Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Texas Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-4, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Texas Tech (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. EST at the Lahaina Civic Center as part of the Maui Invitational. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Red Raiders:
- Rankings:
|Texas Tech
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
21st/20th
NR/NR
NET
8th
130th
RPI
65th
318th
SOS
66th
205th
BPI
21st
217th
KenPom
28th
138th
Sagarin
35th
140th
- Team Leaders:
|Texas Tech
|Louisville
Points
Kevin Obanor (11.8)
El Ellis (20.8)
Rebounds
Daniel Batcho (6.5)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (7.0)
Assists
De'Vion Harmon (4.0)
El Ellis (3.0)
Steals
De'Vion Harmon (1.8)
Jae'Lyn Withers (2.0)
Blocks
Daniel Batcho (2.0)
Mike James (0.8)
- Scoring:
|Texas Tech
|Louisville
Points Per Game
70.0
63.0
Field Goal %
47.4 %
42.8%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.5/53.8
21.5/50.3
Three Point %
36.2%
33.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.3/17.3
6.8/20.0
Free Throw %
73.9%
75.5%
- Rebounding:
|Texas Tech
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.8
33.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.3
7.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.5
25.5
Rebound Margin
3.0
3.8
- Defense:
Read More
|Texas Tech
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
58.5
70.3
Opp. FG%
38.0%
47.3%
Opp. 3PT%
29.6%
34.7%
Steals Per Game
6.8
4.0
Blocks Per Game
4.8
2.3
- Ball Handling:
|Texas Tech
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
15.5
7.8
Turnovers Per Game
15.3
18.0
Turnover Margin
0.0
-6.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.0
0.4
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 12.3 percent chance to win against Texas Tech. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 217th, whereas the Red Raiders have a BPI ranking of 21st.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 18 percent chance to take down the Red Raiders, with a projected final score of 70-60 in favor of Texas Tech. By current metrics, Texas Tech is one of seven opponents ranked in the top-30 that Louisville will face this season.
- Personal Prediction: Texas Tech 72, Louisville 59.
(Photo of Hercy Miller: Brian Spurlock - KemperLesnik)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter