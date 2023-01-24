Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-17, 0-8 ACC) is set to face Boston College (9-11, 3-6 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the Conte Forum. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:
- Rankings:
|Boston College
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
334th
RPI
303rd
SOS
67th
BPI
183rd
315th
KenPom
184th
296th
Torvik
204th
310th
Sagarin
148th
229th
- Team Leaders:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Points
Quinten Post (14.3)
El Ellis (17.8)
Rebounds
Quinten Post (6.4)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0)
Assists
Makai Ashton-Langford (2.3)
El Ellis (4.7)
Steals
Jaeden Zackery (1.5)
El Ellis (1.2)
Blocks
Makai Ashton-Langford (0.7)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)
- Scoring:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Points Per Game
65.9
62.4
Field Goal %
43.1%
40.3%
FGM/FGA Per Game
24.9/57.6
21.4/53.0
Three Point %
29.2%
31.4%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
4.9/16.6
5.9/18.8
Free Throw %
70.1%
71.5%
- Rebounding:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
33.6
32.2
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.8
9.2
Def. Reb. Per Game
23.8
23.0
Rebound Margin
-1.3
-2.3
- Defense:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
69.7
75.2
Opp. FG%
44.5%
47.6%
Opp. 3PT%
37.7%
35.0%
Steals Per Game
6.6
5.3
Blocks Per Game
3.6
2.6
- Ball Handling:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
11.2
8.7
Turnovers Per Game
12.0
16.5
Turnover Margin
1.1
-4.1
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.9
0.5
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 11.3 percent chance to win against Boston College.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 19 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 71-62 in favor of Boston College.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 16 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 70-61 in favor of Boston College.
- Personal Prediction: Boston College 70, Louisville 65.
(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
