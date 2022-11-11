Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wright State

The Cardinals will attempt to secure their first win of the Kenny Payne era when they host the Raiders.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Wright State (0-1, 0-0 Horizon) on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Raiders:

- Rankings:

Wright StateLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

186th

130th

RPI

T-148th

T-148th

SOS

T-11th

T-11th

BPI

160th

185th

KenPom

202nd

103rd

Sagarin

169th

72nd

- Team Leaders:

Wright StateLouisville

Points

Trey Calvin (37.0)

Jae'Lyn Withers (17.0)

Rebounds

Amari Davis (13.0)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (10.0)

Assists

A.J. Braun (5.0)

El Ellis (5.0)

Steals

Tim Finke (5.0)

Jae'Lyn Withers (2.0)

Blocks

A.J. Braun (1.0)

Three Tied (1.0)

- Scoring:

Wright StateLouisville

Points Per Game

97.0

66.0

Field Goal %

44.3%

42.3%

FGM/FGA Per Game

39.0/88.0

22.0/52.0

Three Point %

26.7%

39.3%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.0/30.0

11.0/28.0

Free Throw %

73.3%

78.6%

- Rebounding:

Wright StateLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

46.0

32.0

Off. Reb. Per Game

17.0

10.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

29.0

22.0

Rebound Margin

2.0

6.0

- Defense:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wright StateLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

102.0

67.0

Opp. FG%

52.2%

48.8%

Opp. 3PT%

43.5%

46.7%

Steals Per Game

10.0

3.0

Blocks Per Game

2.0

3.0

- Ball Handling:

Wright StateLouisville

Assists Per Game

19.0

12.0

Turnovers Per Game

12.0

13.0

Turnover Margin

5.0

-2.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.6

0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 59.7 percent chance to win against Wright State.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 83 percent chance to take down the Raiders, with a projected final score of 77-67 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Wright State is the third-lowest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season, ahead of only Bellarmine and Florida A&M.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Wright State 71.

(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

mZchPJdQ
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Wright State Raiders

By Matthew McGavic
thumbnail (17)
Basketball

Louisville Uses Balanced Attack to Overwhelm IUPUI

By Associated Press
USATSI_17112427_168388606_lowres
Football

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Clemson

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17112419_168388606_lowres
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for All Clemson's Zach Lentz

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17110519_168388606_lowres
Football

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19395407_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Payne: Louisville's Loss to Bellarmine a 'Hard Lesson to Learn'

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19395247_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Bellarmine 67, Louisville 66

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19396337_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 67-66 Loss vs. Bellarmine

By Matthew McGavic