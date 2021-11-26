Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Maryland
NASSAU, Bahamas - Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Maryland (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship final on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Terrapins:
- Rankings:
|Maryland
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
RV/RV
NR/NR
NET
35th
T-56th
RPI
121st
122nd
SOS
182nd
162nd
KenPom
41st
44th
Sagarin
48th
49th
- Team Leaders:
|Maryland
|Louisville
Points
Eric Ayala (16.2)
Noah Locke (13.2)
Rebounds
Donta Scott (7.8)
Malik Williams (9.4)
Assists
Fatts Russell (3.8)
Jarrod West, Mason Faulkner (3.0)
Steals
Hakim Hart (2.2)
Jarrod West (2.0)
Blocks
Donta Scott (1.5)
Malik Williams (1.0)
- Scoring:
|Maryland
|Louisville
Points Per Game
73.8
73.2
Field Goal %
43.2%
44.0%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.8/59.8
26.6/60.4
Three Point %
28.5%
31.5%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.5/22.8
7.8/24.8
Free Throw %
71.8%
65.6%
- Rebounding:
|Maryland
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
41.5
41.2
Off. Reb Per Game
12.0
10.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
29.5
30.4
Rebound Margin
+9.2
+4.0
- Defense:
Read More
|Maryland
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
68.0
65.0
Opp. FG%
41.8%
37.2%
Opp. 3PT%
36.7%
29.2%
Steals Per Game
6.2
8.4
Blocks Per Game
5.0
2.4
- Ball Handling:
|Maryland
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
15.0
13.2
Turnovers Per Game
12.5
14.4
Turnover Margin
-1.2
-0.6
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.2
0.9
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 56.6 percent chance to win against Maryland.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 48 percent chance to take down the Terrapins, with a projected final score of 70-69 in favor of Maryland. Per current metrics, Maryland is the third-highest ranked opponent (40th) on Louisville's schedule, behind Michigan State (17th) and Kentucky (16th)
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Maryland 71.
(Photo of Matt Cross: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter