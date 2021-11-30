Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Michigan State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Spartans for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Louisville (5-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Michigan State (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7:15 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Spartans:

- Rankings:

Michigan State Louisville AP/US TODAY 22nd/22nd RV/NR NET N/A N/A RPI 11th 37th SOS 8th 64th KenPom 26th 39th Sagarin 18th 39th

- Team Leaders:

Michigan State Louisville Points Gabe Brown (13.4) Noah Locke (13.0) Rebounds Marcus Bingham, Jr. (7.1) Malik Williams (9.8) Assists A.J. Hoggard (4.3) Jarrod West (3.5) Steals Marcus Bingham, Jr. (1.3) Jarrod West, Malik Williams (1.7) Blocks Marcus Bingham, Jr. (3.4) Malik Williams (1.0)

- Scoring:

Michigan State Louisville Points Per Game 72.1 71.5 Field Goal % 45.1% 42.5% FGM/FGA Per Game 26.3/58.3 25.7/60.3 Three Point % 32.0% 29.8% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 5.6/17.4 7.5/25.2 Free Throw % 69.5% 67.9%

- Rebounding:

Michigan State Louisville Rebounds Per Game 41.7 42.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.0 11.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 29.7 31.0 Rebound Margin +8.3 +7.7

- Defense:

Michigan State Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 62.9 63.3 Opp. FG% 37.6% 37.4% Opp, 3PT% 28.6% 29.1% Steals Per Game 6.3 8.5 Blocks Per Game 6.6 2.8

- Ball Handling:

Michigan State Louisville Assists Per Game 13.4 12.8 Turnovers Per Game 15.7 14.8 Turnover Margin -3.0 -1.2 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.9 0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 31.6 percent chance to win against Michigan State.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 29 percent chance to take down the Spartans, with a projected final score of 70-64 in favor of Michigan State. Per current metrics, Michigan State is the third-highest ranked opponent (26th) on Louisville's schedule, behind Kentucky (13th) and Duke (6th)

- Personal Prediction: Michigan State 69, Louisville 68.

(Photo of Malik Williams: Jeremy Brevard - USA TODAY Sports

