Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Lipscomb
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-9, 0-2 ACC) is set to face Lipscomb (7-5, 0-0 ASUN) on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bisons:
- Rankings:
|Lipscomb
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
212th
344th
RPI
235th
318th
SOS
288th
150th
BPI
231st
312th
KenPom
196th
245th
Torvik
197th
295th
Sagarin
227th
225th
- Team Leaders:
|Lipscomb
|Louisville
Points
Jacob Ognacevic (15.8)
El Ellis (16.6)
Rebounds
Ahsan Asadullah (6.3)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0)
Assists
Ahsan Asadullah (3.2)
El Ellis (4.4)
Steals
Will Pruitt (1.6)
Jae'Lyn Withers (0.9)
Blocks
Ahsan Asadullah (1.1)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.9)
- Scoring:
|Lipscomb
|Louisville
Points Per Game
78.0
60.6%
Field Goal %
48.2%
39.3%
FGM/FGA Per Game
29.6/61.3
20.5
Three Point %
33.5%
31.1%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.8/23.4
5.9/19.0
Free Throw %
70.2%
74.9%
- Rebounding:
|Lipscomb
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.0
33.1
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.4
8.4
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.6
24.7
Rebound Margin
3.3
-1.4
- Defense:
|Lipscomb
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
69.3
73.1
Opp. FG%
42.9%
46.5%
Opp. 3P%
34.0%
33.5%
Steals Per Game
5.9
5.0
Blocks Per Game
3.5
2.9
- Ball Handling:
|Lipscomb
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.1
8.9
Turnovers Per Game
12.1
17.1
Turnover Margin
1.4
-4.6
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.2
0.5
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 45.8 percent chance to win against Lipscomb.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 54 percent chance to take down the Bisons, with a projected final score of 71-70 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Lipscomb is the lowest-rated team that Louisville will face until traveling to Boston College on Jan. 25.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 42 percent chance to take down the Bisons, with a projected final score of 71-69 in favor of Lipscomb. By current metrics, Lipscomb is the lowest-rated team that Louisville will face until traveling to Boston College on Jan. 25.
- Personal Prediction: Lipscomb 70, Louisville 67.
(Photo of J.J. Traynor: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
