Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Texas Tech

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Red Raiders for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-4, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Texas Tech (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. EST at the Lahaina Civic Center as part of the Maui Invitational. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Red Raiders:

- Rankings:

Texas TechLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

21st/20th

NR/NR

NET

8th

130th

RPI

65th

318th

SOS

66th

205th

BPI

21st

217th

KenPom

28th

138th

Sagarin

35th

140th

- Team Leaders:

Texas TechLouisville

Points

Kevin Obanor (11.8)

El Ellis (20.8)

Rebounds

Daniel Batcho (6.5)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (7.0)

Assists

De'Vion Harmon (4.0)

El Ellis (3.0)

Steals

De'Vion Harmon (1.8)

Jae'Lyn Withers (2.0)

Blocks

Daniel Batcho (2.0)

Mike James (0.8)

- Scoring:

Texas TechLouisville

Points Per Game

70.0

63.0

Field Goal %

47.4 %

42.8%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.5/53.8

21.5/50.3

Three Point %

36.2%

33.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.3/17.3

6.8/20.0

Free Throw %

73.9%

75.5%

- Rebounding:

Texas TechLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

35.8

33.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.3

7.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.5

25.5

Rebound Margin

3.0

3.8

- Defense:

Texas TechLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

58.5

70.3

Opp. FG%

38.0%

47.3%

Opp. 3PT%

29.6%

34.7%

Steals Per Game

6.8

4.0

Blocks Per Game

4.8

2.3

- Ball Handling:

Texas TechLouisville

Assists Per Game

15.5

7.8

Turnovers Per Game

15.3

18.0

Turnover Margin

0.0

-6.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.0

0.4

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 12.3 percent chance to win against Texas Tech. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 217th, whereas the Red Raiders have a BPI ranking of 21st.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 18 percent chance to take down the Red Raiders, with a projected final score of 70-60 in favor of Texas Tech. By current metrics, Texas Tech is one of seven opponents ranked in the top-30 that Louisville will face this season.

- Personal Prediction: Texas Tech 72, Louisville 59.

