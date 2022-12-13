Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-9, 0-2 ACC) is set to face Western Kentucky (8-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers:

- Rankings:

Western Kentucky Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 125th 360th RPI 80th 329th SOS 252nd 120th BPI 105th 308th KenPom 111st 237th Torvik 132nd 282nd Sagarin 116th 244th

- Team Leaders:

Western Kentucky Louisville Points Dayvion McKnight (14.3) El Ellis (15.6) Rebounds Jamarion Sharp (6.3) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.2) Assists Dayvion McKnight (5.3) El Ellis (3.4) Steals Dayvion McKnight (2.1) Jae'Lyn Withers (1.0) Blocks Jamarion Sharp (4.8) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.7)

- Scoring:

Western Kentucky Louisville Points Per Game 76.9 56.9 Field Goal % 48.2% 37.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 27.9/57.9 19.4/52.3 Three Point % 43.3% 28.8% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 9.3/21.6 5.4/18.9 Free Throw % 68.8% 72.4%

- Rebounding:

Western Kentucky Louisville Rebounds Per Game 35.8 32.2 Off. Reb. Per Game 8.2 8.0 Def. Reb. Per Game 27.6 24.2 Rebound Margin 0.4 -2.5

- Defense:

Western Kentucky Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 63.6 74.0 Opp. FG% 39.0% 48.0% Opp. 3PT% 30.9% 34.0% Steals Per Game 7.1 4.8 Blocks Per Game 6.3 2.4

- Ball Handling:

Western Kentucky Louisville Assists Per Game 16.9 8.0 Turnovers Per Game 11.3 17.0 Turnover Margin 2.1 -4.8 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.5 0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 23.9 percent chance to win against Western Kentucky.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 37 percent chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 68-65 in favor of Western Kentucky. By current metrics, WKU is one six remaining teams outside the top-100 that Louisville will face for the rest of the season.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 29 percent chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 68-63 in favor of Western Kentucky. By current metrics, WKU is one seven remaining teams outside the top-100 that Louisville will face for the rest of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Western Kentucky 70, Louisville 61.

(Photo of El Ellis: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter