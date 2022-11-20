Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Arkansas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-3, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Arkansas (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:00 p.m. EST at the Lahaina Civic Center as part of the Maui Invitational. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Razorbacks:
- Rankings:
|Arkansas
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
9th/10th
NR/NR
NET
21st
130th
RPI
33rd
356th
SOS
115th
339th
BPI
9th
202nd
KenPom
14th
124th
Sagarin
15th
113th
- Team Leaders:
|Arkansas
|Louisville
Points
Ricky Council IV (18.7)
El Ellis (24.0)
Rebounds
Trevon Brazile (10.0)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (8.7)
Assists
Ricky Council IV (3.7)
El Ellis (3.3)
Steals
Anthony Black (3.0)
Jae'Lyn Withers (2.3)
Blocks
Trevon Brazile (1.3)
Three Tied (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Arkansas
|Louisville
Points Per Game
73.7
66.0
Field Goal %
47.0%
44.6%
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.7/61.0
23.3/52.3
Three Point %
27.1%
33.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
4.3/16.0
7.7/22.7
Free Throw %
64.3%
77.8%
- Rebounding:
|Arkansas
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
40.0
36.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.3
8.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
29.7
28.3
Rebound Margin
+8.0
+6.3
- Defense:
|Arkansas
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
54.0
67.0
Opp. FG%
34.4%
44.4%
Opp, 3PT%
22.2%
34.0%
Steals Per Game
12.7
4.0
Blocks Per Game
4.0
2.7
- Ball Handling:
|Arkansas
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.7
9.0
Turnovers Per Game
14.7
16.7
Turnover Margin
+6.7
-6.4
Assists/Turnover Ratio
1.0
0.5
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 10.2 percent chance to win against Arkansas. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 202nd, whereas the Razorbacks have a BPI ranking of ninth.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 12 percent chance to take down the Razorbacks, with a projected final score of 76-62 in favor of Arkansas. By current metrics, Arkansas is the fourth-highest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season, behind only Kentucky, Virginia and Duke.
- Personal Prediction: Arkansas 79, Louisville 64.
(Photo of Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)
