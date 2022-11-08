Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Bellarmine

The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to tipoff the 2022-23 men's college basketball season, and face Bellarmine (0-0, 0-0 ASUN) on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Knights:

- Rankings:

BellarmineLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

N/A

N/A

RPI

N/A

N/A

SOS

N/A

N/A

KenPom

243rd

91st

Sagarin

259th

59th

- Team Leaders (2021-22):

BellarmineLouisville

Points

Dylan Penn (16.6)*

Noah Locke (9.6)*

Rebounds

Juston Betz (7.1)

Malik Williams (8.0)*

Assists

Dylan Penn (5.0)*

Jarrod West (2.9)*

Steals

Juston Betz (1.4)

Jarrod West (1.4)*

Blocks

Dylan Penn (0.6)*

Malik Williams (0.7)*

*non-returners

- Scoring (2021-22):

BellarmineLouisville

Points Per Game

70.1

67.3

Field Goal %

47.5%

42.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.6/56.0

24.8/58.8

Three Point %

34.0%

30.9%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.8/22.9

7.7/24.8

Free Throw %

75.3%

67.4%

- Rebounding (2021-22):

BellarmineLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

30.3

36.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

7.3

10.0

Def. Reb Per Game

23.0

26.5

Rebound Margin

-2.2

1.2

- Defense (2021-22):

BellarmineLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

67.2

70.1

Opp. FG%

44.1%

43.7%

Opp. 3PT%

33.9%

34.9%

Steals Per Game

5.6

6.1

Blocks Per Game

1.7

2.4

- Ball Handling (2021-22):

BellarmineLouisville

Assists Per Game

14.5

11.9

Turnovers Per Game

9.4

12.2

Turnover Margin

2.4

-1.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.5

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 64.7 percent chance to win against Bellarmine.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 88 percent chance to take down the Knights, with a projected final score of 76-63 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Bellarmine is the second-lowest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season, ahead of only Florida A&M.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 70, Bellarmine 68.

(Photo of Louisville Players: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

