Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Clemson

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-14, 5-10 ACC) is set to face Clemson (12-14, 4-11 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

- Rankings:

ClemsonLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

91st

131st

RPI

138th

154th

SOS

61st

65th

KenPom

84th

131st

Sagarin

82nd

105th

Torvik

89th

131st

- Team Leaders:

ClemsonLouisville

Points

P.J. Hall (16.0)

Malik Williams, Noah Locke (9.5)

Rebounds

David Collins (6.9)

Malik Williams (8.3)

Assists

Nick Honor (2.7)

Jarrod West (3.0)

Steals

David Collins (1.7)

Jarrod West (1.3)

Blocks

P.J. Hall (1.2)

Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

ClemsonLouisville

Points Per Game

72.3

68.2

Field Goal %

45.5%

41.9%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.0/57.1

24.9/59.4

Three Point %

36.7%

31.5%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.9/21.5

7.9/25.1

Free Throw %

73.7%

68.4

- Rebounding:

ClemsonLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

34.9

37.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.0

9.9

Def. Reb. Per Game

25.9

27.6

Rebound Margin

+2.6

+1.2

- Defense:

ClemsonLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

69.1

69.7

Opp. FG%

43.0%

42.5%

Opp. 3PT%

34.9%

33.6%

Steals Per Game

5.9

6.0

Blocks Per Game

2.4

2.4

- Ball Handling:

ClemsonLouisville

Assists Per Game

14.7

12.3

Turnovers Per Game

11.2

12.2

Turnover Margin

+0.4

-1.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.3

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 50.8 percent chance to win against Clemson.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 46 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 70-69 in favor of Miami.

- Personal Prediction: Clemson 71, Louisville 68.

(Photo of Mason Faulkner: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

BBE7BABD-FA21-445D-A589-799290DB7E9B
Basketball

