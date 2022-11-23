Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Cincinnati

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-5, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Cincinnati (3-3, 0-0 American) on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 2:30 p.m. EST at the Lahaina Civic Center as part of the Maui Invitational. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bearcats:

- Rankings:

Cincinnati Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 96th 130th RPI 217th 325th SOS 155th 227th BPI 81st 228th KenPom 81st 154th Torvik 88th 187th Sagarin 76th 140th

- Team Leaders:

Cincinnati Louisville Points Landers Nolley II (15.2) El Ellis (18.0) Rebounds Viktor Lakhin (7.2) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.2) Assists David DeJulius (3.0) El Ellis (3.0) Steals Rob Phinisee (1.3) Jae'Lyn Withers (1.6) Blocks Viktor Lakhin (1.2) Mike James (0.8)

- Scoring:

Cincinnati Louisville Points Per Game 75.2 58.0 Field Goal % 43.7% 38.8% FGM/FGA Per Game 27.3/62.5 19.4/50.0 Three Point % 34.0% 30.6% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.2/24.0 6.0/19.6 Free Throw % 65.5% 72.5%

- Rebounding:

Cincinnati Louisville Rebounds Per Game 37.5 32.4 Off. Reb. Per Game 13.0 8.0 Def. Reb. Per Game 24.5 24.4 Rebound Margin 3.7 -0.2

- Defense:

Cincinnati Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 71.3 70.2 Opp. FG% 46.4% 46.5% Opp. 3PT% 38.0% 33.0% Steals Per Game 7.2 5.4 Blocks Per Game 4.5 2.8

- Ball Handling:

Cincinnati Louisville Assists Per Game 13.7 7.2 Turnovers Per Game 10.7 18.0 Turnover Margin 1.6 -5.4 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.3 0.4

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 22.7 percent chance to win against Cincinnati. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 228th, whereas the Bearcats have a BPI ranking of 81st.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 32 percent chance to take down the Bearcats, with a projected final score of 71-65 in favor of Cincinnati. By current metrics, Cincy is the lowest-ranked team in Maui Invitational field outside of Louisville.

- Personal Prediction: Cincinnati 75, Louisville 62.

(Photo of El Ellis: Brian Spurlock - KemperLesnik)

