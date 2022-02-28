Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-16, 6-12 ACC) is set to face Virginia Tech (21-8, 11-7 ACC) on Tuesday, Mar. 1 at 9:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:

- Rankings:

Virginia Tech Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 41st 127th RPI 72nd 157th SOS 89th 58th KenPom 35th 130th Sagarin 32nd 104th Torvik 30th 131st

- Team Leaders:

Virginia Tech Louisville Points Keve Aluma (15.8) Noah Locke (9.9) Rebounds Justyn Mutts (7.3) Malik Williams (7.7) Assists Keve Aluma (3.4) Jarrod West (3.0) Steals Justyn Mutts (1.2) Jarrod West (1.3) Blocks Justyn Mutts, Keve Aluma (0.9) Malik Williams (0.6)

- Scoring:

Virginia Tech Louisville Points Per Game 69.8 68.4 Field Goal % 47.0% 42.5% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.8/54.9 25.2/59.4 Three Point % 39.1% 30.7% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.8/22.6 7.7/25.1 Free Throw % 74.5% 67.6%

- Rebounding:

Virginia Tech Louisville Rebounds Per Game 32.0 37.0 Off. Reb. Per Game 8.5 9.9 Def. Reb. Per Game 23.5 27.1 Rebound Margin +1.5 +1.3

- Defense:

Virginia Tech Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 61.8 70.4 Opp. FG% 42.6% 43.3% Opp. 3PT 32.4% 34.2% Steals Per Game 5.2 6.2 Blocks Per Game 3.2 2.4

- Ball Handling:

Virginia Tech Louisville Assists Per Game 14.6 11.9 Turnovers Per Game 11.1 12.1 Turnover Margin +1.0 -0.9 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.3 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 11.3 percent chance to win against Virginia Tech.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 16 percent chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 72-61 in favor of Virginia Tech.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 13 percent chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 73-61 in favor of Virginia Tech.

- Personal Prediction: Virginia Tech 75, Louisville 65.

(Photo of Keve Aluma, Dre Davis and Jae'Lyn Withers: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

