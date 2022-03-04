Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers for their Saturday rematch, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-17, 6-13 ACC) is set to face Virginia (17-12, 11-8 ACC) on Saturday, Mar. 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:

- Rankings:

Virginia Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 80th 135th RPI 93rd 156th SOS 75th 57th KenPom 76th 139th Sagarin 59th 109th Torvik 63rd 141st

- Team Leaders:

Virginia Louisville Points Jayden Gardner (15.5) Noah Locke (9.5) Rebounds Jayden Gardner (7.0) Malik Williams (7.7) Assists Reece Beekman (4.8) Jarrod West (3.0) Steals Reece Beekman (2.0) Jarrod West (1.3) Blocks Kadin Shedrick (2.1) Malik Williams (0.6)

- Scoring:

Virginia Louisville Points Per Game 63.3 67.6 Field Goal % 45.1% 42.3% FGM/FGA Per Game 23.6/52.3 24.9/58.9 Three Point % 32.1% 30.7% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 5.2/16.1 7.7/24.9 Free Throw % 74.5% 67.2%

- Rebounding:

Virginia Louisville Rebounds Per Game 31.3 36.7 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.0 9.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 22.3 26.9 Rebounds Margin +0.6 +0.9

- Defense:

Virginia Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 60.4 70.6 Opp. FG% 42.9% 43.4% Opp. 3PT 34.6% 34.5% Steals Per Game 5.9 6.1 Blocks Per Game 4.6 2.4

- Ball Handling:

Virginia Louisville Assists Per Game 14.1 11.9 Turnovers Per Game 9.8 12.3 Turnover Margin +1.3 -1.2 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.4 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 43.3 percent chance to win against Virginia.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 44 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 63-61 in favor of Virginia.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 40 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 62-60 in favor of Virginia.

- Personal Prediction: Virginia 65, Louisville 63.

(Photo of Noah Locke: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

