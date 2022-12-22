Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NC State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-10, 0-2 ACC) is set to face NC State (10-3, 0-2 ACC) on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the PNC Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:
- Rankings:
|NC State
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
42nd
346th
RPI
58th
320th
SOS
117th
153rd
BPI
47th
322nd
KenPom
49th
253rd
Torvik
29th
306th
Sagarin
45th
242nd
- Team Leaders:
|NC State
|Louisville
Points
Terquavion Smith (18.2)
El Ellis (17.3)
Rebounds
Jack Clark (6.8)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5.8)
Assists
Terquavion Smith (5.5)
El Ellis (4.5)
Steals
Jack Clark (2.1)
Jae'Lyn Withers (0.9)
Blocks
Ernest Ross (0.9)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)
- Scoring:
|NC State
|Louisville
Points Per Game
81.0
61.2
Field Goal %
46.8%
39.3%
FGM/FGA Per Game
29.6/63.3
20.6/52.4
Three Point %
35.6%
31.3%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.1/25.5
5.9/18.9
Free Throw %
71.1%
75.4%
- Rebounding:
|NC State
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
38.2
32.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.5
8.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.8
24.2
Rebound Margin
+4.5
-2.5
- Defense:
|NC State
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
67.8
73.3
Opp. FG%
42.8%
46.8%
Opp. 3P%
30.9%
33.1%
Steals Per Game
9.5
5.1
Blocks Per Game
4.5
2.8
- Ball Handling:
|NC State
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.9
9.0
Turnovers Per Game
11.5
16.5
Turnover Margin
+3.3
-3.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
0.5
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 2.8 percent chance to win against NC State.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 5 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 81-63 in favor of NC State.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 2 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 84-61 in favor of NC State.
- Personal Prediction: NC State 85, Louisville 59.
(Photo of J.J. Traynor: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
