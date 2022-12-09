Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-8, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Florida State (1-9, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1:00 p.m. EST at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:
- Rankings:
|Florida State
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
291st
360th
RPI
287th
297th
SOS
80th
66th
BPI
138th
295th
KenPom
147th
211th
Torvik
184th
266th
Sagarin
130th
221st
- Team Leaders:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Points
Darin Green Jr. (13.1)
El Ellis (15.6)
Rebounds
Cam'Ron Fletcher (7.5)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.3)
Assists
Jalen Warley (2.4)
El Ellis (3.4)
Steals
Caleb Mills (1.9)
Two Tied (1.0)
Blocks
Naheem McLeod (1.5)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.6)
- Scoring:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Points Per Game
65.5
57.4
Field Goal %
40.6%
37.4%
FGM/FGA Per Game
23.2/57.2
19.4/51.8
Three Point %
31.8%
27.2%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
5.7/17.9
5.0/18.4
Free Throw %
71.3%
74.1%
- Rebounding:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
32.3
32.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.6
8.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
22.7
24.3
Rebound Margin
-7.0
-1.5
- Defense:
Read More
|Florida State
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
74.4
73.9
Opp. FG%
43.4%
48.4%
Opp. 3PT%
32.0%
33.7%
Steals Per Game
6.7
5.1
Blocks Per Game
4.7
2.4
- Ball Handling:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
12.7
7.3
Turnovers Per Game
13.6
17.1
Turnover Margin
-0.8
-4.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.9
0.4
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 12.2 percent chance to win against Florida State. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 295th, whereas the Seminoles have a BPI ranking of 138th.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 27 percent chance to take down the Seminoles, with a projected final score of 73-66 in favor of Florida State. By current metrics, FSU is the third-lowest ranked team that Louisville will face for the rest of the season (Florida A&M, Lipscomb).
- Personal Prediction: Florida State 75, Louisville 59.
(Photo of El Ellis, Anthony Polite: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter