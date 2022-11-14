Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Appalachian State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Mountaineers for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-2, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Appalachian State (2-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mountaineers:

- Rankings:

App StateLouisville

AP?USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

167th

130th

RPI

240th

343rd

SOS

292nd

331st

BPI

218th

193rd

KenPom

205th

113th

Sagarin

190th

87th

- Team Leaders:

App StateLouisville

Points

Tyree Boykin (17.0)

El Ellis (21.5)

Rebounds

Justin Abson (6.5)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (8.0)

Assists

Donovan Gregory (5.0)

El Ellis (3.5)

Steals

Donovan Gregory (2.0)

Jae'Lyn Withers (3.5)

Blocks

Justin Abson (4.0)

Five Tied at 0.5

- Scoring:

App StateLouisville

Points Per Game

110.5

69.0

Field Goal %

49.0%

46.8%

FGM/FGA Per Game

35.0/71.5

26.0/55.5

Three Point %

39.7%

34.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

13.5/34.0

8.0/23.0

Free Throw %

81.8%

81.8%

- Rebounding:

App StateLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

45.0

33.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.5

7.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

35.5

26.5

Rebound Margin

4.5

4.5

- Defense:

App StateLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

74.0

70.0

Opp. FG%

35.9%

48.1

Opp. 3PT%

33.8%

38.7%

Steals Per Game

10.5

5.5

Blocks Per Game

9.5

2.5

- Ball Handling:

App StateLouisville

Assists Per Game

22.5

10.5

Turnovers Per Game

12.5

16.0

Turnover Margin

8.5

-4.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.8

0.7

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 67.5 percent chance to win against Appalachian State. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 193rd, whereas the Mountaineers have a BPI ranking of 218th

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 80 percent chance to take down the Mountaineers, with a projected final score of 73-63 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, App State is the third-lowest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season, ahead of only Bellarmine and Florida A&M.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 77, Appalachian State 70.

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

