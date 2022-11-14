Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Appalachian State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-2, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Appalachian State (2-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mountaineers:

- Rankings:

App State Louisville AP?USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 167th 130th RPI 240th 343rd SOS 292nd 331st BPI 218th 193rd KenPom 205th 113th Sagarin 190th 87th

- Team Leaders:

App State Louisville Points Tyree Boykin (17.0) El Ellis (21.5) Rebounds Justin Abson (6.5) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (8.0) Assists Donovan Gregory (5.0) El Ellis (3.5) Steals Donovan Gregory (2.0) Jae'Lyn Withers (3.5) Blocks Justin Abson (4.0) Five Tied at 0.5

- Scoring:

App State Louisville Points Per Game 110.5 69.0 Field Goal % 49.0% 46.8% FGM/FGA Per Game 35.0/71.5 26.0/55.5 Three Point % 39.7% 34.8% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 13.5/34.0 8.0/23.0 Free Throw % 81.8% 81.8%

- Rebounding:

App State Louisville Rebounds Per Game 45.0 33.5 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.5 7.0 Def. Reb. Per Game 35.5 26.5 Rebound Margin 4.5 4.5

- Defense:

App State Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 74.0 70.0 Opp. FG% 35.9% 48.1 Opp. 3PT% 33.8% 38.7% Steals Per Game 10.5 5.5 Blocks Per Game 9.5 2.5

- Ball Handling:

App State Louisville Assists Per Game 22.5 10.5 Turnovers Per Game 12.5 16.0 Turnover Margin 8.5 -4.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.8 0.7

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 67.5 percent chance to win against Appalachian State. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 193rd, whereas the Mountaineers have a BPI ranking of 218th

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 80 percent chance to take down the Mountaineers, with a projected final score of 73-63 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, App State is the third-lowest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season, ahead of only Bellarmine and Florida A&M.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 77, Appalachian State 70.

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

