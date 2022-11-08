Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to tipoff the 2022-23 men's college basketball season, and face Bellarmine (0-0, 0-0 ASUN) on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Knights:

- Rankings:

Bellarmine Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET N/A N/A RPI N/A N/A SOS N/A N/A KenPom 243rd 91st Sagarin 259th 59th

- Team Leaders (2021-22):

Bellarmine Louisville Points Dylan Penn (16.6)* Noah Locke (9.6)* Rebounds Juston Betz (7.1) Malik Williams (8.0)* Assists Dylan Penn (5.0)* Jarrod West (2.9)* Steals Juston Betz (1.4) Jarrod West (1.4)* Blocks Dylan Penn (0.6)* Malik Williams (0.7)*

*non-returners

- Scoring (2021-22):

Bellarmine Louisville Points Per Game 70.1 67.3 Field Goal % 47.5% 42.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 26.6/56.0 24.8/58.8 Three Point % 34.0% 30.9% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.8/22.9 7.7/24.8 Free Throw % 75.3% 67.4%

- Rebounding (2021-22):

Bellarmine Louisville Rebounds Per Game 30.3 36.5 Off. Reb. Per Game 7.3 10.0 Def. Reb Per Game 23.0 26.5 Rebound Margin -2.2 1.2

- Defense (2021-22):

Bellarmine Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 67.2 70.1 Opp. FG% 44.1% 43.7% Opp. 3PT% 33.9% 34.9% Steals Per Game 5.6 6.1 Blocks Per Game 1.7 2.4

- Ball Handling (2021-22):

Bellarmine Louisville Assists Per Game 14.5 11.9 Turnovers Per Game 9.4 12.2 Turnover Margin 2.4 -1.1 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.5 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 64.7 percent chance to win against Bellarmine.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 88 percent chance to take down the Knights, with a projected final score of 76-63 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Bellarmine is the second-lowest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season, ahead of only Florida A&M.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 70, Bellarmine 68.

