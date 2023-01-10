Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-14, 0-5 ACC) is set to face Clemson (13-3, 5-0 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 9:00 p.m. EST at Littlejohn Coliseum. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:
- Rankings:
|Clemson
|Louisville
AP/USA Today
RV/RV
NR/NR
NET
55th
344th
RPI
32nd
315th
SOS
103rd
111th
BPI
48th
314th
KenPom
52nd
278th
Torvik
60th
318th
Sagarin
40th
222nd
- Team Leaders:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Points
Hunter Tyson (15.4)
El Ellis (17.8)
Rebounds
Hunter Tyson (10.0)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.1)
Assists
Chase Hunter (4.5)
El Ellis (4.7)
Steals
Hunter Tyson (1.0)
El Ellis (1.1)
Blocks
P.J. Hall (1.0)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)
- Scoring:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Points Per Game
75.4
62.6
Field Goal %
46.8%
40.9%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.3/56.1
21.6/52.7
Three Point %
39.0%
32.0%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.4/21.5
6.1/18.9
Free Throw %
78.4%
71.4%
- Rebounding:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
34.8
32.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
7.2
8.9
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.6
23.4
Rebound Margin
1.6
-2.1
- Defense:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
66.7
74.4
Opp. FG%
39.4%
47.2%
Opp. 3PT%
32.7%
34.6%
Steals Per Game
5.3
5.5
Blocks Per Game
2.9
2.9
- Ball Handling:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
15.5
9.0
Turnovers Per Game
11.0
16.7
Turnover Margin
1.0
-4.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.4
0.5
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 2.5 percent chance to win against Clemson.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 4 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 79-60 in favor of Clemson.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have an 3 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 81-60 in favor of Clemson.
- Personal Prediction: Clemson 81, Louisville 64.
(Photo of El Ellis: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
