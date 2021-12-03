Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. NC State

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
    RALEIGH, N.C. - Louisville (5-2, 0-0 ACC) is set to face N.C. State (6-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:

    - Rankings:

    NC StateLouisville

    AP/USA TODAY

    NR/NR

    RV/NR

    NET

    N/A

    N/A

    RPI

    101st

    45th

    SOS

    232nd

    35th

    KenPom

    66th

    40th

    Sagarin

    85th

    37th

    - Team Leaders:

    NC StateLouisville

    Points

    Dereon Seabron (21.7)

    Noah Locke (11.1)

    Rebounds

    Dereon Seabron (11.1)

    Malik Williams (9.6)

    Assists

    Dereon Seabron (3.3)

    Jarrod West (3.4)

    Steals

    Dereon Seabron (2.6)

    Jarrod West (1.9)

    Blocks

    Ebenezer Dowuona (2.7)

    Malik Williams (1.0)

    - Scoring:

    NC StateLouisville

    Points Per Game

    81.6

    70.4

    Field Goal %

    42.5%

    42.3%

    FGM/FGA Per Game

    27.4/64.6

    25.6/60.4

    Three Point %

    29.6%

    29.2%

    3PTM/3PTA Per Game

    6.9/23.1

    7.4/25.4

    Free Throw %

    73.2%

    67.5%

    - Rebounding:

    NC StateLouisville

    Rebounds Per Game

    41.7

    41.1

    Off. Reb. Per Game

    13.9

    11.6

    Def. Reb. Per Game

    27.9

    29.6

    Rebound Margin

    +2.7

    +5.7

    - Defense:

    NC StateLouisville

    Opp. Points Per Game

    74.4

    64.7

    Opp. FG%

    41.8%

    38.5%

    Opp. 3PT%

    32.3%

    32.4%

    Steals Per Game

    8.6

    8.6

    Blocks Per Game

    5.4

    2.9

    - Ball Handling:

    NC StateLouisville

    Assists Per Game

    11.9

    12.4

    Turnovers Per Game

    11.0

    15.0

    Turnover Margin

    +3.0

    -0.6

    Assist/Turnover Ratio

    1.1

    0.8

    - ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 48.0 percent chance to win against NC State.

    - KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 49 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 70-69 in favor of NC State. Per current metrics, NC State is the highest ranked opponent on Louisville's schedule until they face Kentucky (11th) on Dec. 22.

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, NC State 70.

    (Photo of Christen Cunningham, D.J. Funderburk: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

