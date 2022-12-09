Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-8, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Florida State (1-9, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1:00 p.m. EST at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:

- Rankings:

Florida StateLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

291st

360th

RPI

287th

297th

SOS

80th

66th

BPI

138th

295th

KenPom

147th

211th

Torvik

184th

266th

Sagarin

130th

221st

- Team Leaders:

Florida StateLouisville

Points

Darin Green Jr. (13.1)

El Ellis (15.6)

Rebounds

Cam'Ron Fletcher (7.5)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.3)

Assists

Jalen Warley (2.4)

El Ellis (3.4)

Steals

Caleb Mills (1.9)

Two Tied (1.0)

Blocks

Naheem McLeod (1.5)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.6)

- Scoring:

Florida StateLouisville

Points Per Game

65.5

57.4

Field Goal %

40.6%

37.4%

FGM/FGA Per Game

23.2/57.2

19.4/51.8

Three Point %

31.8%

27.2%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

5.7/17.9

5.0/18.4

Free Throw %

71.3%

74.1%

- Rebounding:

Florida StateLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

32.3

32.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.6

8.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

22.7

24.3

Rebound Margin

-7.0

-1.5

- Defense:

Florida StateLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

74.4

73.9

Opp. FG%

43.4%

48.4%

Opp. 3PT%

32.0%

33.7%

Steals Per Game

6.7

5.1

Blocks Per Game

4.7

2.4

- Ball Handling:

Florida StateLouisville

Assists Per Game

12.7

7.3

Turnovers Per Game

13.6

17.1

Turnover Margin

-0.8

-4.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.9

0.4

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 12.2 percent chance to win against Florida State. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 295th, whereas the Seminoles have a BPI ranking of 138th.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 27 percent chance to take down the Seminoles, with a projected final score of 73-66 in favor of Florida State. By current metrics, FSU is the third-lowest ranked team that Louisville will face for the rest of the season (Florida A&M, Lipscomb).

- Personal Prediction: Florida State 75, Louisville 59.

(Photo of El Ellis, Anthony Polite: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

