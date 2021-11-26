Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Maryland

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Terrapins for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
    Author:

    NASSAU, Bahamas - Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Maryland (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship final on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Terrapins:

    - Rankings:

    MarylandLouisville

    AP/USA TODAY

    RV/RV

    NR/NR

    NET

    35th

    T-56th

    RPI

    121st

    122nd

    SOS

    182nd

    162nd

    KenPom

    41st

    44th

    Sagarin

    48th

    49th

    - Team Leaders:

    MarylandLouisville

    Points

    Eric Ayala (16.2)

    Noah Locke (13.2)

    Rebounds

    Donta Scott (7.8)

    Malik Williams (9.4)

    Assists

    Fatts Russell (3.8)

    Jarrod West, Mason Faulkner (3.0)

    Steals

    Hakim Hart (2.2)

    Jarrod West (2.0)

    Blocks

    Donta Scott (1.5)

    Malik Williams (1.0)

    - Scoring:

    MarylandLouisville

    Points Per Game

    73.8

    73.2

    Field Goal %

    43.2%

    44.0%

    FGM/FGA Per Game

    25.8/59.8

    26.6/60.4

    Three Point %

    28.5%

    31.5%

    3PTM/3PTA Per Game

    6.5/22.8

    7.8/24.8

    Free Throw %

    71.8%

    65.6%

    - Rebounding:

    MarylandLouisville

    Rebounds Per Game

    41.5

    41.2

    Off. Reb Per Game

    12.0

    10.8

    Def. Reb. Per Game

    29.5

    30.4

    Rebound Margin

    +9.2

    +4.0

    - Defense:

    Read More

    MarylandLouisville

    Opp. Points Per Game

    68.0

    65.0

    Opp. FG%

    41.8%

    37.2%

    Opp. 3PT%

    36.7%

    29.2%

    Steals Per Game

    6.2

    8.4

    Blocks Per Game

    5.0

    2.4

    - Ball Handling:

    MarylandLouisville

    Assists Per Game

    15.0

    13.2

    Turnovers Per Game

    12.5

    14.4

    Turnover Margin

    -1.2

    -0.6

    Assist/Turnover Ratio

    1.2

    0.9

    - ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 56.6 percent chance to win against Maryland.

    - KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 48 percent chance to take down the Terrapins, with a projected final score of 70-69 in favor of Maryland. Per current metrics, Maryland is the third-highest ranked opponent (40th) on Louisville's schedule, behind Michigan State (17th) and Kentucky (16th)

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Maryland 71.

    (Photo of Matt Cross: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    BBFD46FE-031E-449E-A12F-B24506D56775
    Basketball

    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Maryland

    33 seconds ago
    45C0B147-08A3-4F2B-ABB2-9C6C52E0023E
    Basketball

    Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Maryland

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_9713539_168388606_lowres
    Football

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 41 - They Start It, You Finish It (Kentucky Preview)

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17149785_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Maryland Terrapins

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17127162_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Spirited Film Session, Players-Only Meeting and Decompression Fuel Louisville's Rout of Mississippi State

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17172850_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    What Mike Pegues, Samuell Williamson Said After 72-58 Win vs. Mississippi State

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17172730_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Smothers Mississippi State in Bahamas

    15 hours ago
    06187476-DB27-4B9D-9913-E74A606CCC0C
    Basketball

    Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Mississippi State | Game 5

    20 hours ago