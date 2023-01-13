Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. North Carolina

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-15, 0-6 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (11-6, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:

- Rankings:

North CarolinaLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

RV/RV

NR/NR

NET

32nd

342nd

RPI

18th

306th

SOS

3rd

85th

BPI

29th

307th

KenPom

23rrd

276th

Torvik

34th

315th

Sagarin

26th

214th

- Team Leaders:

North CarolinaLouisville

Points

Armando Bacot (17.6)

El Ellis (17.5)

Rebounds

Armando Bacot (10.6)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0)

Assists

Caleb Love (3.5)

El Ellis (4.7)

Steals

Leaky Black (1.4)

El Ellis (1.2)

Blocks

Armando Bacot (1.3)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)

- Scoring:

North CarolinaLouisville

Points Per Game

80.0

63.1

Field Goal %

45.9%

40.9%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.6/60.1

21.6/52.8

Three Point %

32.0%

32.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.8/21.1

6.2/19.0

Free Throw %

73.3%

71.6%

- Rebounding:

North CarolinaLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

39.5

32.2

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.4

9.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

29.1

23.1

Rebound Margin

4.4

-2.1

- Defense:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

North CarolinaLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

73.7

74.9

Opp. FG%

43.5%

47.5%

Opp. 3PT%

34.7%

34.8%

Steals Per Game

6.1

5.5

Blocks Per Game

4.2

2.8

- Ball Handling:

North CarolinaLouisville

Assists Per Game

13.0

9.1

Turnovers Per Game

11.4

16.6

Turnover Margin

0.1

-4.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.1

0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 7.0 percent chance to win against North Carolina.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 8 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 80-64 in favor of North Carolina.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have an 8 percent chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 80-65 in favor of North Carolina.

- Personal Prediction: North Carolina 82, Louisville 69.

(Photo of El Ellis, Brady Manek, Armando Bacot: Bob Donnan - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_16524654_168388606_lowres
Football

Brian Brohm Officially Returns to Louisville as OC/QB Coach

By University of Louisville PR
USATSI_17603000_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

By Matthew McGavic
2A3C6491-A9FD-4399-8DD6-52F35864CBE9
Basketball

Louisville Drops Narrow Decision at Virginia Tech

By University of Louisville PR
hkv_Rrs8
Basketball

Louisville Forward Mike James' Breakout Season Starting to Unfold

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_16605832_168388606_lowres
Football

Former Louisville WR Dez Fitzpatrick Signs Reserve/Future Contract with Steelers

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19743948_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 83-70 Loss at Clemson

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19771360_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Can't Overcome Clemson, Extends Winless Start to ACC Play

By Matthew McGavic
ProjectImage
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Clemson | Game 17

By Matthew McGavic