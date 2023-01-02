Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-12, 0-3 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (9-5, 2-1 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC! Yum Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

- Rankings:

SyracuseLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

138th

347th

RPI

161st

328th

SOS

170th

150th

BPI

98th

319th

KenPom

89th

269th

Torvik

134th

318th

Sagarin

73rd

227th

- Team Leaders:

SyracuseLouisville

Points

Joseph Girard III (15.9)

El Ellis (17.5)

Rebounds

Jesse Edwards (10.9)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.1)

Assists

Judah Mintz (4.2)

El Ellis (4.1)

Steals

Judah Mintz (2.3)

El Ellis (0.9)

Blocks

Jesse Edwards (3.0)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)

- Scoring:

SyracuseLouisville

Points Per Game

75.6

61.5

Field Goal %

46.4%

40.5%

FGM/FGA Per Game

28.4/61.1

20.9/51.5

Three Point %

33.9%

31.0%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.0/17.7

5.5/17.7

Free Throw %

74.1%

73.8%

- Rebounding:

SyracuseLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

36.9

31.6

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.0

8.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

25.9

23.6

Rebound Margin

-1.1

-3.1

- Defense:

SyracuseLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

69.1

74.4

Opp. FG%

39.9%

47.3%

Opp. 3PT%

32.6%

33.4%

Steals Per Game

8.1

5.4

Blocks Per Game

5.9

2.9

- Ball Handling:

SyracuseLouisville

Assists Per Game

14.8

8.4

Turnovers Per Game

11.4

16.6

Turnover Margin

2.7

-4.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.3

0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 20.4 percent chance to win against Syracuse.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 24 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 72-64 in favor of Syracuse.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 24 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 70-63 in favor of Syracuse.

- Personal Prediction: Syracuse 76, Louisville 66.

(Photo of El Ellis: Jordan Prather - USA TODAY Sports)

