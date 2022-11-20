Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Arkansas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-3, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Arkansas (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:00 p.m. EST at the Lahaina Civic Center as part of the Maui Invitational. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Razorbacks:

- Rankings:

Arkansas Louisville AP/USA TODAY 9th/10th NR/NR NET 21st 130th RPI 33rd 356th SOS 115th 339th BPI 9th 202nd KenPom 14th 124th Sagarin 15th 113th

- Team Leaders:

Arkansas Louisville Points Ricky Council IV (18.7) El Ellis (24.0) Rebounds Trevon Brazile (10.0) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (8.7) Assists Ricky Council IV (3.7) El Ellis (3.3) Steals Anthony Black (3.0) Jae'Lyn Withers (2.3) Blocks Trevon Brazile (1.3) Three Tied (0.7)

- Scoring:

Arkansas Louisville Points Per Game 73.7 66.0 Field Goal % 47.0% 44.6% FGM/FGA Per Game 28.7/61.0 23.3/52.3 Three Point % 27.1% 33.8% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 4.3/16.0 7.7/22.7 Free Throw % 64.3% 77.8%

- Rebounding:

Arkansas Louisville Rebounds Per Game 40.0 36.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.3 8.0 Def. Reb. Per Game 29.7 28.3 Rebound Margin +8.0 +6.3

- Defense:

Arkansas Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 54.0 67.0 Opp. FG% 34.4% 44.4% Opp, 3PT% 22.2% 34.0% Steals Per Game 12.7 4.0 Blocks Per Game 4.0 2.7

- Ball Handling:

Arkansas Louisville Assists Per Game 14.7 9.0 Turnovers Per Game 14.7 16.7 Turnover Margin +6.7 -6.4 Assists/Turnover Ratio 1.0 0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 10.2 percent chance to win against Arkansas. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 202nd, whereas the Razorbacks have a BPI ranking of ninth.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 12 percent chance to take down the Razorbacks, with a projected final score of 76-62 in favor of Arkansas. By current metrics, Arkansas is the fourth-highest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season, behind only Kentucky, Virginia and Duke.

- Personal Prediction: Arkansas 79, Louisville 64.

(Photo of Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

