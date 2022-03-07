Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-18, 6-14 ACC) is set to face Georgia Tech (11-19, 5-15 ACC) in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets:
- Rankings:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
159th
138th
RPI
226th
167th
SOS
114th
60th
KenPom
164th
144th
Sagarin
125th
112th
Torvik
145th
148th
- Team Leaders:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
Points
Michael Devoe (18.0)
Noah Locke (9.5)
Rebounds
Jordan Usher (6.5)
Malik Williams (7.7)
Assists
Michael Devoe (3.3)
Jarrod West (2.9)
Steals
Jordan Usher (1.5)
Jarrod West (1.3)
Blocks
Rodney Howard (0.8)
Malik Williams (0.6)
- Scoring:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
Points Per Game
68.4
67.3
Field Goal %
44.0%
42.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.7/58.4
24.8/58.8
Three Point %
35.0%
30.9%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.1/20.2
7.7/24.8
Free Throw %
69.4%
67.4%
- Rebounding:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
34.2
36.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.0
9.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.2
26.6
Rebound Margin
-1.1
+0.8
- Defense:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
70.3
70.6
Opp. FG%
43.4%
43.6%
Opp. 3PT%
31.1%
35.0%
Steals Per Game
7.8
6.1
Blocks Per Game
2.6
2.4
- Ball Handling:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.6
11.9
Turnovers Per Game
13.2
12.3
Turnover Margin
+0.1
-1.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.0
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 58.6 percent chance to win against Georgia Tech.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 53 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 67-66 in favor of Louisville.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 49 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 68-67 in favor of Georgia Tech.
- Personal Prediction: Georgia Tech 69, Louisville 67
(Photo of Dre Davis: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
