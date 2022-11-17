Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NC State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-4, 3-4 ACC) is set to face NC State (7-3, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:

- Rankings:

NC State Louisville AP/USA TODAY/CFP RV/25th/24th NR/NR/NR SOS 71st 34th SP+ 42nd 38th FPI 41st 22nd Sagarin 45th 29th

- Offensive Statistics:

NC State Louisville Total Offense 97th (350.1) 42nd (420.7) Scoring Offense 82nd (26.4) 65th (28.8) Passing Yards 87th (218.5) 79th (224.2) Yards Per Completion 110th (10.82) 43rd (12.74) Rushing Yards 88th (131.6) 27th (196.5) First Downs Gained 58th (215) 69th (205) 3rd Down Con. % 75th (37.9%) 84th (37.0%) 4th Down Con. % 80th (46.7%) 117th (36.0%) Red Zone Con. % 47th (86.5%) 68th (84.2%) Turnovers Lost 34th (12) 91st (17) Interceptions Thrown 20th (5) 67th (8) Fumbles Lost 68th (7) 109th (9) Tackles For Loss Allowed 84th (6.10) 73rd (5.80) Sacks Allowed 61st (2.00) 68th (2.10) Avg. Time of Possession 16th (32:43) 56th (30:10)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

NC State Louisville Total Defense 19th (321.2) 38th (352.8) Scoring Defense 13th (18.1) 26th (20.6) Passing Yards Allowed 70th (228.9) 40th (207.6) Rushing Yards Allowed 9th (92.3) 65th (145.2) First Downs Allowed 12th (159) 46th (191) 3rd Down Defensive % 18th (31.1%) 35th (34.4%) 4th Down Defensive % 8th (29.4%) 2nd (18.8%) Red Zone Defensive % 116th (90.5%) 7th (69.4%) Turnovers Gained 18th (19) 2nd (27) Interceptions Caught 3rd (16) 6th (14) Fumbles Recovered 116th (3) 2nd (13) Sacks Per Game 75th (2.10) 2nd (3.60) TFL Per Game 23rd (6.8) 12th (7.5)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

NC State Louisville Net Punting 75th (37.86) 36th (40.24) Avg. Kickoff Return 14th (23.00) 41st (21.25) Avg.Kickoff Return Def. 15th (16.84) 16th (16.88) Avg. Punt Return 61st (8.27) 117th (4.41) Avg. Punt Return Def. 96th (9.62) 52nd (6.32) Field Goal Attempts 21-22 15-17 PAT 27-27 33-34

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 69.5 percent chance to win against the Wolfpack. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.4 (22nd overall), whereas NC State has an FPI rating of 6.5 (41st overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 59.30 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 8.4 (38th overall), whereas NC State has an SP+ rating of 6.9 (42nd overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.57

Post-Week 1: 4.74

Post-Week 2: 5.70

Post-Week 3: 5.08

Post-Week 4: 5.71

Post-Week 5: 4.65

Post-Week 6: 5.03

Post-Week 7: 5.17

Post-Week 8: 5.77

Post-Week 9: 6.64

Post-Week 10: 7.28

Post-Week 11: 7.00

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 24, NC State 17.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter