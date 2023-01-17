Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-16, 0-7 ACC) is set to face Pitt (12-6, 5-2 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

- Rankings:

PittLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

58th

337th

RPI

45th

307th

SOS

31st

65th

BPI

65th

314th

KenPom

62nd

283rd

Torvik

65th

304th

Sagarin

58th

225th

- Team Leaders:

PittLouisville

Points

Jamarius Burton (16.7)

El Ellis (17.7)

Rebounds

Blake Hinsin (6.6)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0)

Assists

Nelly Cummings (4.6)

El Ellis (4.7)

Steals

Nelly Cummings (0.9)

El Ellis (1.2)

Blocks

Federiko Federiko (1.7)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (1.2)

- Scoring:

PittLouisville

Points Per Game

74.6

62.8

Field Goal %

44.6%

40.7%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.9/58.1

21.5/52.8

Three Point %

33.8%

31.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.5/25.2

5.9/18.7

Free Throw %

74.4%

71.0%

- Rebounding:

PittLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

38.3

32.1

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.9

9.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.4

23.0

Rebound Margin

3.4

-2.5

- Defense:

PittLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

68.2

75.2

Opp. FG%

40.8%

47.5%

Opp. 3PT%

30.7%

34.4%

Steals Per Game

5.8

5.3

Blocks Per Game

4.1

2.7

- Ball Handling:

PittLouisville

Assists Per Game

14.0

8.9

Turnovers Per Game

12.2

16.4

Turnover Margin

-0.4

-4.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.2

0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 11.4 percent chance to win against Pitt.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 14 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 77-65 in favor of Pitt.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 12 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 77-64 in favor of Pitt.

- Personal Prediction: Pitt 78, Louisville 62.

(Photo of El Ellis: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

