Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers for their Saturday rematch, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-17, 6-13 ACC) is set to face Virginia (17-12, 11-8 ACC) on Saturday, Mar. 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:

- Rankings:

VirginiaLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

80th

135th

RPI

93rd

156th

SOS

75th

57th

KenPom

76th

139th

Sagarin

59th

109th

Torvik

63rd

141st

- Team Leaders:

VirginiaLouisville

Points

Jayden Gardner (15.5)

Noah Locke (9.5)

Rebounds

Jayden Gardner (7.0)

Malik Williams (7.7)

Assists

Reece Beekman (4.8)

Jarrod West (3.0)

Steals

Reece Beekman (2.0)

Jarrod West (1.3)

Blocks

Kadin Shedrick (2.1)

Malik Williams (0.6)

- Scoring:

VirginiaLouisville

Points Per Game

63.3

67.6

Field Goal %

45.1%

42.3%

FGM/FGA Per Game

23.6/52.3

24.9/58.9

Three Point %

32.1%

30.7%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

5.2/16.1

7.7/24.9

Free Throw %

74.5%

67.2%

- Rebounding:

VirginiaLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

31.3

36.7

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.0

9.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

22.3

26.9

Rebounds Margin

+0.6

+0.9

- Defense:

VirginiaLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

60.4

70.6

Opp. FG%

42.9%

43.4%

Opp. 3PT

34.6%

34.5%

Steals Per Game

5.9

6.1

Blocks Per Game

4.6

2.4

- Ball Handling:

VirginiaLouisville

Assists Per Game

14.1

11.9

Turnovers Per Game

9.8

12.3

Turnover Margin

+1.3

-1.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.4

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 43.3 percent chance to win against Virginia.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 44 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 63-61 in favor of Virginia.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 40 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 62-60 in favor of Virginia.

- Personal Prediction: Virginia 65, Louisville 63.

(Photo of Noah Locke: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

