Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-12, 0-3 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (9-5, 2-1 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC! Yum Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

- Rankings:

Syracuse Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 138th 347th RPI 161st 328th SOS 170th 150th BPI 98th 319th KenPom 89th 269th Torvik 134th 318th Sagarin 73rd 227th

- Team Leaders:

Syracuse Louisville Points Joseph Girard III (15.9) El Ellis (17.5) Rebounds Jesse Edwards (10.9) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.1) Assists Judah Mintz (4.2) El Ellis (4.1) Steals Judah Mintz (2.3) El Ellis (0.9) Blocks Jesse Edwards (3.0) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)

- Scoring:

Syracuse Louisville Points Per Game 75.6 61.5 Field Goal % 46.4% 40.5% FGM/FGA Per Game 28.4/61.1 20.9/51.5 Three Point % 33.9% 31.0% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 6.0/17.7 5.5/17.7 Free Throw % 74.1% 73.8%

- Rebounding:

Syracuse Louisville Rebounds Per Game 36.9 31.6 Off. Reb. Per Game 11.0 8.1 Def. Reb. Per Game 25.9 23.6 Rebound Margin -1.1 -3.1

- Defense:

Syracuse Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 69.1 74.4 Opp. FG% 39.9% 47.3% Opp. 3PT% 32.6% 33.4% Steals Per Game 8.1 5.4 Blocks Per Game 5.9 2.9

- Ball Handling:

Syracuse Louisville Assists Per Game 14.8 8.4 Turnovers Per Game 11.4 16.6 Turnover Margin 2.7 -4.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.3 0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 20.4 percent chance to win against Syracuse.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 24 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 72-64 in favor of Syracuse.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 24 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 70-63 in favor of Syracuse.

- Personal Prediction: Syracuse 76, Louisville 66.

