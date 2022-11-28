Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Maryland

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Terrapins for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-6, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Maryland (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Terrapins:

- Rankings:

MarylandLouisville

AP/USA Today

23rd/25th

NR/NR

NET

90th

130th

RPI

4th

334th

SOS

21st

202nd

BPI

27th

255th

KenPom

24th

171st

Torvik

23rd

204th

Sagarin

19th

201st

- Team Leaders:

MarylandLouisville

Points

Donta Scott (15.5)

El Ellis (17.2)

Rebounds

Julian Reese (8.0)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5.7)

Assists

Jahmir Young (3.2)

El Ellis (3.5)

Steals

Two Tied (1.2)

Jae'Lyn Withers (1.3)

Blocks

Julian Reese (1.5)

Mike James (0.7)

- Scoring:

MarylandLouisville

Points Per Game

82.7

58.7

Field Goal %

49.9%

39.5%

FGM/FGA Per Game

29.7/59.5

19.8/50.2

Three Point %

30.8%

29.7%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.8/22.2

5.5/18.5

Free Throw %

75.0%

72.3%

- Rebounding:

MarylandLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

39.2

31.8

Off. Reb. Per Game

12.4

7.7

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.8

24.2

Rebound Margin

8.0

-0.4

- Defense:

MarylandLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

61.3

72.0

Opp, FG%

39.1%

47.8%

Opp. 3PT%

26.3%

34.1%

Steals Per Game

6.7

5.3

Blocks Per Game

4.5

2.5

- Ball Handling:

MarylandLouisville

Assists Per Game

12.3

7.7

Turnovers Per Game

11.5

17.5

Turnover Margin

2.3

-5.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.1

0.4

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 18.1 percent chance to win against Maryland. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 255th, whereas the Terrapins have a BPI ranking of 27th.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 18 percent chance to take down the Terrapins, with a projected final score of 73-63 in favor of Maryland. By current metrics, Maryland is the second-highest ranked team that Louisville will have faced all season.

- Personal Prediction: Maryland 79, Louisville 61.

(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports

