Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Cincinnati
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-5, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Cincinnati (3-3, 0-0 American) on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 2:30 p.m. EST at the Lahaina Civic Center as part of the Maui Invitational. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bearcats:
- Rankings:
|Cincinnati
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
96th
130th
RPI
217th
325th
SOS
155th
227th
BPI
81st
228th
KenPom
81st
154th
Torvik
88th
187th
Sagarin
76th
140th
- Team Leaders:
|Cincinnati
|Louisville
Points
Landers Nolley II (15.2)
El Ellis (18.0)
Rebounds
Viktor Lakhin (7.2)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.2)
Assists
David DeJulius (3.0)
El Ellis (3.0)
Steals
Rob Phinisee (1.3)
Jae'Lyn Withers (1.6)
Blocks
Viktor Lakhin (1.2)
Mike James (0.8)
- Scoring:
|Cincinnati
|Louisville
Points Per Game
75.2
58.0
Field Goal %
43.7%
38.8%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.3/62.5
19.4/50.0
Three Point %
34.0%
30.6%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.2/24.0
6.0/19.6
Free Throw %
65.5%
72.5%
- Rebounding:
|Cincinnati
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.5
32.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
13.0
8.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.5
24.4
Rebound Margin
3.7
-0.2
- Defense:
Read More
|Cincinnati
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
71.3
70.2
Opp. FG%
46.4%
46.5%
Opp. 3PT%
38.0%
33.0%
Steals Per Game
7.2
5.4
Blocks Per Game
4.5
2.8
- Ball Handling:
|Cincinnati
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.7
7.2
Turnovers Per Game
10.7
18.0
Turnover Margin
1.6
-5.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
0.4
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 22.7 percent chance to win against Cincinnati. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 228th, whereas the Bearcats have a BPI ranking of 81st.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 32 percent chance to take down the Bearcats, with a projected final score of 71-65 in favor of Cincinnati. By current metrics, Cincy is the lowest-ranked team in Maui Invitational field outside of Louisville.
- Personal Prediction: Cincinnati 75, Louisville 62.
(Photo of El Ellis: Brian Spurlock - KemperLesnik)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter