Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-17, 6-13 ACC) is set to face Virginia (17-12, 11-8 ACC) on Saturday, Mar. 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:
- Rankings:
|Virginia
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
80th
135th
RPI
93rd
156th
SOS
75th
57th
KenPom
76th
139th
Sagarin
59th
109th
Torvik
63rd
141st
- Team Leaders:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Points
Jayden Gardner (15.5)
Noah Locke (9.5)
Rebounds
Jayden Gardner (7.0)
Malik Williams (7.7)
Assists
Reece Beekman (4.8)
Jarrod West (3.0)
Steals
Reece Beekman (2.0)
Jarrod West (1.3)
Blocks
Kadin Shedrick (2.1)
Malik Williams (0.6)
- Scoring:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Points Per Game
63.3
67.6
Field Goal %
45.1%
42.3%
FGM/FGA Per Game
23.6/52.3
24.9/58.9
Three Point %
32.1%
30.7%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
5.2/16.1
7.7/24.9
Free Throw %
74.5%
67.2%
- Rebounding:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
31.3
36.7
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.0
9.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
22.3
26.9
Rebounds Margin
+0.6
+0.9
- Defense:
Read More
|Virginia
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
60.4
70.6
Opp. FG%
42.9%
43.4%
Opp. 3PT
34.6%
34.5%
Steals Per Game
5.9
6.1
Blocks Per Game
4.6
2.4
- Ball Handling:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.1
11.9
Turnovers Per Game
9.8
12.3
Turnover Margin
+1.3
-1.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.4
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 43.3 percent chance to win against Virginia.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 44 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 63-61 in favor of Virginia.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 40 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 62-60 in favor of Virginia.
- Personal Prediction: Virginia 65, Louisville 63.
