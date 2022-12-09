Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-8, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Florida State (1-9, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1:00 p.m. EST at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:

- Rankings:

Florida State Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 291st 360th RPI 287th 297th SOS 80th 66th BPI 138th 295th KenPom 147th 211th Torvik 184th 266th Sagarin 130th 221st

- Team Leaders:

Florida State Louisville Points Darin Green Jr. (13.1) El Ellis (15.6) Rebounds Cam'Ron Fletcher (7.5) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.3) Assists Jalen Warley (2.4) El Ellis (3.4) Steals Caleb Mills (1.9) Two Tied (1.0) Blocks Naheem McLeod (1.5) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.6)

- Scoring:

Florida State Louisville Points Per Game 65.5 57.4 Field Goal % 40.6% 37.4% FGM/FGA Per Game 23.2/57.2 19.4/51.8 Three Point % 31.8% 27.2% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 5.7/17.9 5.0/18.4 Free Throw % 71.3% 74.1%

- Rebounding:

Florida State Louisville Rebounds Per Game 32.3 32.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.6 8.0 Def. Reb. Per Game 22.7 24.3 Rebound Margin -7.0 -1.5

- Defense:

Florida State Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 74.4 73.9 Opp. FG% 43.4% 48.4% Opp. 3PT% 32.0% 33.7% Steals Per Game 6.7 5.1 Blocks Per Game 4.7 2.4

- Ball Handling:

Florida State Louisville Assists Per Game 12.7 7.3 Turnovers Per Game 13.6 17.1 Turnover Margin -0.8 -4.5 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.9 0.4

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 12.2 percent chance to win against Florida State. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 295th, whereas the Seminoles have a BPI ranking of 138th.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 27 percent chance to take down the Seminoles, with a projected final score of 73-66 in favor of Florida State. By current metrics, FSU is the third-lowest ranked team that Louisville will face for the rest of the season (Florida A&M, Lipscomb).

- Personal Prediction: Florida State 75, Louisville 59.

(Photo of El Ellis, Anthony Polite: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

