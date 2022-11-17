Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NC State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-4, 3-4 ACC) is set to face NC State (7-3, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:

- Rankings:

NC StateLouisville

AP/USA TODAY/CFP

RV/25th/24th

NR/NR/NR

SOS

71st

34th

SP+

42nd

38th

FPI

41st

22nd

Sagarin

45th

29th

- Offensive Statistics:

NC StateLouisville

Total Offense

97th (350.1)

42nd (420.7)

Scoring Offense

82nd (26.4)

65th (28.8)

Passing Yards

87th (218.5)

79th (224.2)

Yards Per Completion

110th (10.82)

43rd (12.74)

Rushing Yards

88th (131.6)

27th (196.5)

First Downs Gained

58th (215)

69th (205)

3rd Down Con. %

75th (37.9%)

84th (37.0%)

4th Down Con. %

80th (46.7%)

117th (36.0%)

Red Zone Con. %

47th (86.5%)

68th (84.2%)

Turnovers Lost

34th (12)

91st (17)

Interceptions Thrown

20th (5)

67th (8)

Fumbles Lost

68th (7)

109th (9)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

84th (6.10)

73rd (5.80)

Sacks Allowed

61st (2.00)

68th (2.10)

Avg. Time of Possession

16th (32:43)

56th (30:10)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

NC StateLouisville

Total Defense

19th (321.2)

38th (352.8)

Scoring Defense

13th (18.1)

26th (20.6)

Passing Yards Allowed

70th (228.9)

40th (207.6)

Rushing Yards Allowed

9th (92.3)

65th (145.2)

First Downs Allowed

12th (159)

46th (191)

3rd Down Defensive %

18th (31.1%)

35th (34.4%)

4th Down Defensive %

8th (29.4%)

2nd (18.8%)

Red Zone Defensive %

116th (90.5%)

7th (69.4%)

Turnovers Gained

18th (19)

2nd (27)

Interceptions Caught

3rd (16)

6th (14)

Fumbles Recovered

116th (3)

2nd (13)

Sacks Per Game

75th (2.10)

2nd (3.60)

TFL Per Game

23rd (6.8)

12th (7.5)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

NC StateLouisville

Net Punting

75th (37.86)

36th (40.24)

Avg. Kickoff Return

14th (23.00)

41st (21.25)

Avg.Kickoff Return Def.

15th (16.84)

16th (16.88)

Avg. Punt Return

61st (8.27)

117th (4.41)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

96th (9.62)

52nd (6.32)

Field Goal Attempts

21-22

15-17

PAT

27-27

33-34

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 69.5 percent chance to win against the Wolfpack. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.4 (22nd overall), whereas NC State has an FPI rating of 6.5 (41st overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 3.21.30 PM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 59.30 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 8.4 (38th overall), whereas NC State has an SP+ rating of 6.9 (42nd overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

  • Preseason: 6.57
  • Post-Week 1: 4.74
  • Post-Week 2: 5.70
  • Post-Week 3: 5.08
  • Post-Week 4: 5.71
  • Post-Week 5: 4.65
  • Post-Week 6: 5.03
  • Post-Week 7: 5.17
  • Post-Week 8: 5.77
  • Post-Week 9: 6.64
  • Post-Week 10: 7.28
  • Post-Week 11: 7.00

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 24, NC State 17.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

