Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-18, 0-9 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Purcell Pavilion. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:

- Rankings:

Notre DameLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

185th

334th

RPI

214th

309th

SOS

90th

76th

BPI

147th

311th

KenPom

150th

301st

Torvik

158th

303rd

Sagarin

134th

231st

- Team Leaders:

Notre DameLouisville

Points

Nate Laszewski (13.8)

El Ellis (17.8)

Rebounds

Nate Laszewski (7.3)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0)

Assists

Trey Wertz (3.3)

El Ellis (4.7)

Steals

Cormac Ryan (1.1)

El Ellis (1.1)

Blocks

Ven-Allen Lubin (0.8)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)

- Scoring:

Notre DameLouisville

Points Per Game

70.5

62.5

Field Goal %

45.3%

40.9%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.5/56.4

21.6/52.8

Three Point %

37.5%

32.3%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.2/24.6

6.1/18.8

Free Throw %

75.4%

71.4%

- Rebounding:

Notre DameLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

30.9

31.9

Off. Reb. Per Game

6.7

9.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.2

22.8

Rebound Margin

-3.6

-2.3

- Defense:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre DameLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

72.0

75.2

Opp. FG%

46.5%

47.7%

Opp. 3PT%

34.1%

35.0%

Steals Per Game

5.2

5.2

Blocks Per Game

3.0

2.7

- Ball Handling:

Notre DameLouisville

Assists Per Game

12.2

8.8

Turnovers Per Game

9.4

16.6

Turnover Margin

-0.6

-4.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.3

0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 9.1 percent chance to win against Notre Dame.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 17 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 76-65 in favor of Notre Dame.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 12 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 74-63 in favor of Notre Dame.

- Personal Prediction: Notre Dame 73, Louisville 61.

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers, Nate Laszewski, El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

753A959D-CB75-46FA-88A5-DC2F391DAE54
Basketball

Third Quarter Woes Doom Louisville Against Wake Forest

By University of Louisville PR
USATSI_17650266_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By Matthew McGavic
06DD4B7F-28F2-4DB9-B25E-15261665D659
Basketball

Class of 2023 JUCO Guard Koron Davis Commits to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
db3a47c4-7d0a-4529-bee3-c16198af85cb-AP23026160897186
Basketball

What Kenny Payne, Jae'Lyn Withers Said After Louisville's 75-65 Loss at Boston College

By Matthew McGavic
996f41db-0a69-4cb2-ad5b-710b6f6e69a7-AP23026111195569
Basketball

Louisville Blows Early Lead, Falls at Boston College to Remain Winless in ACC Play

By Matthew McGavic
Conte-Forum-Basketball-Section-I-Row-11_on_12-11-2018_FL
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Boston College | Game 20

By Matthew McGavic
2-8
Football

Karl Maslowski Returns to Louisville as Special Teams Coach

By University of Louisville PR
mZchPJdQ
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles

By Matthew McGavic