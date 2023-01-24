Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-17, 0-8 ACC) is set to face Boston College (9-11, 3-6 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the Conte Forum. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

- Rankings:

Boston CollegeLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

334th

RPI

303rd

SOS

67th

BPI

183rd

315th

KenPom

184th

296th

Torvik

204th

310th

Sagarin

148th

229th

- Team Leaders:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Points

Quinten Post (14.3)

El Ellis (17.8)

Rebounds

Quinten Post (6.4)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0)

Assists

Makai Ashton-Langford (2.3)

El Ellis (4.7)

Steals

Jaeden Zackery (1.5)

El Ellis (1.2)

Blocks

Makai Ashton-Langford (0.7)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)

- Scoring:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Points Per Game

65.9

62.4

Field Goal %

43.1%

40.3%

FGM/FGA Per Game

24.9/57.6

21.4/53.0

Three Point %

29.2%

31.4%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

4.9/16.6

5.9/18.8

Free Throw %

70.1%

71.5%

- Rebounding:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

33.6

32.2

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.8

9.2

Def. Reb. Per Game

23.8

23.0

Rebound Margin

-1.3

-2.3

- Defense:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Boston CollegeLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

69.7

75.2

Opp. FG%

44.5%

47.6%

Opp. 3PT%

37.7%

35.0%

Steals Per Game

6.6

5.3

Blocks Per Game

3.6

2.6

- Ball Handling:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Assists Per Game

11.2

8.7

Turnovers Per Game

12.0

16.5

Turnover Margin

1.1

-4.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.9

0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 11.3 percent chance to win against Boston College.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 19 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 71-62 in favor of Boston College.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 16 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 70-61 in favor of Boston College.

- Personal Prediction: Boston College 70, Louisville 65.

(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

20221216_NS_7433
Basketball

Louisville Working to Make Emmanuel Okorafor Comfortable in New Setting

By Matthew McGavic
cZN7fvEI
Other Sports

Louisville Ranked No. 5 in Baseball America 2023 Preseason Poll

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17560265_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles

By Matthew McGavic
P1220023
Basketball

Louisville Falters in Fourth Quarter, Falls to NC State

By Associated Press
64422BBB-FE59-4EB0-8C04-80CF0FC941CB
Basketball

Louisville Offers '24 Prospects SF Bryson Tucker, PG Labaron Philon

By Matthew McGavic
0dKnJUYk
Football

From The Pink Seats: 2022 Season in Review | Defense w/ Dave Scull & Keith Wynne

By Matthew McGavic
284431034_322731573349792_760400348298302360_n.0
Basketball

Louisville Offers In-State '25 PG Jasper Johnson

By Matthew McGavic
10541010
Football

Louisville Officially Hires Steve Ellis as Cornerbacks Coach

By University of Louisville PR