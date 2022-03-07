Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets for their Tuesday ACC Tournament matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-18, 6-14 ACC) is set to face Georgia Tech (11-19, 5-15 ACC) in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets:

- Rankings:

Georgia Tech Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 159th 138th RPI 226th 167th SOS 114th 60th KenPom 164th 144th Sagarin 125th 112th Torvik 145th 148th

- Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Louisville Points Michael Devoe (18.0) Noah Locke (9.5) Rebounds Jordan Usher (6.5) Malik Williams (7.7) Assists Michael Devoe (3.3) Jarrod West (2.9) Steals Jordan Usher (1.5) Jarrod West (1.3) Blocks Rodney Howard (0.8) Malik Williams (0.6)

- Scoring:

Georgia Tech Louisville Points Per Game 68.4 67.3 Field Goal % 44.0% 42.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.7/58.4 24.8/58.8 Three Point % 35.0% 30.9% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.1/20.2 7.7/24.8 Free Throw % 69.4% 67.4%

- Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Louisville Rebounds Per Game 34.2 36.4 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.0 9.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 25.2 26.6 Rebound Margin -1.1 +0.8

- Defense:

Georgia Tech Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 70.3 70.6 Opp. FG% 43.4% 43.6% Opp. 3PT% 31.1% 35.0% Steals Per Game 7.8 6.1 Blocks Per Game 2.6 2.4

- Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Louisville Assists Per Game 13.6 11.9 Turnovers Per Game 13.2 12.3 Turnover Margin +0.1 -1.2 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.0 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 58.6 percent chance to win against Georgia Tech.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 53 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 67-66 in favor of Louisville.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 49 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 68-67 in favor of Georgia Tech.

- Personal Prediction: Georgia Tech 69, Louisville 67

