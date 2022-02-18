Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Clemson

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-14, 5-10 ACC) is set to face Clemson (12-14, 4-11 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

- Rankings:

Clemson Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 91st 131st RPI 138th 154th SOS 61st 65th KenPom 84th 131st Sagarin 82nd 105th Torvik 89th 131st

- Team Leaders:

Clemson Louisville Points P.J. Hall (16.0) Malik Williams, Noah Locke (9.5) Rebounds David Collins (6.9) Malik Williams (8.3) Assists Nick Honor (2.7) Jarrod West (3.0) Steals David Collins (1.7) Jarrod West (1.3) Blocks P.J. Hall (1.2) Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

Clemson Louisville Points Per Game 72.3 68.2 Field Goal % 45.5% 41.9% FGM/FGA Per Game 26.0/57.1 24.9/59.4 Three Point % 36.7% 31.5% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.9/21.5 7.9/25.1 Free Throw % 73.7% 68.4

- Rebounding:

Clemson Louisville Rebounds Per Game 34.9 37.5 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.0 9.9 Def. Reb. Per Game 25.9 27.6 Rebound Margin +2.6 +1.2

- Defense:

Clemson Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 69.1 69.7 Opp. FG% 43.0% 42.5% Opp. 3PT% 34.9% 33.6% Steals Per Game 5.9 6.0 Blocks Per Game 2.4 2.4

- Ball Handling:

Clemson Louisville Assists Per Game 14.7 12.3 Turnovers Per Game 11.2 12.2 Turnover Margin +0.4 -1.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.3 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 50.8 percent chance to win against Clemson.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 46 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 70-69 in favor of Miami.

- Personal Prediction: Clemson 71, Louisville 68.

(Photo of Mason Faulkner: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

