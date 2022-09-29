Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-2, 0-2 ACC) is set to face Boston College (1-3, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:
- Rankings:
|Boston College
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
SOS
94th
12th
SP+
93rd
49th
FPI
95th
44th
Sagarin
110th
41st
- Offensive Statistics:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Total Offense
121st (283.2)
45th (449.5)
Scoring Offense
110th (20.8)
95th (24.8)
Passing Yards
86th (223.5)
84th (225.0)
Yards Per Completion
110th (10.52)
51st (12.68)
Rushing Yards
128th (59.8)
14th (224.5)
First Downs Gained
105th (69)
68th (87)
3rd Down Con. %
110th (32.8%)
98th (34.6%)
4th Down Con. %
65th (50.0%)
83rd (45.5%)
Red Zone Con. %
80th (81.8%)
105th (75.0%)
Turnovers Lost
64th (6)
110th (9)
Interceptions Thrown
102nd (5)
63rd (3)
Fumbles Lost
10th (1)
124th (6)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
118th (7.75)
64th (5.25)
Sacks Allowed
126th (3.75)
81st (2.25)
Avg. Time of Possession
68th (29:48)
66th (29:55)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Total Defense
72nd (378.5)
52nd (350.2)
Scoring Defense
85th (27.5)
48th (20.8)
Passing Yards Allowed
68th (222.2)
29th (187.0)
Rushing Yards Allowed
85th (156.2)
94th (163.2)
First Downs Allowed
39th (69)
53rd (73)
3rd Down Defensive %
53rd (34.5%)
66th (36.8%)
4th Down Defensive %
15th (28.6%)
8th (20.0%)
Red Zone Defensive %
44th (80.0%)
15th (68.8%)
Turnovers Gained
101st (4)
59th (6)
Interceptions Caught
66th (3)
20th (5)
Fumbles Recovered
99th (1)
99th (1)
Sacks Per Game
71st (2.00)
13th (3.25)
TFL Per Game
62nd (5.8)
13th (8.0)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Net Punting
30th (41.82)
31st (41.80)
Avg. Kickoff Return
33rd (24.43)
76th (19.88)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
129th (31.75)
25th (17.40)
Avg. Punt Return
61st (8.33)
117th (3.00)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
58th (5.67)
76th (7.56)
Field Goal Attempts
2-5
5-6
PAT
11-11
12-12
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 75.2 percent chance to win against the Eagles. Louisville has an FPI rating of 6.2 (44th overall), whereas Boston College has an FPI rating of -6.2 (95th overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 73.55 percent chance to take down the Eagles. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 5.7 (49th overall), whereas Boston College has an SP+ rating of -7.5 (93rd overall).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.57
- Post-Week 1: 4.74
- Post-Week 2: 5.70
- Post-Week 3: 5.08
- Post-Week 4: 5.71
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, Boston College 17.
(Photo of Marshon Ford: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
