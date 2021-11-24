Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Mississippi State
NASSAU, Bahamas - Louisville (3-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to play their first game away from home this season, facing Mississippi State (4-0, 0-0 SEC) on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 9:30 p.m. EST as part of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulldogs:
- Rankings:
|Mississippi State
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
RV/NR
NR/NR
NET
82nd
56th
RPI
175th
212th
SOS
336th
266th
KenPom
43rd
51st
Sagarin
40th
67th
- Team Leaders:
|Mississippi State
|Louisville
Points
Iverson Molinar (15.8)
Noah Locke (16.0)
Rebounds
Garrison Brooks (7.3)
Malik Williams (9.3)
Assists
Iverson Molinar (5.3)
Mason Faulkner (3.5)
Steals
Shakeel Moore (3.0)
Jarrod West (2.3)
Blocks
Shakeel Moore (0.8)
Malik Williams (1.3)
- Scoring:
|Mississippi State
|Louisville
Points Per Game
76.0
73.5
Field Goal %
52.0%
44.8%
FGM/FGA Per Game
29.5/56.8
26.8/59.8
Three Point %
45.7%
31.4%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.0/17.5
8.0/25.5
Free Throw %
62.1%
67.6%
- Rebounding:
|Mississippi State
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
40.5
39.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.5
9.8
Def. Reb Per Game
29.0
30.0
Rebound Margin
+13.2
+2.8
- Defense:
Read More
|Mississippi State
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
52.0
66.8
Opp. FG%
34.2%
38.1%
Opp. 3PT%
30.9%
32.7%
Steals Per Game
10.5
9.3
Blocks Per Game
4.0
3.0
- Ball Handling:
|Mississippi State
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
15.3
14.0
Turnovers Per Game
12.5
14.3
Turnover Margin
+1.8
+0.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.2
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 42.1 percent chance to win against Mississippi State.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 46 percent chance to take down the Bulldogs, with a projected final score of 67-66 in favor of Mississippi State. Per current metrics, Mississippi State is the third-highest ranked opponent (43rd) on Louisville's schedule, behind Michigan State (21st) and Kentucky (14th)
- Personal Prediction: Mississippi State 69, Louisville 64.
(Photo of Malik Williams: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter