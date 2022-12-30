Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-11, 0-3 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (8-4, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:

- Rankings:

KentuckyLouisville

AP/USA Today

19th/17th

NR/NR

NET

40th

343rd

RPI

74th

319th

SOS

81st

132nd

BPI

13th

312th

KenPom

13th

256th

Torvik

28th

308th

Sagarin

30th

226th

- Team Leaders:

KentuckyLouisville

Points

Oscar Tshiebwe (15.8)

El Ellis (17.1)

Rebounds

Oscar Tshiebwe (13.6)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.3)

Assists

Sahvir Wheeler (6.5)

El Ellis (4.3)

Steals

Cason Wallace (2.5)

Two Tied (0.8)

Blocks

Ugonna Onyenso (1.5)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)

- Scoring:

KentuckyLouisville

Points Per Game

78.4

61.4

Field Goal %

46.1%

40.1%

FGM/FGA Per Game

28.8/62.6

20.8/51.8

Three Point %

39.5%

31.9%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.4/21.3

5.8/18.1

Free Throw %

66.1%

73.8%

- Rebounding:

KentuckyLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

40.7

32.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

13.9

8.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.8

24.4

Rebound Margin

8.0

-2.3

- Defense:

KentuckyLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

66.4

73.5

Opp. FG%

40.6%

46.4%

Opp. 3PT%

33.9%

33.6%

Steals Per Game

7.8

5.3

Blocks Per Game

4.8

3.0

- Ball Handling:

KentuckyLouisville

Assists Per Game

17.8

8.7

Turnovers Per Game

12.4

16.7

Turnover Margin

0.8

-4.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.4

0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 1.6 percent chance to win against Kentucky.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 2 percent chance to take down the Wildcats, with a projected final score of 79-56 in favor of Kentucky.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 2 percent chance to take down the Wildcats, with a projected final score of 78-56 in favor of Kentucky.

- Personal Prediction: Kentucky 74, Louisville 51.

(Photo of Kamari Lands: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

