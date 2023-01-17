Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-16, 0-7 ACC) is set to face Pitt (12-6, 5-2 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

- Rankings:

Pitt Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 58th 337th RPI 45th 307th SOS 31st 65th BPI 65th 314th KenPom 62nd 283rd Torvik 65th 304th Sagarin 58th 225th

- Team Leaders:

Pitt Louisville Points Jamarius Burton (16.7) El Ellis (17.7) Rebounds Blake Hinsin (6.6) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0) Assists Nelly Cummings (4.6) El Ellis (4.7) Steals Nelly Cummings (0.9) El Ellis (1.2) Blocks Federiko Federiko (1.7) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (1.2)

- Scoring:

Pitt Louisville Points Per Game 74.6 62.8 Field Goal % 44.6% 40.7% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.9/58.1 21.5/52.8 Three Point % 33.8% 31.8% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.5/25.2 5.9/18.7 Free Throw % 74.4% 71.0%

- Rebounding:

Pitt Louisville Rebounds Per Game 38.3 32.1 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.9 9.1 Def. Reb. Per Game 27.4 23.0 Rebound Margin 3.4 -2.5

- Defense:

Pitt Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 68.2 75.2 Opp. FG% 40.8% 47.5% Opp. 3PT% 30.7% 34.4% Steals Per Game 5.8 5.3 Blocks Per Game 4.1 2.7

- Ball Handling:

Pitt Louisville Assists Per Game 14.0 8.9 Turnovers Per Game 12.2 16.4 Turnover Margin -0.4 -4.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.2 0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 11.4 percent chance to win against Pitt.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 14 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 77-65 in favor of Pitt.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 12 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 77-64 in favor of Pitt.

- Personal Prediction: Pitt 78, Louisville 62.

(Photo of El Ellis: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter