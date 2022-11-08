Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to tipoff the 2022-23 men's college basketball season, and face Bellarmine (0-0, 0-0 ASUN) on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Knights:
- Rankings:
|Bellarmine
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
N/A
N/A
RPI
N/A
N/A
SOS
N/A
N/A
KenPom
243rd
91st
Sagarin
259th
59th
- Team Leaders (2021-22):
|Bellarmine
|Louisville
Points
Dylan Penn (16.6)*
Noah Locke (9.6)*
Rebounds
Juston Betz (7.1)
Malik Williams (8.0)*
Assists
Dylan Penn (5.0)*
Jarrod West (2.9)*
Steals
Juston Betz (1.4)
Jarrod West (1.4)*
Blocks
Dylan Penn (0.6)*
Malik Williams (0.7)*
*non-returners
- Scoring (2021-22):
|Bellarmine
|Louisville
Points Per Game
70.1
67.3
Field Goal %
47.5%
42.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.6/56.0
24.8/58.8
Three Point %
34.0%
30.9%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.8/22.9
7.7/24.8
Free Throw %
75.3%
67.4%
- Rebounding (2021-22):
|Bellarmine
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
30.3
36.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
7.3
10.0
Def. Reb Per Game
23.0
26.5
Rebound Margin
-2.2
1.2
- Defense (2021-22):
|Bellarmine
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
67.2
70.1
Opp. FG%
44.1%
43.7%
Opp. 3PT%
33.9%
34.9%
Steals Per Game
5.6
6.1
Blocks Per Game
1.7
2.4
- Ball Handling (2021-22):
|Bellarmine
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.5
11.9
Turnovers Per Game
9.4
12.2
Turnover Margin
2.4
-1.1
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.5
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 64.7 percent chance to win against Bellarmine.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 88 percent chance to take down the Knights, with a projected final score of 76-63 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Bellarmine is the second-lowest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season, ahead of only Florida A&M.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 70, Bellarmine 68.
