    December 8, 2021
    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. DePaul

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Demons for their Friday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-2, 1-0 ACC) is set to face DePaul (7-1, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, Dec. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Demons:

    - Rankings:

    DePaulLouisville

    AP/USA TODAY

    NR/NR

    NR/NR

    NET

    83rd

    54th

    RPI

    133rd

    27th

    SOS

    261st

    29th

    KenPom

    101st

    39th

    Sagarin

    77th

    38th

    - Team Leaders:

    DePaulLouisville

    Points

    Javon Freeman-Liberty (21.8)

    Noah Locke (11.3)

    Rebounds

    Javon Freeman-Liberty (8.8)

    Malik Williams (9.9)

    Assists

    Javon Freeman-Liberty (4.3)

    Jarrod West (3.8)

    Steals

    Javon Freeman-Liberty (1.9)

    Jarrod West, Malik Williams (1.7)

    Blocks

    Nick Ongenda (1.9)

    Malik Williams (0.9)

    - Scoring:

    DePaulLouisville

    Points Per Game

    85.3

    70.8

    Field Goal %

    49.2%

    42.2%

    FGM/FGA Per Game

    31.6/64.3

    25.5/60.4

    Three Point %

    35.2%

    30.6%

    3PTM/3PTA Per Game

    7.3/20.6

    7.9/25.8

    Free Throw %

    70.2%

    68.8%

    - Rebounding:

    DePaulLouisville

    Rebounds Per Game

    41.5

    41.8

    Off. Reb. Per Game

    12.4

    11.9

    Def. Reb. Per Game

    29.1

    29.9

    Rebound Margin

    +7.9

    +7.0

    - Defense:

    DePaulLouisville

    Opp. Points Per Game

    69.3

    65.1

    Opp. FG%

    40.2%

    38.7%

    Opp. 3PT%

    34.6%

    31.8%

    Steals Per Game

    6.6

    8.0

    Blocks Per Game

    5.5

    2.9

    - Ball Handling:

    DePaulLouisville

    Assists Per Game

    13.1

    12.8

    Turnovers Per Game

    11.9

    14.8

    Turnover Margin

    +1.8

    -1.4

    Assist/Turnover Ratio

    1.1

    0.9

    - ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 80.3 percent chance to win against DePaul.

    - KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 80 percent chance to take down the Blue Demons, with a projected final score of 77-67 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, DePaul is the second-lowest ranked mid-major opponent on the rest of Louisville's schedule (Western Kentucky).

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 78, DePaul 65.

    (Photo of Samuell Williamson: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

