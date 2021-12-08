Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. DePaul

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Demons for their Friday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-2, 1-0 ACC) is set to face DePaul (7-1, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, Dec. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Demons:

- Rankings:

DePaul Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 83rd 54th RPI 133rd 27th SOS 261st 29th KenPom 101st 39th Sagarin 77th 38th

- Team Leaders:

DePaul Louisville Points Javon Freeman-Liberty (21.8) Noah Locke (11.3) Rebounds Javon Freeman-Liberty (8.8) Malik Williams (9.9) Assists Javon Freeman-Liberty (4.3) Jarrod West (3.8) Steals Javon Freeman-Liberty (1.9) Jarrod West, Malik Williams (1.7) Blocks Nick Ongenda (1.9) Malik Williams (0.9)

- Scoring:

DePaul Louisville Points Per Game 85.3 70.8 Field Goal % 49.2% 42.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 31.6/64.3 25.5/60.4 Three Point % 35.2% 30.6% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.3/20.6 7.9/25.8 Free Throw % 70.2% 68.8%

- Rebounding:

DePaul Louisville Rebounds Per Game 41.5 41.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.4 11.9 Def. Reb. Per Game 29.1 29.9 Rebound Margin +7.9 +7.0

- Defense:

DePaul Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 69.3 65.1 Opp. FG% 40.2% 38.7% Opp. 3PT% 34.6% 31.8% Steals Per Game 6.6 8.0 Blocks Per Game 5.5 2.9

- Ball Handling:

DePaul Louisville Assists Per Game 13.1 12.8 Turnovers Per Game 11.9 14.8 Turnover Margin +1.8 -1.4 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.1 0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 80.3 percent chance to win against DePaul.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 80 percent chance to take down the Blue Demons, with a projected final score of 77-67 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, DePaul is the second-lowest ranked mid-major opponent on the rest of Louisville's schedule (Western Kentucky).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 78, DePaul 65.

(Photo of Samuell Williamson: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

