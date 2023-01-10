Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-14, 0-5 ACC) is set to face Clemson (13-3, 5-0 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 9:00 p.m. EST at Littlejohn Coliseum. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

- Rankings:

Clemson Louisville AP/USA Today RV/RV NR/NR NET 55th 344th RPI 32nd 315th SOS 103rd 111th BPI 48th 314th KenPom 52nd 278th Torvik 60th 318th Sagarin 40th 222nd

- Team Leaders:

Clemson Louisville Points Hunter Tyson (15.4) El Ellis (17.8) Rebounds Hunter Tyson (10.0) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.1) Assists Chase Hunter (4.5) El Ellis (4.7) Steals Hunter Tyson (1.0) El Ellis (1.1) Blocks P.J. Hall (1.0) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)

- Scoring:

Clemson Louisville Points Per Game 75.4 62.6 Field Goal % 46.8% 40.9% FGM/FGA Per Game 26.3/56.1 21.6/52.7 Three Point % 39.0% 32.0% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.4/21.5 6.1/18.9 Free Throw % 78.4% 71.4%

- Rebounding:

Clemson Louisville Rebounds Per Game 34.8 32.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 7.2 8.9 Def. Reb. Per Game 27.6 23.4 Rebound Margin 1.6 -2.1

- Defense:

Clemson Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 66.7 74.4 Opp. FG% 39.4% 47.2% Opp. 3PT% 32.7% 34.6% Steals Per Game 5.3 5.5 Blocks Per Game 2.9 2.9

- Ball Handling:

Clemson Louisville Assists Per Game 15.5 9.0 Turnovers Per Game 11.0 16.7 Turnover Margin 1.0 -4.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.4 0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 2.5 percent chance to win against Clemson.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 4 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 79-60 in favor of Clemson.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have an 3 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 81-60 in favor of Clemson.

- Personal Prediction: Clemson 81, Louisville 64.

(Photo of El Ellis: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

