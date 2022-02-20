Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. North Carolina

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels for their Monday rematch, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-14, 6-10 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (19-8, 11-5 ACC) on Monday, Feb. 21 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:

- Rankings:

North CarolinaLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/RV

NR/NR

NET

43rd

124th

RPI

41st

155th

SOS

55th

76th

KenPom

43rd

128th

Sagarin

31st

101st

Torvik

43rd

125th

- Team Leaders:

North CarolinaLouisville

Points

Armando Bacot (16.1)

Noah Locke (9.7)

Rebounds

Armando Bacot (12.2)

Malik Williams (8.1)

Assists

Caleb Love (3.7)

Jarrod West (3.0)

Steals

Caleb Love (1.2)

Jarrod West (1.3)

Blocks

Armando Bacot (1.7)

Malik Williams (0.6)

- Scoring:

North CarolinaLouisville

Points Per Game

77.8

68.3

Field Goal %

45.6%

42.1%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.7/60.8

24.9/59.3

Three Point %

38.0%

31.4%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.5/22.3

7.9/25.3

Free Throw %

75.6%

68.5%

- Rebounding:

North CarolinaLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

39.6

37.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.6

9.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

29.0

27.6

Rebound Margin

+7.3

+1.3

- Defense:

North CarolinaLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

72.4

69.3

Opp. FG%

43.3%

42.6%

Opp. 3PT%

35.0%

33.8%

Steals Per Game

5.3

6.1

Blocks Per Game

4.0

2.5

- Ball Handling:

North CarolinaLouisville

Assists Per Game

14.7

12.2

Turnovers Per Game

12.0

12.0

Turnover Margin

-1.9

-0.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.2

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 14.4 percent chance to win against North Carolina.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 16 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 79-68 in favor of North Carolina.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 15 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 80-69 in favor of North Carolina.

- Personal Prediction: North Carolina 81, Louisville 70.

(Photo of R.J. Davis, El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

