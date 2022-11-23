Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Cincinnati

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Bearcats for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-5, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Cincinnati (3-3, 0-0 American) on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 2:30 p.m. EST at the Lahaina Civic Center as part of the Maui Invitational. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bearcats:

- Rankings:

CincinnatiLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

96th

130th

RPI

217th

325th

SOS

155th

227th

BPI

81st

228th

KenPom

81st

154th

Torvik

88th

187th

Sagarin

76th

140th

- Team Leaders:

CincinnatiLouisville

Points

Landers Nolley II (15.2)

El Ellis (18.0)

Rebounds

Viktor Lakhin (7.2)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.2)

Assists

David DeJulius (3.0)

El Ellis (3.0)

Steals

Rob Phinisee (1.3)

Jae'Lyn Withers (1.6)

Blocks

Viktor Lakhin (1.2)

Mike James (0.8)

- Scoring:

CincinnatiLouisville

Points Per Game

75.2

58.0

Field Goal %

43.7%

38.8%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.3/62.5

19.4/50.0

Three Point %

34.0%

30.6%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.2/24.0

6.0/19.6

Free Throw %

65.5%

72.5%

- Rebounding:

CincinnatiLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

37.5

32.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

13.0

8.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.5

24.4

Rebound Margin

3.7

-0.2

- Defense:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

CincinnatiLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

71.3

70.2

Opp. FG%

46.4%

46.5%

Opp. 3PT%

38.0%

33.0%

Steals Per Game

7.2

5.4

Blocks Per Game

4.5

2.8

- Ball Handling:

CincinnatiLouisville

Assists Per Game

13.7

7.2

Turnovers Per Game

10.7

18.0

Turnover Margin

1.6

-5.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.3

0.4

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 22.7 percent chance to win against Cincinnati. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 228th, whereas the Bearcats have a BPI ranking of 81st.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 32 percent chance to take down the Bearcats, with a projected final score of 71-65 in favor of Cincinnati. By current metrics, Cincy is the lowest-ranked team in Maui Invitational field outside of Louisville.

- Personal Prediction: Cincinnati 75, Louisville 62.

(Photo of El Ellis: Brian Spurlock - KemperLesnik)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_17244762_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Not Dwelling on Recent History vs. Kentucky, Striving to Contain Emotions in Rivalry Matchup

By Matthew McGavic
90D73280-533F-41A4-8F13-17FBA11058F0
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

By Matthew McGavic
_67I0529
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19468468_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Cracks Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings

By Matthew McGavic
B83I0211
Basketball

What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-38 Loss vs. Texas Tech

By Matthew McGavic
B83I0641
Basketball

Louisville Annihilated by No. 21 Texas Tech in Maui Invitational

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19324651_168388606_lowres
Football

Watch: Scott Satterfield, Louisville Coordinators Recap NC State, Preview Kentucky

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17245531_168388606_lowres
Football

QB Malik Cunningham Still 'Day-to-Day,' Louisville 'Optimistic' He Can Play vs. Kentucky

By Matthew McGavic