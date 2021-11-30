Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Louisville (5-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Michigan State (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7:15 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Spartans:
- Rankings:
|Michigan State
|Louisville
AP/US TODAY
22nd/22nd
RV/NR
NET
N/A
N/A
RPI
11th
37th
SOS
8th
64th
KenPom
26th
39th
Sagarin
18th
39th
- Team Leaders:
|Michigan State
|Louisville
Points
Gabe Brown (13.4)
Noah Locke (13.0)
Rebounds
Marcus Bingham, Jr. (7.1)
Malik Williams (9.8)
Assists
A.J. Hoggard (4.3)
Jarrod West (3.5)
Steals
Marcus Bingham, Jr. (1.3)
Jarrod West, Malik Williams (1.7)
Blocks
Marcus Bingham, Jr. (3.4)
Malik Williams (1.0)
- Scoring:
|Michigan State
|Louisville
Points Per Game
72.1
71.5
Field Goal %
45.1%
42.5%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.3/58.3
25.7/60.3
Three Point %
32.0%
29.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
5.6/17.4
7.5/25.2
Free Throw %
69.5%
67.9%
- Rebounding:
|Michigan State
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
41.7
42.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.0
11.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
29.7
31.0
Rebound Margin
+8.3
+7.7
- Defense:
|Michigan State
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
62.9
63.3
Opp. FG%
37.6%
37.4%
Opp, 3PT%
28.6%
29.1%
Steals Per Game
6.3
8.5
Blocks Per Game
6.6
2.8
- Ball Handling:
|Michigan State
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.4
12.8
Turnovers Per Game
15.7
14.8
Turnover Margin
-3.0
-1.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.9
0.9
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 31.6 percent chance to win against Michigan State.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 29 percent chance to take down the Spartans, with a projected final score of 70-64 in favor of Michigan State. Per current metrics, Michigan State is the third-highest ranked opponent (26th) on Louisville's schedule, behind Kentucky (13th) and Duke (6th)
- Personal Prediction: Michigan State 69, Louisville 68.
(Photo of Malik Williams: Jeremy Brevard - USA TODAY Sports
