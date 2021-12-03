Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. NC State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

RALEIGH, N.C. - Louisville (5-2, 0-0 ACC) is set to face N.C. State (6-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:

- Rankings:

NC State Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR RV/NR NET N/A N/A RPI 101st 45th SOS 232nd 35th KenPom 66th 40th Sagarin 85th 37th

- Team Leaders:

NC State Louisville Points Dereon Seabron (21.7) Noah Locke (11.1) Rebounds Dereon Seabron (11.1) Malik Williams (9.6) Assists Dereon Seabron (3.3) Jarrod West (3.4) Steals Dereon Seabron (2.6) Jarrod West (1.9) Blocks Ebenezer Dowuona (2.7) Malik Williams (1.0)

- Scoring:

NC State Louisville Points Per Game 81.6 70.4 Field Goal % 42.5% 42.3% FGM/FGA Per Game 27.4/64.6 25.6/60.4 Three Point % 29.6% 29.2% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 6.9/23.1 7.4/25.4 Free Throw % 73.2% 67.5%

- Rebounding:

NC State Louisville Rebounds Per Game 41.7 41.1 Off. Reb. Per Game 13.9 11.6 Def. Reb. Per Game 27.9 29.6 Rebound Margin +2.7 +5.7

- Defense:

NC State Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 74.4 64.7 Opp. FG% 41.8% 38.5% Opp. 3PT% 32.3% 32.4% Steals Per Game 8.6 8.6 Blocks Per Game 5.4 2.9

- Ball Handling:

NC State Louisville Assists Per Game 11.9 12.4 Turnovers Per Game 11.0 15.0 Turnover Margin +3.0 -0.6 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.1 0.8

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 48.0 percent chance to win against NC State.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 49 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 70-69 in favor of NC State. Per current metrics, NC State is the highest ranked opponent on Louisville's schedule until they face Kentucky (11th) on Dec. 22.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, NC State 70.

(Photo of Christen Cunningham, D.J. Funderburk: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter