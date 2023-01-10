Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-14, 0-5 ACC) is set to face Clemson (13-3, 5-0 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 9:00 p.m. EST at Littlejohn Coliseum. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

- Rankings:

ClemsonLouisville

AP/USA Today

RV/RV

NR/NR

NET

55th

344th

RPI

32nd

315th

SOS

103rd

111th

BPI

48th

314th

KenPom

52nd

278th

Torvik

60th

318th

Sagarin

40th

222nd

- Team Leaders:

ClemsonLouisville

Points

Hunter Tyson (15.4)

El Ellis (17.8)

Rebounds

Hunter Tyson (10.0)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.1)

Assists

Chase Hunter (4.5)

El Ellis (4.7)

Steals

Hunter Tyson (1.0)

El Ellis (1.1)

Blocks

P.J. Hall (1.0)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)

- Scoring:

ClemsonLouisville

Points Per Game

75.4

62.6

Field Goal %

46.8%

40.9%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.3/56.1

21.6/52.7

Three Point %

39.0%

32.0%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.4/21.5

6.1/18.9

Free Throw %

78.4%

71.4%

- Rebounding:

ClemsonLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

34.8

32.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

7.2

8.9

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.6

23.4

Rebound Margin

1.6

-2.1

- Defense:

ClemsonLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

66.7

74.4

Opp. FG%

39.4%

47.2%

Opp. 3PT%

32.7%

34.6%

Steals Per Game

5.3

5.5

Blocks Per Game

2.9

2.9

- Ball Handling:

ClemsonLouisville

Assists Per Game

15.5

9.0

Turnovers Per Game

11.0

16.7

Turnover Margin

1.0

-4.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.4

0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 2.5 percent chance to win against Clemson.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 4 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 79-60 in favor of Clemson.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have an 3 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 81-60 in favor of Clemson.

- Personal Prediction: Clemson 81, Louisville 64.

(Photo of El Ellis: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

