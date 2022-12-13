Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-9, 0-2 ACC) is set to face Western Kentucky (8-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers:

- Rankings:

Western KentuckyLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

125th

360th

RPI

80th

329th

SOS

252nd

120th

BPI

105th

308th

KenPom

111st

237th

Torvik

132nd

282nd

Sagarin

116th

244th

- Team Leaders:

Western KentuckyLouisville

Points

Dayvion McKnight (14.3)

El Ellis (15.6)

Rebounds

Jamarion Sharp (6.3)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.2)

Assists

Dayvion McKnight (5.3)

El Ellis (3.4)

Steals

Dayvion McKnight (2.1)

Jae'Lyn Withers (1.0)

Blocks

Jamarion Sharp (4.8)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.7)

- Scoring:

Western KentuckyLouisville

Points Per Game

76.9

56.9

Field Goal %

48.2%

37.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.9/57.9

19.4/52.3

Three Point %

43.3%

28.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.3/21.6

5.4/18.9

Free Throw %

68.8%

72.4%

- Rebounding:

Western KentuckyLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

35.8

32.2

Off. Reb. Per Game

8.2

8.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.6

24.2

Rebound Margin

0.4

-2.5

- Defense:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Western KentuckyLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

63.6

74.0

Opp. FG%

39.0%

48.0%

Opp. 3PT%

30.9%

34.0%

Steals Per Game

7.1

4.8

Blocks Per Game

6.3

2.4

- Ball Handling:

Western KentuckyLouisville

Assists Per Game

16.9

8.0

Turnovers Per Game

11.3

17.0

Turnover Margin

2.1

-4.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.5

0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 23.9 percent chance to win against Western Kentucky.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 37 percent chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 68-65 in favor of Western Kentucky. By current metrics, WKU is one six remaining teams outside the top-100 that Louisville will face for the rest of the season.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 29 percent chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 68-63 in favor of Western Kentucky. By current metrics, WKU is one seven remaining teams outside the top-100 that Louisville will face for the rest of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Western Kentucky 70, Louisville 61.

(Photo of El Ellis: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Aa9D4fkI
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_16538830_168388606_lowres
Football

Report: Purdue Co-DC/DL Coach Mark Hagen to Follow Jeff Brohm to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19371578_168388606_lowres
Football

Reports: Louisville LB Dorian Jones Enters Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic
2c00cc32-143f-43bd-aff1-b7330676f3c2-ds11521fbhendoapollo015
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DL Commit Saadiq Clements

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_18880172_168388606_lowres
Football

Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 14

By Matthew McGavic
Deion-Branch-USATSI_19569696
Football

Amid Coaching Turnover, Louisville Remaining Focused on Bowl Prep

By Matthew McGavic
df9ad429-15a9-470e-bb99-5664570806cf-SS102622_SaadiqClements_0003
Football

Louisville Flips In-State '23 DL Saadiq Clements From Purdue

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19606601_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Defeats Kentucky for Sixth-Straight Rivalry Win

By University of Louisville PR