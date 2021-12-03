Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. - Louisville (5-2, 0-0 ACC) is set to face N.C. State (6-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:
- Rankings:
|NC State
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
RV/NR
NET
N/A
N/A
RPI
101st
45th
SOS
232nd
35th
KenPom
66th
40th
Sagarin
85th
37th
- Team Leaders:
|NC State
|Louisville
Points
Dereon Seabron (21.7)
Noah Locke (11.1)
Rebounds
Dereon Seabron (11.1)
Malik Williams (9.6)
Assists
Dereon Seabron (3.3)
Jarrod West (3.4)
Steals
Dereon Seabron (2.6)
Jarrod West (1.9)
Blocks
Ebenezer Dowuona (2.7)
Malik Williams (1.0)
- Scoring:
|NC State
|Louisville
Points Per Game
81.6
70.4
Field Goal %
42.5%
42.3%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.4/64.6
25.6/60.4
Three Point %
29.6%
29.2%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.9/23.1
7.4/25.4
Free Throw %
73.2%
67.5%
- Rebounding:
|NC State
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
41.7
41.1
Off. Reb. Per Game
13.9
11.6
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.9
29.6
Rebound Margin
+2.7
+5.7
- Defense:
|NC State
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
74.4
64.7
Opp. FG%
41.8%
38.5%
Opp. 3PT%
32.3%
32.4%
Steals Per Game
8.6
8.6
Blocks Per Game
5.4
2.9
- Ball Handling:
|NC State
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
11.9
12.4
Turnovers Per Game
11.0
15.0
Turnover Margin
+3.0
-0.6
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.1
0.8
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 48.0 percent chance to win against NC State.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 49 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 70-69 in favor of NC State. Per current metrics, NC State is the highest ranked opponent on Louisville's schedule until they face Kentucky (11th) on Dec. 22.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, NC State 70.
