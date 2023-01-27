Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-18, 0-9 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Purcell Pavilion. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:
- Rankings:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
185th
334th
RPI
214th
309th
SOS
90th
76th
BPI
147th
311th
KenPom
150th
301st
Torvik
158th
303rd
Sagarin
134th
231st
- Team Leaders:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Points
Nate Laszewski (13.8)
El Ellis (17.8)
Rebounds
Nate Laszewski (7.3)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0)
Assists
Trey Wertz (3.3)
El Ellis (4.7)
Steals
Cormac Ryan (1.1)
El Ellis (1.1)
Blocks
Ven-Allen Lubin (0.8)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.8)
- Scoring:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Points Per Game
70.5
62.5
Field Goal %
45.3%
40.9%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.5/56.4
21.6/52.8
Three Point %
37.5%
32.3%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.2/24.6
6.1/18.8
Free Throw %
75.4%
71.4%
- Rebounding:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
30.9
31.9
Off. Reb. Per Game
6.7
9.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.2
22.8
Rebound Margin
-3.6
-2.3
- Defense:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
72.0
75.2
Opp. FG%
46.5%
47.7%
Opp. 3PT%
34.1%
35.0%
Steals Per Game
5.2
5.2
Blocks Per Game
3.0
2.7
- Ball Handling:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
12.2
8.8
Turnovers Per Game
9.4
16.6
Turnover Margin
-0.6
-4.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
0.5
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 9.1 percent chance to win against Notre Dame.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 17 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 76-65 in favor of Notre Dame.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 12 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 74-63 in favor of Notre Dame.
- Personal Prediction: Notre Dame 73, Louisville 61.
(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers, Nate Laszewski, El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
