Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Lipscomb

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Bisons for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-9, 0-2 ACC) is set to face Lipscomb (7-5, 0-0 ASUN) on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bisons:

- Rankings:

LipscombLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

212th

344th

RPI

235th

318th

SOS

288th

150th

BPI

231st

312th

KenPom

196th

245th

Torvik

197th

295th

Sagarin

227th

225th

- Team Leaders:

LipscombLouisville

Points

Jacob Ognacevic (15.8)

El Ellis (16.6)

Rebounds

Ahsan Asadullah (6.3)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0)

Assists

Ahsan Asadullah (3.2)

El Ellis (4.4)

Steals

Will Pruitt (1.6)

Jae'Lyn Withers (0.9)

Blocks

Ahsan Asadullah (1.1)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.9)

- Scoring:

LipscombLouisville

Points Per Game

78.0

60.6%

Field Goal %

48.2%

39.3%

FGM/FGA Per Game

29.6/61.3

20.5

Three Point %

33.5%

31.1%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.8/23.4

5.9/19.0

Free Throw %

70.2%

74.9%

- Rebounding:

LipscombLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

37.0

33.1

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.4

8.4

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.6

24.7

Rebound Margin

3.3

-1.4

- Defense:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

LipscombLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

69.3

73.1

Opp. FG%

42.9%

46.5%

Opp. 3P%

34.0%

33.5%

Steals Per Game

5.9

5.0

Blocks Per Game

3.5

2.9

- Ball Handling:

LipscombLouisville

Assists Per Game

14.1

8.9

Turnovers Per Game

12.1

17.1

Turnover Margin

1.4

-4.6

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.2

0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 45.8 percent chance to win against Lipscomb.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 54 percent chance to take down the Bisons, with a projected final score of 71-70 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Lipscomb is the lowest-rated team that Louisville will face until traveling to Boston College on Jan. 25.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 42 percent chance to take down the Bisons, with a projected final score of 71-69 in favor of Lipscomb. By current metrics, Lipscomb is the lowest-rated team that Louisville will face until traveling to Boston College on Jan. 25.

- Personal Prediction: Lipscomb 70, Louisville 67.

(Photo of J.J. Traynor: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_19641256_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Lipscomb Bisons

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_16783038_168388606_lowres
Football

Transfer Defensive Linemen Rodney McGraw, Stephen Herron Commit to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19641364_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Dietary Focus Helping Louisville's Sydney Curry Re-Find His Groove

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19640828_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Dominates Cincinnati in the Trenches En Route to Fenway Bowl Win

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19644757_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Louisville Volleyball Swept by Texas in National Championship

By University of Louisville PR
USATSI_19641366_168388606_lowres
Football

What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 61-55 Win vs. Florida A&M

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19640512_168388606_lowres
Football

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19640473_168388606_lowres
Football

What Deion Branch, Louisville Players Said After Fenway Bowl Win vs. Cincinnati

By Matthew McGavic