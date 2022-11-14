Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Appalachian State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-2, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Appalachian State (2-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mountaineers:
- Rankings:
|App State
|Louisville
AP?USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
167th
130th
RPI
240th
343rd
SOS
292nd
331st
BPI
218th
193rd
KenPom
205th
113th
Sagarin
190th
87th
- Team Leaders:
|App State
|Louisville
Points
Tyree Boykin (17.0)
El Ellis (21.5)
Rebounds
Justin Abson (6.5)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (8.0)
Assists
Donovan Gregory (5.0)
El Ellis (3.5)
Steals
Donovan Gregory (2.0)
Jae'Lyn Withers (3.5)
Blocks
Justin Abson (4.0)
Five Tied at 0.5
- Scoring:
|App State
|Louisville
Points Per Game
110.5
69.0
Field Goal %
49.0%
46.8%
FGM/FGA Per Game
35.0/71.5
26.0/55.5
Three Point %
39.7%
34.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
13.5/34.0
8.0/23.0
Free Throw %
81.8%
81.8%
- Rebounding:
|App State
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
45.0
33.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.5
7.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
35.5
26.5
Rebound Margin
4.5
4.5
- Defense:
|App State
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
74.0
70.0
Opp. FG%
35.9%
48.1
Opp. 3PT%
33.8%
38.7%
Steals Per Game
10.5
5.5
Blocks Per Game
9.5
2.5
- Ball Handling:
|App State
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
22.5
10.5
Turnovers Per Game
12.5
16.0
Turnover Margin
8.5
-4.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.8
0.7
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 67.5 percent chance to win against Appalachian State. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 193rd, whereas the Mountaineers have a BPI ranking of 218th
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 80 percent chance to take down the Mountaineers, with a projected final score of 73-63 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, App State is the third-lowest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season, ahead of only Bellarmine and Florida A&M.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 77, Appalachian State 70.
(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
