B-12AF70B92547
Football

Former Cards Tutu Atwell, Javian Hawkins Win Super Bowl 56 with Rams

Feb 13, 2022
8D6A36F9-837B-4A64-89F3-C09B2901746E
Basketball

Louisville Blasts Notre Dame in Top 20 Matchup

Feb 13, 2022
USATSI_17233040_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Coaching Candidate Profile: Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew

Feb 13, 2022
0FC02FDC-A8C0-462A-8CB6-7A557C331588
Other Sports

How to Watch: Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

Feb 14, 2022