Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-9, 0-2 ACC) is set to face Western Kentucky (8-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers:
- Rankings:
|Western Kentucky
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
125th
360th
RPI
80th
329th
SOS
252nd
120th
BPI
105th
308th
KenPom
111st
237th
Torvik
132nd
282nd
Sagarin
116th
244th
- Team Leaders:
|Western Kentucky
|Louisville
Points
Dayvion McKnight (14.3)
El Ellis (15.6)
Rebounds
Jamarion Sharp (6.3)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.2)
Assists
Dayvion McKnight (5.3)
El Ellis (3.4)
Steals
Dayvion McKnight (2.1)
Jae'Lyn Withers (1.0)
Blocks
Jamarion Sharp (4.8)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Western Kentucky
|Louisville
Points Per Game
76.9
56.9
Field Goal %
48.2%
37.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.9/57.9
19.4/52.3
Three Point %
43.3%
28.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.3/21.6
5.4/18.9
Free Throw %
68.8%
72.4%
- Rebounding:
|Western Kentucky
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.8
32.2
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.2
8.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.6
24.2
Rebound Margin
0.4
-2.5
- Defense:
|Western Kentucky
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
63.6
74.0
Opp. FG%
39.0%
48.0%
Opp. 3PT%
30.9%
34.0%
Steals Per Game
7.1
4.8
Blocks Per Game
6.3
2.4
- Ball Handling:
|Western Kentucky
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.9
8.0
Turnovers Per Game
11.3
17.0
Turnover Margin
2.1
-4.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.5
0.5
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 23.9 percent chance to win against Western Kentucky.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 37 percent chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 68-65 in favor of Western Kentucky. By current metrics, WKU is one six remaining teams outside the top-100 that Louisville will face for the rest of the season.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 29 percent chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 68-63 in favor of Western Kentucky. By current metrics, WKU is one seven remaining teams outside the top-100 that Louisville will face for the rest of the season.
- Personal Prediction: Western Kentucky 70, Louisville 61.
(Photo of El Ellis: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
