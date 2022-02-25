Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-15, 5-10 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (21-8, 11-7 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:
- Rankings:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
RV/RV
NR/NR
NET
43rd
121st
RPI
65th
154th
SOS
141st
66th
KenPom
38th
124th
Sagarin
46th
98th
Torvik
35th
126th
- Team Leaders:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Points
Alondes Williams (19.7)
Noah Locke (9.7)
Rebounds
Alondes Williams (6.8)
Malik Williams (8.0)
Assists
Alondes Williams (5.1)
Jarrod West (3.0)
Steals
Jake Laravia (1.6)
Jarrod West (1.3)
Blocks
Dallas Walton (1.5)
Malik Williams (0.6)
- Scoring:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Points Per Game
78.1
68.1
Field Goal %
48.2%
42.2%
FGM/FGA
28.1/58.3
25.0/59.3
Three Point %
34.7%
31.1%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.5/24.5
7.9/25.4
Free Throw %
73.4%
68.1%
- Rebounding:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
36.9
37.1
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.9
9.7
Def. Reb. Per Game
28.0
27.4
Rebound Margin
+3.1
+1.2
- Defense:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
69.4
69.4
Opp. FG%
41.1%
42.8%
Opp. 3PT%
32.1%
33.6%
Steals Per Game
6.4
6.2
Blocks Per Game
3.9
2.4
- Ball Handling:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
15.0
12.1
Turnovers Per Game
13.7
12.1
Turnover Margin
-1.1
-0.7
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.1
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 15.4 percent chance to win against Wake Forest.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 16 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 76-65 in favor of Wake Forest.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 14 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 77-66 in favor of Wake Forest.
- Personal Prediction: Wake Forest 79, Louisville 70.
