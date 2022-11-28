Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Maryland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-6, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Maryland (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Terrapins:

- Rankings:

Maryland Louisville AP/USA Today 23rd/25th NR/NR NET 90th 130th RPI 4th 334th SOS 21st 202nd BPI 27th 255th KenPom 24th 171st Torvik 23rd 204th Sagarin 19th 201st

- Team Leaders:

Maryland Louisville Points Donta Scott (15.5) El Ellis (17.2) Rebounds Julian Reese (8.0) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5.7) Assists Jahmir Young (3.2) El Ellis (3.5) Steals Two Tied (1.2) Jae'Lyn Withers (1.3) Blocks Julian Reese (1.5) Mike James (0.7)

- Scoring:

Maryland Louisville Points Per Game 82.7 58.7 Field Goal % 49.9% 39.5% FGM/FGA Per Game 29.7/59.5 19.8/50.2 Three Point % 30.8% 29.7% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 6.8/22.2 5.5/18.5 Free Throw % 75.0% 72.3%

- Rebounding:

Maryland Louisville Rebounds Per Game 39.2 31.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.4 7.7 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.8 24.2 Rebound Margin 8.0 -0.4

- Defense:

Maryland Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 61.3 72.0 Opp, FG% 39.1% 47.8% Opp. 3PT% 26.3% 34.1% Steals Per Game 6.7 5.3 Blocks Per Game 4.5 2.5

- Ball Handling:

Maryland Louisville Assists Per Game 12.3 7.7 Turnovers Per Game 11.5 17.5 Turnover Margin 2.3 -5.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.1 0.4

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 18.1 percent chance to win against Maryland. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 255th, whereas the Terrapins have a BPI ranking of 27th.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 18 percent chance to take down the Terrapins, with a projected final score of 73-63 in favor of Maryland. By current metrics, Maryland is the second-highest ranked team that Louisville will have faced all season.

- Personal Prediction: Maryland 79, Louisville 61.

