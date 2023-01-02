Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-12, 0-3 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (9-5, 2-1 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC! Yum Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:
- Rankings:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
138th
347th
RPI
161st
328th
SOS
170th
150th
BPI
98th
319th
KenPom
89th
269th
Torvik
134th
318th
Sagarin
73rd
227th
- Team Leaders:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Points
Joseph Girard III (15.9)
El Ellis (17.5)
Rebounds
Jesse Edwards (10.9)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.1)
Assists
Judah Mintz (4.2)
El Ellis (4.1)
Steals
Judah Mintz (2.3)
El Ellis (0.9)
Blocks
Jesse Edwards (3.0)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)
- Scoring:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Points Per Game
75.6
61.5
Field Goal %
46.4%
40.5%
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.4/61.1
20.9/51.5
Three Point %
33.9%
31.0%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.0/17.7
5.5/17.7
Free Throw %
74.1%
73.8%
- Rebounding:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
36.9
31.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.0
8.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.9
23.6
Rebound Margin
-1.1
-3.1
- Defense:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
69.1
74.4
Opp. FG%
39.9%
47.3%
Opp. 3PT%
32.6%
33.4%
Steals Per Game
8.1
5.4
Blocks Per Game
5.9
2.9
- Ball Handling:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.8
8.4
Turnovers Per Game
11.4
16.6
Turnover Margin
2.7
-4.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
0.5
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 20.4 percent chance to win against Syracuse.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 24 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 72-64 in favor of Syracuse.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 24 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 70-63 in favor of Syracuse.
- Personal Prediction: Syracuse 76, Louisville 66.
(Photo of El Ellis: Jordan Prather - USA TODAY Sports)
