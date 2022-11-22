Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Texas Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-4, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Texas Tech (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. EST at the Lahaina Civic Center as part of the Maui Invitational. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Red Raiders:

- Rankings:

Texas Tech Louisville AP/USA TODAY 21st/20th NR/NR NET 8th 130th RPI 65th 318th SOS 66th 205th BPI 21st 217th KenPom 28th 138th Sagarin 35th 140th

- Team Leaders:

Texas Tech Louisville Points Kevin Obanor (11.8) El Ellis (20.8) Rebounds Daniel Batcho (6.5) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (7.0) Assists De'Vion Harmon (4.0) El Ellis (3.0) Steals De'Vion Harmon (1.8) Jae'Lyn Withers (2.0) Blocks Daniel Batcho (2.0) Mike James (0.8)

- Scoring:

Texas Tech Louisville Points Per Game 70.0 63.0 Field Goal % 47.4 % 42.8% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.5/53.8 21.5/50.3 Three Point % 36.2% 33.8% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 6.3/17.3 6.8/20.0 Free Throw % 73.9% 75.5%

- Rebounding:

Texas Tech Louisville Rebounds Per Game 35.8 33.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.3 7.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.5 25.5 Rebound Margin 3.0 3.8

- Defense:

Texas Tech Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 58.5 70.3 Opp. FG% 38.0% 47.3% Opp. 3PT% 29.6% 34.7% Steals Per Game 6.8 4.0 Blocks Per Game 4.8 2.3

- Ball Handling:

Texas Tech Louisville Assists Per Game 15.5 7.8 Turnovers Per Game 15.3 18.0 Turnover Margin 0.0 -6.2 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.0 0.4

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 12.3 percent chance to win against Texas Tech. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 217th, whereas the Red Raiders have a BPI ranking of 21st.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 18 percent chance to take down the Red Raiders, with a projected final score of 70-60 in favor of Texas Tech. By current metrics, Texas Tech is one of seven opponents ranked in the top-30 that Louisville will face this season.

- Personal Prediction: Texas Tech 72, Louisville 59.

