Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NC State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack for their Thursday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-10, 0-2 ACC) is set to face NC State (10-3, 0-2 ACC) on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the PNC Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:

- Rankings:

NC StateLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

42nd

346th

RPI

58th

320th

SOS

117th

153rd

BPI

47th

322nd

KenPom

49th

253rd

Torvik

29th

306th

Sagarin

45th

242nd

- Team Leaders:

NC StateLouisville

Points

Terquavion Smith (18.2)

El Ellis (17.3)

Rebounds

Jack Clark (6.8)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5.8)

Assists

Terquavion Smith (5.5)

El Ellis (4.5)

Steals

Jack Clark (2.1)

Jae'Lyn Withers (0.9)

Blocks

Ernest Ross (0.9)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)

- Scoring:

NC StateLouisville

Points Per Game

81.0

61.2

Field Goal %

46.8%

39.3%

FGM/FGA Per Game

29.6/63.3

20.6/52.4

Three Point %

35.6%

31.3%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.1/25.5

5.9/18.9

Free Throw %

71.1%

75.4%

- Rebounding:

NC StateLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

38.2

32.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.5

8.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.8

24.2

Rebound Margin

+4.5

-2.5

- Defense:

NC StateLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

67.8

73.3

Opp. FG%

42.8%

46.8%

Opp. 3P%

30.9%

33.1%

Steals Per Game

9.5

5.1

Blocks Per Game

4.5

2.8

- Ball Handling:

NC StateLouisville

Assists Per Game

14.9

9.0

Turnovers Per Game

11.5

16.5

Turnover Margin

+3.3

-3.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.3

0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 2.8 percent chance to win against NC State.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 5 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 81-63 in favor of NC State.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 2 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 84-61 in favor of NC State.

- Personal Prediction: NC State 85, Louisville 59.

(Photo of J.J. Traynor: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

