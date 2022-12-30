Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-11, 0-3 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (8-4, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:
- Rankings:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
AP/USA Today
19th/17th
NR/NR
NET
40th
343rd
RPI
74th
319th
SOS
81st
132nd
BPI
13th
312th
KenPom
13th
256th
Torvik
28th
308th
Sagarin
30th
226th
- Team Leaders:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
Points
Oscar Tshiebwe (15.8)
El Ellis (17.1)
Rebounds
Oscar Tshiebwe (13.6)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.3)
Assists
Sahvir Wheeler (6.5)
El Ellis (4.3)
Steals
Cason Wallace (2.5)
Two Tied (0.8)
Blocks
Ugonna Onyenso (1.5)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)
- Scoring:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
Points Per Game
78.4
61.4
Field Goal %
46.1%
40.1%
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.8/62.6
20.8/51.8
Three Point %
39.5%
31.9%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.4/21.3
5.8/18.1
Free Throw %
66.1%
73.8%
- Rebounding:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
40.7
32.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
13.9
8.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.8
24.4
Rebound Margin
8.0
-2.3
- Defense:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
66.4
73.5
Opp. FG%
40.6%
46.4%
Opp. 3PT%
33.9%
33.6%
Steals Per Game
7.8
5.3
Blocks Per Game
4.8
3.0
- Ball Handling:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
17.8
8.7
Turnovers Per Game
12.4
16.7
Turnover Margin
0.8
-4.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.4
0.5
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 1.6 percent chance to win against Kentucky.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 2 percent chance to take down the Wildcats, with a projected final score of 79-56 in favor of Kentucky.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 2 percent chance to take down the Wildcats, with a projected final score of 78-56 in favor of Kentucky.
- Personal Prediction: Kentucky 74, Louisville 51.
(Photo of Kamari Lands: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
