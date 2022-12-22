Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NC State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-10, 0-2 ACC) is set to face NC State (10-3, 0-2 ACC) on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the PNC Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:

- Rankings:

NC State Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 42nd 346th RPI 58th 320th SOS 117th 153rd BPI 47th 322nd KenPom 49th 253rd Torvik 29th 306th Sagarin 45th 242nd

- Team Leaders:

NC State Louisville Points Terquavion Smith (18.2) El Ellis (17.3) Rebounds Jack Clark (6.8) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5.8) Assists Terquavion Smith (5.5) El Ellis (4.5) Steals Jack Clark (2.1) Jae'Lyn Withers (0.9) Blocks Ernest Ross (0.9) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)

- Scoring:

NC State Louisville Points Per Game 81.0 61.2 Field Goal % 46.8% 39.3% FGM/FGA Per Game 29.6/63.3 20.6/52.4 Three Point % 35.6% 31.3% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 9.1/25.5 5.9/18.9 Free Throw % 71.1% 75.4%

- Rebounding:

NC State Louisville Rebounds Per Game 38.2 32.5 Off. Reb. Per Game 11.5 8.3 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.8 24.2 Rebound Margin +4.5 -2.5

- Defense:

NC State Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 67.8 73.3 Opp. FG% 42.8% 46.8% Opp. 3P% 30.9% 33.1% Steals Per Game 9.5 5.1 Blocks Per Game 4.5 2.8

- Ball Handling:

NC State Louisville Assists Per Game 14.9 9.0 Turnovers Per Game 11.5 16.5 Turnover Margin +3.3 -3.8 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.3 0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 2.8 percent chance to win against NC State.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 5 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 81-63 in favor of NC State.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 2 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 84-61 in favor of NC State.

- Personal Prediction: NC State 85, Louisville 59.

