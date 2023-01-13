Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. North Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-15, 0-6 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (11-6, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:

- Rankings:

North Carolina Louisville AP/USA TODAY RV/RV NR/NR NET 32nd 342nd RPI 18th 306th SOS 3rd 85th BPI 29th 307th KenPom 23rrd 276th Torvik 34th 315th Sagarin 26th 214th

- Team Leaders:

North Carolina Louisville Points Armando Bacot (17.6) El Ellis (17.5) Rebounds Armando Bacot (10.6) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0) Assists Caleb Love (3.5) El Ellis (4.7) Steals Leaky Black (1.4) El Ellis (1.2) Blocks Armando Bacot (1.3) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)

- Scoring:

North Carolina Louisville Points Per Game 80.0 63.1 Field Goal % 45.9% 40.9% FGM/FGA Per Game 27.6/60.1 21.6/52.8 Three Point % 32.0% 32.8% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 6.8/21.1 6.2/19.0 Free Throw % 73.3% 71.6%

- Rebounding:

North Carolina Louisville Rebounds Per Game 39.5 32.2 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.4 9.1 Def. Reb. Per Game 29.1 23.1 Rebound Margin 4.4 -2.1

- Defense:

North Carolina Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 73.7 74.9 Opp. FG% 43.5% 47.5% Opp. 3PT% 34.7% 34.8% Steals Per Game 6.1 5.5 Blocks Per Game 4.2 2.8

- Ball Handling:

North Carolina Louisville Assists Per Game 13.0 9.1 Turnovers Per Game 11.4 16.6 Turnover Margin 0.1 -4.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.1 0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 7.0 percent chance to win against North Carolina.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 8 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 80-64 in favor of North Carolina.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have an 8 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 80-65 in favor of North Carolina.

- Personal Prediction: North Carolina 82, Louisville 69.

(Photo of El Ellis, Brady Manek, Armando Bacot: Bob Donnan - USA TODAY Sports)

