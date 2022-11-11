Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wright State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Wright State (0-1, 0-0 Horizon) on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Raiders:
- Rankings:
|Wright State
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
186th
130th
RPI
T-148th
T-148th
SOS
T-11th
T-11th
BPI
160th
185th
KenPom
202nd
103rd
Sagarin
169th
72nd
- Team Leaders:
|Wright State
|Louisville
Points
Trey Calvin (37.0)
Jae'Lyn Withers (17.0)
Rebounds
Amari Davis (13.0)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (10.0)
Assists
A.J. Braun (5.0)
El Ellis (5.0)
Steals
Tim Finke (5.0)
Jae'Lyn Withers (2.0)
Blocks
A.J. Braun (1.0)
Three Tied (1.0)
- Scoring:
|Wright State
|Louisville
Points Per Game
97.0
66.0
Field Goal %
44.3%
42.3%
FGM/FGA Per Game
39.0/88.0
22.0/52.0
Three Point %
26.7%
39.3%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.0/30.0
11.0/28.0
Free Throw %
73.3%
78.6%
- Rebounding:
|Wright State
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
46.0
32.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
17.0
10.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
29.0
22.0
Rebound Margin
2.0
6.0
- Defense:
|Wright State
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
102.0
67.0
Opp. FG%
52.2%
48.8%
Opp. 3PT%
43.5%
46.7%
Steals Per Game
10.0
3.0
Blocks Per Game
2.0
3.0
- Ball Handling:
|Wright State
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
19.0
12.0
Turnovers Per Game
12.0
13.0
Turnover Margin
5.0
-2.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.6
0.9
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 59.7 percent chance to win against Wright State.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 83 percent chance to take down the Raiders, with a projected final score of 77-67 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Wright State is the third-lowest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season, ahead of only Bellarmine and Florida A&M.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Wright State 71.
(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
