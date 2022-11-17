Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NC State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-4, 3-4 ACC) is set to face NC State (7-3, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:
- Rankings:
|NC State
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY/CFP
RV/25th/24th
NR/NR/NR
SOS
71st
34th
SP+
42nd
38th
FPI
41st
22nd
Sagarin
45th
29th
- Offensive Statistics:
|NC State
|Louisville
Total Offense
97th (350.1)
42nd (420.7)
Scoring Offense
82nd (26.4)
65th (28.8)
Passing Yards
87th (218.5)
79th (224.2)
Yards Per Completion
110th (10.82)
43rd (12.74)
Rushing Yards
88th (131.6)
27th (196.5)
First Downs Gained
58th (215)
69th (205)
3rd Down Con. %
75th (37.9%)
84th (37.0%)
4th Down Con. %
80th (46.7%)
117th (36.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
47th (86.5%)
68th (84.2%)
Turnovers Lost
34th (12)
91st (17)
Interceptions Thrown
20th (5)
67th (8)
Fumbles Lost
68th (7)
109th (9)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
84th (6.10)
73rd (5.80)
Sacks Allowed
61st (2.00)
68th (2.10)
Avg. Time of Possession
16th (32:43)
56th (30:10)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|NC State
|Louisville
Total Defense
19th (321.2)
38th (352.8)
Scoring Defense
13th (18.1)
26th (20.6)
Passing Yards Allowed
70th (228.9)
40th (207.6)
Rushing Yards Allowed
9th (92.3)
65th (145.2)
First Downs Allowed
12th (159)
46th (191)
3rd Down Defensive %
18th (31.1%)
35th (34.4%)
4th Down Defensive %
8th (29.4%)
2nd (18.8%)
Red Zone Defensive %
116th (90.5%)
7th (69.4%)
Turnovers Gained
18th (19)
2nd (27)
Interceptions Caught
3rd (16)
6th (14)
Fumbles Recovered
116th (3)
2nd (13)
Sacks Per Game
75th (2.10)
2nd (3.60)
TFL Per Game
23rd (6.8)
12th (7.5)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|NC State
|Louisville
Net Punting
75th (37.86)
36th (40.24)
Avg. Kickoff Return
14th (23.00)
41st (21.25)
Avg.Kickoff Return Def.
15th (16.84)
16th (16.88)
Avg. Punt Return
61st (8.27)
117th (4.41)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
96th (9.62)
52nd (6.32)
Field Goal Attempts
21-22
15-17
PAT
27-27
33-34
Read More
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 69.5 percent chance to win against the Wolfpack. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.4 (22nd overall), whereas NC State has an FPI rating of 6.5 (41st overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 59.30 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 8.4 (38th overall), whereas NC State has an SP+ rating of 6.9 (42nd overall).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.57
- Post-Week 1: 4.74
- Post-Week 2: 5.70
- Post-Week 3: 5.08
- Post-Week 4: 5.71
- Post-Week 5: 4.65
- Post-Week 6: 5.03
- Post-Week 7: 5.17
- Post-Week 8: 5.77
- Post-Week 9: 6.64
- Post-Week 10: 7.28
- Post-Week 11: 7.00
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 24, NC State 17.
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)
