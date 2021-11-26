Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Maryland

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Terrapins for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

NASSAU, Bahamas - Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Maryland (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship final on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Terrapins:

- Rankings:

Maryland Louisville AP/USA TODAY RV/RV NR/NR NET 35th T-56th RPI 121st 122nd SOS 182nd 162nd KenPom 41st 44th Sagarin 48th 49th

- Team Leaders:

Maryland Louisville Points Eric Ayala (16.2) Noah Locke (13.2) Rebounds Donta Scott (7.8) Malik Williams (9.4) Assists Fatts Russell (3.8) Jarrod West, Mason Faulkner (3.0) Steals Hakim Hart (2.2) Jarrod West (2.0) Blocks Donta Scott (1.5) Malik Williams (1.0)

- Scoring:

Maryland Louisville Points Per Game 73.8 73.2 Field Goal % 43.2% 44.0% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.8/59.8 26.6/60.4 Three Point % 28.5% 31.5% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 6.5/22.8 7.8/24.8 Free Throw % 71.8% 65.6%

- Rebounding:

Maryland Louisville Rebounds Per Game 41.5 41.2 Off. Reb Per Game 12.0 10.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 29.5 30.4 Rebound Margin +9.2 +4.0

- Defense:

Maryland Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 68.0 65.0 Opp. FG% 41.8% 37.2% Opp. 3PT% 36.7% 29.2% Steals Per Game 6.2 8.4 Blocks Per Game 5.0 2.4

- Ball Handling:

Maryland Louisville Assists Per Game 15.0 13.2 Turnovers Per Game 12.5 14.4 Turnover Margin -1.2 -0.6 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.2 0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 56.6 percent chance to win against Maryland.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 48 percent chance to take down the Terrapins, with a projected final score of 70-69 in favor of Maryland. Per current metrics, Maryland is the third-highest ranked opponent (40th) on Louisville's schedule, behind Michigan State (17th) and Kentucky (16th)

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Maryland 71.

(Photo of Matt Cross: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter