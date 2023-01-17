Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-16, 0-7 ACC) is set to face Pitt (12-6, 5-2 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:
- Rankings:
|Pitt
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
58th
337th
RPI
45th
307th
SOS
31st
65th
BPI
65th
314th
KenPom
62nd
283rd
Torvik
65th
304th
Sagarin
58th
225th
- Team Leaders:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Points
Jamarius Burton (16.7)
El Ellis (17.7)
Rebounds
Blake Hinsin (6.6)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0)
Assists
Nelly Cummings (4.6)
El Ellis (4.7)
Steals
Nelly Cummings (0.9)
El Ellis (1.2)
Blocks
Federiko Federiko (1.7)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (1.2)
- Scoring:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Points Per Game
74.6
62.8
Field Goal %
44.6%
40.7%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.9/58.1
21.5/52.8
Three Point %
33.8%
31.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.5/25.2
5.9/18.7
Free Throw %
74.4%
71.0%
- Rebounding:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
38.3
32.1
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.9
9.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.4
23.0
Rebound Margin
3.4
-2.5
- Defense:
Read More
|Pitt
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
68.2
75.2
Opp. FG%
40.8%
47.5%
Opp. 3PT%
30.7%
34.4%
Steals Per Game
5.8
5.3
Blocks Per Game
4.1
2.7
- Ball Handling:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.0
8.9
Turnovers Per Game
12.2
16.4
Turnover Margin
-0.4
-4.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.2
0.5
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 11.4 percent chance to win against Pitt.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 14 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 77-65 in favor of Pitt.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 12 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 77-64 in favor of Pitt.
- Personal Prediction: Pitt 78, Louisville 62.
(Photo of El Ellis: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter