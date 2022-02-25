Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons for their Saturday rematch, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-15, 5-10 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (21-8, 11-7 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:

- Rankings:

Wake ForestLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

RV/RV

NR/NR

NET

43rd

121st

RPI

65th

154th

SOS

141st

66th

KenPom

38th

124th

Sagarin

46th

98th

Torvik

35th

126th

- Team Leaders:

Wake ForestLouisville

Points

Alondes Williams (19.7)

Noah Locke (9.7)

Rebounds

Alondes Williams (6.8)

Malik Williams (8.0)

Assists

Alondes Williams (5.1)

Jarrod West (3.0)

Steals

Jake Laravia (1.6)

Jarrod West (1.3)

Blocks

Dallas Walton (1.5)

Malik Williams (0.6)

- Scoring:

Wake ForestLouisville

Points Per Game

78.1

68.1

Field Goal %

48.2%

42.2%

FGM/FGA

28.1/58.3

25.0/59.3

Three Point %

34.7%

31.1%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.5/24.5

7.9/25.4

Free Throw %

73.4%

68.1%

- Rebounding:

Wake ForestLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

36.9

37.1

Off. Reb. Per Game

8.9

9.7

Def. Reb. Per Game

28.0

27.4

Rebound Margin

+3.1

+1.2

- Defense:

Wake ForestLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

69.4

69.4

Opp. FG%

41.1%

42.8%

Opp. 3PT%

32.1%

33.6%

Steals Per Game

6.4

6.2

Blocks Per Game

3.9

2.4

- Ball Handling:

Wake ForestLouisville

Assists Per Game

15.0

12.1

Turnovers Per Game

13.7

12.1

Turnover Margin

-1.1

-0.7

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.1

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 15.4 percent chance to win against Wake Forest.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 16 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 76-65 in favor of Wake Forest.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 14 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 77-66 in favor of Wake Forest.

- Personal Prediction: Wake Forest 79, Louisville 70.

(Photo of Dre Davis, Jake LaRavia: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports

