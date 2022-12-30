Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-11, 0-3 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (8-4, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:

- Rankings:

Kentucky Louisville AP/USA Today 19th/17th NR/NR NET 40th 343rd RPI 74th 319th SOS 81st 132nd BPI 13th 312th KenPom 13th 256th Torvik 28th 308th Sagarin 30th 226th

- Team Leaders:

Kentucky Louisville Points Oscar Tshiebwe (15.8) El Ellis (17.1) Rebounds Oscar Tshiebwe (13.6) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.3) Assists Sahvir Wheeler (6.5) El Ellis (4.3) Steals Cason Wallace (2.5) Two Tied (0.8) Blocks Ugonna Onyenso (1.5) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)

- Scoring:

Kentucky Louisville Points Per Game 78.4 61.4 Field Goal % 46.1% 40.1% FGM/FGA Per Game 28.8/62.6 20.8/51.8 Three Point % 39.5% 31.9% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.4/21.3 5.8/18.1 Free Throw % 66.1% 73.8%

- Rebounding:

Kentucky Louisville Rebounds Per Game 40.7 32.5 Off. Reb. Per Game 13.9 8.1 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.8 24.4 Rebound Margin 8.0 -2.3

- Defense:

Kentucky Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 66.4 73.5 Opp. FG% 40.6% 46.4% Opp. 3PT% 33.9% 33.6% Steals Per Game 7.8 5.3 Blocks Per Game 4.8 3.0

- Ball Handling:

Kentucky Louisville Assists Per Game 17.8 8.7 Turnovers Per Game 12.4 16.7 Turnover Margin 0.8 -4.4 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.4 0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 1.6 percent chance to win against Kentucky.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 2 percent chance to take down the Wildcats, with a projected final score of 79-56 in favor of Kentucky.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 2 percent chance to take down the Wildcats, with a projected final score of 78-56 in favor of Kentucky.

- Personal Prediction: Kentucky 74, Louisville 51.

(Photo of Kamari Lands: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

