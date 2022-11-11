Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wright State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Wright State (0-1, 0-0 Horizon) on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Raiders:

- Rankings:

Wright State Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 186th 130th RPI T-148th T-148th SOS T-11th T-11th BPI 160th 185th KenPom 202nd 103rd Sagarin 169th 72nd

- Team Leaders:

Wright State Louisville Points Trey Calvin (37.0) Jae'Lyn Withers (17.0) Rebounds Amari Davis (13.0) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (10.0) Assists A.J. Braun (5.0) El Ellis (5.0) Steals Tim Finke (5.0) Jae'Lyn Withers (2.0) Blocks A.J. Braun (1.0) Three Tied (1.0)

- Scoring:

Wright State Louisville Points Per Game 97.0 66.0 Field Goal % 44.3% 42.3% FGM/FGA Per Game 39.0/88.0 22.0/52.0 Three Point % 26.7% 39.3% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.0/30.0 11.0/28.0 Free Throw % 73.3% 78.6%

- Rebounding:

Wright State Louisville Rebounds Per Game 46.0 32.0 Off. Reb. Per Game 17.0 10.0 Def. Reb. Per Game 29.0 22.0 Rebound Margin 2.0 6.0

- Defense:

Wright State Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 102.0 67.0 Opp. FG% 52.2% 48.8% Opp. 3PT% 43.5% 46.7% Steals Per Game 10.0 3.0 Blocks Per Game 2.0 3.0

- Ball Handling:

Wright State Louisville Assists Per Game 19.0 12.0 Turnovers Per Game 12.0 13.0 Turnover Margin 5.0 -2.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.6 0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 59.7 percent chance to win against Wright State.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 83 percent chance to take down the Raiders, with a projected final score of 77-67 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Wright State is the third-lowest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season, ahead of only Bellarmine and Florida A&M.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Wright State 71.

(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter