Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets for their Tuesday ACC Tournament matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-18, 6-14 ACC) is set to face Georgia Tech (11-19, 5-15 ACC) in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets:

- Rankings:

Georgia TechLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

159th

138th

RPI

226th

167th

SOS

114th

60th

KenPom

164th

144th

Sagarin

125th

112th

Torvik

145th

148th

- Team Leaders:

Georgia TechLouisville

Points

Michael Devoe (18.0)

Noah Locke (9.5)

Rebounds

Jordan Usher (6.5)

Malik Williams (7.7)

Assists

Michael Devoe (3.3)

Jarrod West (2.9)

Steals

Jordan Usher (1.5)

Jarrod West (1.3)

Blocks

Rodney Howard (0.8)

Malik Williams (0.6)

- Scoring:

Georgia TechLouisville

Points Per Game

68.4

67.3

Field Goal %

44.0%

42.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.7/58.4

24.8/58.8

Three Point %

35.0%

30.9%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.1/20.2

7.7/24.8

Free Throw %

69.4%

67.4%

- Rebounding:

Georgia TechLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

34.2

36.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.0

9.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

25.2

26.6

Rebound Margin

-1.1

+0.8

- Defense:

Read More

Georgia TechLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

70.3

70.6

Opp. FG%

43.4%

43.6%

Opp. 3PT%

31.1%

35.0%

Steals Per Game

7.8

6.1

Blocks Per Game

2.6

2.4

- Ball Handling:

Georgia TechLouisville

Assists Per Game

13.6

11.9

Turnovers Per Game

13.2

12.3

Turnover Margin

+0.1

-1.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.0

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 58.6 percent chance to win against Georgia Tech.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 53 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 67-66 in favor of Louisville.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 49 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 68-67 in favor of Georgia Tech.

- Personal Prediction: Georgia Tech 69, Louisville 67

(Photo of Dre Davis: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

C0AA8637-19A6-49F8-A794-0FB173EF2C9A
Basketball

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

By Matthew McGavicjust now
1E7C9EB9-1F3C-4B3A-BA94-AAB24CB22A24
Football

Report: Louisville to Hire Josh Stepp as Tight Ends Coach

By Matthew McGavic3 hours ago
USATSI_15514963_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

By Matthew McGavic4 hours ago
A66D5E1E-9ADF-435F-AECC-FDBE9371DEC3
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville CB Commit Rayquan Adkins

By Matthew McGavic18 hours ago
BBD57AA0-ED91-4732-9C15-E69C52FE5B79
Football

Bryan Brown's Three Spring Ball Goals For Louisville's Defense

By Matthew McGavic19 hours ago
USATSI_17833097_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville's Sydney Curry Explodes to End Regular Season

By Matthew McGavic22 hours ago
jH0tpFYw
Other Sports

Louisville Sweeps Doubleheader, Series vs. Akron

By Matthew McGavicMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17601196_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Receives No. 11 Seed for ACC Tournament

By Matthew McGavicMar 5, 2022