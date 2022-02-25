Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons for their Saturday rematch, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-15, 5-10 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (21-8, 11-7 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:

- Rankings:

Wake Forest Louisville AP/USA TODAY RV/RV NR/NR NET 43rd 121st RPI 65th 154th SOS 141st 66th KenPom 38th 124th Sagarin 46th 98th Torvik 35th 126th

- Team Leaders:

Wake Forest Louisville Points Alondes Williams (19.7) Noah Locke (9.7) Rebounds Alondes Williams (6.8) Malik Williams (8.0) Assists Alondes Williams (5.1) Jarrod West (3.0) Steals Jake Laravia (1.6) Jarrod West (1.3) Blocks Dallas Walton (1.5) Malik Williams (0.6)

- Scoring:

Wake Forest Louisville Points Per Game 78.1 68.1 Field Goal % 48.2% 42.2% FGM/FGA 28.1/58.3 25.0/59.3 Three Point % 34.7% 31.1% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.5/24.5 7.9/25.4 Free Throw % 73.4% 68.1%

- Rebounding:

Wake Forest Louisville Rebounds Per Game 36.9 37.1 Off. Reb. Per Game 8.9 9.7 Def. Reb. Per Game 28.0 27.4 Rebound Margin +3.1 +1.2

- Defense:

Wake Forest Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 69.4 69.4 Opp. FG% 41.1% 42.8% Opp. 3PT% 32.1% 33.6% Steals Per Game 6.4 6.2 Blocks Per Game 3.9 2.4

- Ball Handling:

Wake Forest Louisville Assists Per Game 15.0 12.1 Turnovers Per Game 13.7 12.1 Turnover Margin -1.1 -0.7 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.1 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 15.4 percent chance to win against Wake Forest.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 16 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 76-65 in favor of Wake Forest.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 14 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 77-66 in favor of Wake Forest.

- Personal Prediction: Wake Forest 79, Louisville 70.

(Photo of Dre Davis, Jake LaRavia: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports

