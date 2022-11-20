Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Arkansas

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Razorbacks for their Monday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-3, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Arkansas (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:00 p.m. EST at the Lahaina Civic Center as part of the Maui Invitational. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Razorbacks:

- Rankings:

ArkansasLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

9th/10th

NR/NR

NET

21st

130th

RPI

33rd

356th

SOS

115th

339th

BPI

9th

202nd

KenPom

14th

124th

Sagarin

15th

113th

- Team Leaders:

ArkansasLouisville

Points

Ricky Council IV (18.7)

El Ellis (24.0)

Rebounds

Trevon Brazile (10.0)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (8.7)

Assists

Ricky Council IV (3.7)

El Ellis (3.3)

Steals

Anthony Black (3.0)

Jae'Lyn Withers (2.3)

Blocks

Trevon Brazile (1.3)

Three Tied (0.7)

- Scoring:

ArkansasLouisville

Points Per Game

73.7

66.0

Field Goal %

47.0%

44.6%

FGM/FGA Per Game

28.7/61.0

23.3/52.3

Three Point %

27.1%

33.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

4.3/16.0

7.7/22.7

Free Throw %

64.3%

77.8%

- Rebounding:

ArkansasLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

40.0

36.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.3

8.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

29.7

28.3

Rebound Margin

+8.0

+6.3

- Defense:

ArkansasLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

54.0

67.0

Opp. FG%

34.4%

44.4%

Opp, 3PT%

22.2%

34.0%

Steals Per Game

12.7

4.0

Blocks Per Game

4.0

2.7

- Ball Handling:

ArkansasLouisville

Assists Per Game

14.7

9.0

Turnovers Per Game

14.7

16.7

Turnover Margin

+6.7

-6.4

Assists/Turnover Ratio

1.0

0.5

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 10.2 percent chance to win against Arkansas. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 202nd, whereas the Razorbacks have a BPI ranking of ninth.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 12 percent chance to take down the Razorbacks, with a projected final score of 76-62 in favor of Arkansas. By current metrics, Arkansas is the fourth-highest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season, behind only Kentucky, Virginia and Duke.

- Personal Prediction: Arkansas 79, Louisville 64.

(Photo of Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

