Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Mississippi State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulldogs for their Thursday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

NASSAU, Bahamas - Louisville (3-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to play their first game away from home this season, facing Mississippi State (4-0, 0-0 SEC) on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 9:30 p.m. EST as part of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulldogs:

- Rankings:

Mississippi State Louisville AP/USA TODAY RV/NR NR/NR NET 82nd 56th RPI 175th 212th SOS 336th 266th KenPom 43rd 51st Sagarin 40th 67th

- Team Leaders:

Mississippi State Louisville Points Iverson Molinar (15.8) Noah Locke (16.0) Rebounds Garrison Brooks (7.3) Malik Williams (9.3) Assists Iverson Molinar (5.3) Mason Faulkner (3.5) Steals Shakeel Moore (3.0) Jarrod West (2.3) Blocks Shakeel Moore (0.8) Malik Williams (1.3)

- Scoring:

Mississippi State Louisville Points Per Game 76.0 73.5 Field Goal % 52.0% 44.8% FGM/FGA Per Game 29.5/56.8 26.8/59.8 Three Point % 45.7% 31.4% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.0/17.5 8.0/25.5 Free Throw % 62.1% 67.6%

- Rebounding:

Mississippi State Louisville Rebounds Per Game 40.5 39.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 11.5 9.8 Def. Reb Per Game 29.0 30.0 Rebound Margin +13.2 +2.8

- Defense:

Mississippi State Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 52.0 66.8 Opp. FG% 34.2% 38.1% Opp. 3PT% 30.9% 32.7% Steals Per Game 10.5 9.3 Blocks Per Game 4.0 3.0

- Ball Handling:

Mississippi State Louisville Assists Per Game 15.3 14.0 Turnovers Per Game 12.5 14.3 Turnover Margin +1.8 +0.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.2 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 42.1 percent chance to win against Mississippi State.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 46 percent chance to take down the Bulldogs, with a projected final score of 67-66 in favor of Mississippi State. Per current metrics, Mississippi State is the third-highest ranked opponent (43rd) on Louisville's schedule, behind Michigan State (21st) and Kentucky (14th)

- Personal Prediction: Mississippi State 69, Louisville 64.

(Photo of Malik Williams: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

