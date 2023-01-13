Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. North Carolina
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-15, 0-6 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (11-6, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:
- Rankings:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
RV/RV
NR/NR
NET
32nd
342nd
RPI
18th
306th
SOS
3rd
85th
BPI
29th
307th
KenPom
23rrd
276th
Torvik
34th
315th
Sagarin
26th
214th
- Team Leaders:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Points
Armando Bacot (17.6)
El Ellis (17.5)
Rebounds
Armando Bacot (10.6)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0)
Assists
Caleb Love (3.5)
El Ellis (4.7)
Steals
Leaky Black (1.4)
El Ellis (1.2)
Blocks
Armando Bacot (1.3)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)
- Scoring:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Points Per Game
80.0
63.1
Field Goal %
45.9%
40.9%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.6/60.1
21.6/52.8
Three Point %
32.0%
32.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.8/21.1
6.2/19.0
Free Throw %
73.3%
71.6%
- Rebounding:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
39.5
32.2
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.4
9.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
29.1
23.1
Rebound Margin
4.4
-2.1
- Defense:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
73.7
74.9
Opp. FG%
43.5%
47.5%
Opp. 3PT%
34.7%
34.8%
Steals Per Game
6.1
5.5
Blocks Per Game
4.2
2.8
- Ball Handling:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.0
9.1
Turnovers Per Game
11.4
16.6
Turnover Margin
0.1
-4.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.1
0.5
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 7.0 percent chance to win against North Carolina.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 8 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 80-64 in favor of North Carolina.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have an 8 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 80-65 in favor of North Carolina.
- Personal Prediction: North Carolina 82, Louisville 69.
(Photo of El Ellis, Brady Manek, Armando Bacot: Bob Donnan - USA TODAY Sports)
