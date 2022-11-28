Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Maryland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-6, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Maryland (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Terrapins:
- Rankings:
|Maryland
|Louisville
AP/USA Today
23rd/25th
NR/NR
NET
90th
130th
RPI
4th
334th
SOS
21st
202nd
BPI
27th
255th
KenPom
24th
171st
Torvik
23rd
204th
Sagarin
19th
201st
- Team Leaders:
|Maryland
|Louisville
Points
Donta Scott (15.5)
El Ellis (17.2)
Rebounds
Julian Reese (8.0)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5.7)
Assists
Jahmir Young (3.2)
El Ellis (3.5)
Steals
Two Tied (1.2)
Jae'Lyn Withers (1.3)
Blocks
Julian Reese (1.5)
Mike James (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Maryland
|Louisville
Points Per Game
82.7
58.7
Field Goal %
49.9%
39.5%
FGM/FGA Per Game
29.7/59.5
19.8/50.2
Three Point %
30.8%
29.7%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.8/22.2
5.5/18.5
Free Throw %
75.0%
72.3%
- Rebounding:
|Maryland
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
39.2
31.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.4
7.7
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.8
24.2
Rebound Margin
8.0
-0.4
- Defense:
|Maryland
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
61.3
72.0
Opp, FG%
39.1%
47.8%
Opp. 3PT%
26.3%
34.1%
Steals Per Game
6.7
5.3
Blocks Per Game
4.5
2.5
- Ball Handling:
|Maryland
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
12.3
7.7
Turnovers Per Game
11.5
17.5
Turnover Margin
2.3
-5.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.1
0.4
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 18.1 percent chance to win against Maryland. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 255th, whereas the Terrapins have a BPI ranking of 27th.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 18 percent chance to take down the Terrapins, with a projected final score of 73-63 in favor of Maryland. By current metrics, Maryland is the second-highest ranked team that Louisville will have faced all season.
- Personal Prediction: Maryland 79, Louisville 61.
(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports
