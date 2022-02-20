Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. North Carolina

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels for their Monday rematch, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-14, 6-10 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (19-8, 11-5 ACC) on Monday, Feb. 21 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:

- Rankings:

North Carolina Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/RV NR/NR NET 43rd 124th RPI 41st 155th SOS 55th 76th KenPom 43rd 128th Sagarin 31st 101st Torvik 43rd 125th

- Team Leaders:

North Carolina Louisville Points Armando Bacot (16.1) Noah Locke (9.7) Rebounds Armando Bacot (12.2) Malik Williams (8.1) Assists Caleb Love (3.7) Jarrod West (3.0) Steals Caleb Love (1.2) Jarrod West (1.3) Blocks Armando Bacot (1.7) Malik Williams (0.6)

- Scoring:

North Carolina Louisville Points Per Game 77.8 68.3 Field Goal % 45.6% 42.1% FGM/FGA Per Game 27.7/60.8 24.9/59.3 Three Point % 38.0% 31.4% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.5/22.3 7.9/25.3 Free Throw % 75.6% 68.5%

- Rebounding:

North Carolina Louisville Rebounds Per Game 39.6 37.4 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.6 9.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 29.0 27.6 Rebound Margin +7.3 +1.3

- Defense:

North Carolina Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 72.4 69.3 Opp. FG% 43.3% 42.6% Opp. 3PT% 35.0% 33.8% Steals Per Game 5.3 6.1 Blocks Per Game 4.0 2.5

- Ball Handling:

North Carolina Louisville Assists Per Game 14.7 12.2 Turnovers Per Game 12.0 12.0 Turnover Margin -1.9 -0.8 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.2 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 14.4 percent chance to win against North Carolina.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 16 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 79-68 in favor of North Carolina.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 15 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 80-69 in favor of North Carolina.

- Personal Prediction: North Carolina 81, Louisville 70.

(Photo of R.J. Davis, El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

