    • November 30, 2021
    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Michigan State

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Spartans for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
    EAST LANSING, Mich. - Louisville (5-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Michigan State (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7:15 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Spartans:

    - Rankings:

    Michigan StateLouisville

    AP/US TODAY

    22nd/22nd

    RV/NR

    NET

    N/A

    N/A

    RPI

    11th

    37th

    SOS

    8th

    64th

    KenPom

    26th

    39th

    Sagarin

    18th

    39th

    - Team Leaders:

    Michigan StateLouisville

    Points

    Gabe Brown (13.4)

    Noah Locke (13.0)

    Rebounds

    Marcus Bingham, Jr. (7.1)

    Malik Williams (9.8)

    Assists

    A.J. Hoggard (4.3)

    Jarrod West (3.5)

    Steals

    Marcus Bingham, Jr. (1.3)

    Jarrod West, Malik Williams (1.7)

    Blocks

    Marcus Bingham, Jr. (3.4)

    Malik Williams (1.0)

    - Scoring:

    Michigan StateLouisville

    Points Per Game

    72.1

    71.5

    Field Goal %

    45.1%

    42.5%

    FGM/FGA Per Game

    26.3/58.3

    25.7/60.3

    Three Point %

    32.0%

    29.8%

    3PTM/3PTA Per Game

    5.6/17.4

    7.5/25.2

    Free Throw %

    69.5%

    67.9%

    - Rebounding:

    Michigan StateLouisville

    Rebounds Per Game

    41.7

    42.8

    Off. Reb. Per Game

    12.0

    11.8

    Def. Reb. Per Game

    29.7

    31.0

    Rebound Margin

    +8.3

    +7.7

    - Defense:

    Michigan StateLouisville

    Opp. Points Per Game

    62.9

    63.3

    Opp. FG%

    37.6%

    37.4%

    Opp, 3PT%

    28.6%

    29.1%

    Steals Per Game

    6.3

    8.5

    Blocks Per Game

    6.6

    2.8

    - Ball Handling:

    Michigan StateLouisville

    Assists Per Game

    13.4

    12.8

    Turnovers Per Game

    15.7

    14.8

    Turnover Margin

    -3.0

    -1.2

    Assist/Turnover Ratio

    0.9

    0.9

    - ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 31.6 percent chance to win against Michigan State.

    - KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 29 percent chance to take down the Spartans, with a projected final score of 70-64 in favor of Michigan State. Per current metrics, Michigan State is the third-highest ranked opponent (26th) on Louisville's schedule, behind Kentucky (13th) and Duke (6th)

    - Personal Prediction: Michigan State 69, Louisville 68.

    (Photo of Malik Williams: Jeremy Brevard - USA TODAY Sports

