Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Lipscomb

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-9, 0-2 ACC) is set to face Lipscomb (7-5, 0-0 ASUN) on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bisons:

- Rankings:

Lipscomb Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 212th 344th RPI 235th 318th SOS 288th 150th BPI 231st 312th KenPom 196th 245th Torvik 197th 295th Sagarin 227th 225th

- Team Leaders:

Lipscomb Louisville Points Jacob Ognacevic (15.8) El Ellis (16.6) Rebounds Ahsan Asadullah (6.3) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0) Assists Ahsan Asadullah (3.2) El Ellis (4.4) Steals Will Pruitt (1.6) Jae'Lyn Withers (0.9) Blocks Ahsan Asadullah (1.1) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.9)

- Scoring:

Lipscomb Louisville Points Per Game 78.0 60.6% Field Goal % 48.2% 39.3% FGM/FGA Per Game 29.6/61.3 20.5 Three Point % 33.5% 31.1% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.8/23.4 5.9/19.0 Free Throw % 70.2% 74.9%

- Rebounding:

Lipscomb Louisville Rebounds Per Game 37.0 33.1 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.4 8.4 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.6 24.7 Rebound Margin 3.3 -1.4

- Defense:

Lipscomb Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 69.3 73.1 Opp. FG% 42.9% 46.5% Opp. 3P% 34.0% 33.5% Steals Per Game 5.9 5.0 Blocks Per Game 3.5 2.9

- Ball Handling:

Lipscomb Louisville Assists Per Game 14.1 8.9 Turnovers Per Game 12.1 17.1 Turnover Margin 1.4 -4.6 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.2 0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 45.8 percent chance to win against Lipscomb.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 54 percent chance to take down the Bisons, with a projected final score of 71-70 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Lipscomb is the lowest-rated team that Louisville will face until traveling to Boston College on Jan. 25.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 42 percent chance to take down the Bisons, with a projected final score of 71-69 in favor of Lipscomb. By current metrics, Lipscomb is the lowest-rated team that Louisville will face until traveling to Boston College on Jan. 25.

- Personal Prediction: Lipscomb 70, Louisville 67.

