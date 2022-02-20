Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. North Carolina
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-14, 6-10 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (19-8, 11-5 ACC) on Monday, Feb. 21 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:
- Rankings:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/RV
NR/NR
NET
43rd
124th
RPI
41st
155th
SOS
55th
76th
KenPom
43rd
128th
Sagarin
31st
101st
Torvik
43rd
125th
- Team Leaders:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Points
Armando Bacot (16.1)
Noah Locke (9.7)
Rebounds
Armando Bacot (12.2)
Malik Williams (8.1)
Assists
Caleb Love (3.7)
Jarrod West (3.0)
Steals
Caleb Love (1.2)
Jarrod West (1.3)
Blocks
Armando Bacot (1.7)
Malik Williams (0.6)
- Scoring:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Points Per Game
77.8
68.3
Field Goal %
45.6%
42.1%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.7/60.8
24.9/59.3
Three Point %
38.0%
31.4%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.5/22.3
7.9/25.3
Free Throw %
75.6%
68.5%
- Rebounding:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
39.6
37.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.6
9.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
29.0
27.6
Rebound Margin
+7.3
+1.3
- Defense:
Read More
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
72.4
69.3
Opp. FG%
43.3%
42.6%
Opp. 3PT%
35.0%
33.8%
Steals Per Game
5.3
6.1
Blocks Per Game
4.0
2.5
- Ball Handling:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.7
12.2
Turnovers Per Game
12.0
12.0
Turnover Margin
-1.9
-0.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.2
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 14.4 percent chance to win against North Carolina.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 16 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 79-68 in favor of North Carolina.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 15 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 80-69 in favor of North Carolina.
- Personal Prediction: North Carolina 81, Louisville 70.
(Photo of R.J. Davis, El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter