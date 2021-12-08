Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. DePaul
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-2, 1-0 ACC) is set to face DePaul (7-1, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, Dec. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Demons:
- Rankings:
|DePaul
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
83rd
54th
RPI
133rd
27th
SOS
261st
29th
KenPom
101st
39th
Sagarin
77th
38th
- Team Leaders:
|DePaul
|Louisville
Points
Javon Freeman-Liberty (21.8)
Noah Locke (11.3)
Rebounds
Javon Freeman-Liberty (8.8)
Malik Williams (9.9)
Assists
Javon Freeman-Liberty (4.3)
Jarrod West (3.8)
Steals
Javon Freeman-Liberty (1.9)
Jarrod West, Malik Williams (1.7)
Blocks
Nick Ongenda (1.9)
Malik Williams (0.9)
- Scoring:
|DePaul
|Louisville
Points Per Game
85.3
70.8
Field Goal %
49.2%
42.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
31.6/64.3
25.5/60.4
Three Point %
35.2%
30.6%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.3/20.6
7.9/25.8
Free Throw %
70.2%
68.8%
- Rebounding:
|DePaul
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
41.5
41.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.4
11.9
Def. Reb. Per Game
29.1
29.9
Rebound Margin
+7.9
+7.0
- Defense:
|DePaul
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
69.3
65.1
Opp. FG%
40.2%
38.7%
Opp. 3PT%
34.6%
31.8%
Steals Per Game
6.6
8.0
Blocks Per Game
5.5
2.9
- Ball Handling:
|DePaul
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.1
12.8
Turnovers Per Game
11.9
14.8
Turnover Margin
+1.8
-1.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.1
0.9
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 80.3 percent chance to win against DePaul.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 80 percent chance to take down the Blue Demons, with a projected final score of 77-67 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, DePaul is the second-lowest ranked mid-major opponent on the rest of Louisville's schedule (Western Kentucky).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 78, DePaul 65.
(Photo of Samuell Williamson: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
