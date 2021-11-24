Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Mississippi State

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulldogs for their Thursday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
    Author:

    NASSAU, Bahamas - Louisville (3-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to play their first game away from home this season, facing Mississippi State (4-0, 0-0 SEC) on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 9:30 p.m. EST as part of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulldogs:

    - Rankings:

    Mississippi StateLouisville

    AP/USA TODAY

    RV/NR

    NR/NR

    NET

    82nd

    56th

    RPI

    175th

    212th

    SOS

    336th

    266th

    KenPom

    43rd

    51st

    Sagarin

    40th

    67th

    - Team Leaders:

    Mississippi StateLouisville

    Points

    Iverson Molinar (15.8)

    Noah Locke (16.0)

    Rebounds

    Garrison Brooks (7.3)

    Malik Williams (9.3)

    Assists

    Iverson Molinar (5.3)

    Mason Faulkner (3.5)

    Steals

    Shakeel Moore (3.0)

    Jarrod West (2.3)

    Blocks

    Shakeel Moore (0.8)

    Malik Williams (1.3)

    - Scoring:

    Mississippi StateLouisville

    Points Per Game

    76.0

    73.5

    Field Goal %

    52.0%

    44.8%

    FGM/FGA Per Game

    29.5/56.8

    26.8/59.8

    Three Point %

    45.7%

    31.4%

    3PTM/3PTA Per Game

    8.0/17.5

    8.0/25.5

    Free Throw %

    62.1%

    67.6%

    - Rebounding:

    Mississippi StateLouisville

    Rebounds Per Game

    40.5

    39.8

    Off. Reb. Per Game

    11.5

    9.8

    Def. Reb Per Game

    29.0

    30.0

    Rebound Margin

    +13.2

    +2.8

    - Defense:

    Read More

    Mississippi StateLouisville

    Opp. Points Per Game

    52.0

    66.8

    Opp. FG%

    34.2%

    38.1%

    Opp. 3PT%

    30.9%

    32.7%

    Steals Per Game

    10.5

    9.3

    Blocks Per Game

    4.0

    3.0

    - Ball Handling:

    Mississippi StateLouisville

    Assists Per Game

    15.3

    14.0

    Turnovers Per Game

    12.5

    14.3

    Turnover Margin

    +1.8

    +0.3

    Assist/Turnover Ratio

    1.2

    1.0

    - ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 42.1 percent chance to win against Mississippi State.

    - KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 46 percent chance to take down the Bulldogs, with a projected final score of 67-66 in favor of Mississippi State. Per current metrics, Mississippi State is the third-highest ranked opponent (43rd) on Louisville's schedule, behind Michigan State (21st) and Kentucky (14th)

    - Personal Prediction: Mississippi State 69, Louisville 64.

    (Photo of Malik Williams: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    A472FF25-C22D-43AA-AB60-2B1C53E2D071
    Basketball

    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Mississippi State

    44 seconds ago
    USATSI_14562458_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Bentley, Avery Preparing for Emotional Final Game at Cardinal Stadium

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_9705854_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Kentucky

    4 hours ago
    E03FC587-C774-4531-8993-A8B7B869AF59
    Basketball

    How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

    4 hours ago
    271DB69A-E25C-402F-89E6-2B55ACC7C0B8
    Football

    Cole Bentley, C.J. Avery, Bryan Brown Preview Kentucky

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_15812068_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Cruises Past Cal Poly for Third Straight Win

    10 hours ago
    5910BB02-EC23-46EA-8163-5409B23993C3
    Basketball

    Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Mississippi State

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17172827_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Malik Williams Adjusting to Post-Injury 'Reality'

    Nov 23, 2021