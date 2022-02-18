Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-14, 5-10 ACC) is set to face Clemson (12-14, 4-11 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:
- Rankings:
|Clemson
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
91st
131st
RPI
138th
154th
SOS
61st
65th
KenPom
84th
131st
Sagarin
82nd
105th
Torvik
89th
131st
- Team Leaders:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Points
P.J. Hall (16.0)
Malik Williams, Noah Locke (9.5)
Rebounds
David Collins (6.9)
Malik Williams (8.3)
Assists
Nick Honor (2.7)
Jarrod West (3.0)
Steals
David Collins (1.7)
Jarrod West (1.3)
Blocks
P.J. Hall (1.2)
Malik Williams (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Points Per Game
72.3
68.2
Field Goal %
45.5%
41.9%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.0/57.1
24.9/59.4
Three Point %
36.7%
31.5%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.9/21.5
7.9/25.1
Free Throw %
73.7%
68.4
- Rebounding:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
34.9
37.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.0
9.9
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.9
27.6
Rebound Margin
+2.6
+1.2
- Defense:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
69.1
69.7
Opp. FG%
43.0%
42.5%
Opp. 3PT%
34.9%
33.6%
Steals Per Game
5.9
6.0
Blocks Per Game
2.4
2.4
- Ball Handling:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.7
12.3
Turnovers Per Game
11.2
12.2
Turnover Margin
+0.4
-1.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 50.8 percent chance to win against Clemson.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 46 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 70-69 in favor of Miami.
- Personal Prediction: Clemson 71, Louisville 68.
(Photo of Mason Faulkner: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
