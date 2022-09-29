Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-2, 0-2 ACC) is set to face Boston College (1-3, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

- Rankings:

Boston College Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR SOS 94th 12th SP+ 93rd 49th FPI 95th 44th Sagarin 110th 41st

- Offensive Statistics:

Boston College Louisville Total Offense 121st (283.2) 45th (449.5) Scoring Offense 110th (20.8) 95th (24.8) Passing Yards 86th (223.5) 84th (225.0) Yards Per Completion 110th (10.52) 51st (12.68) Rushing Yards 128th (59.8) 14th (224.5) First Downs Gained 105th (69) 68th (87) 3rd Down Con. % 110th (32.8%) 98th (34.6%) 4th Down Con. % 65th (50.0%) 83rd (45.5%) Red Zone Con. % 80th (81.8%) 105th (75.0%) Turnovers Lost 64th (6) 110th (9) Interceptions Thrown 102nd (5) 63rd (3) Fumbles Lost 10th (1) 124th (6) Tackles For Loss Allowed 118th (7.75) 64th (5.25) Sacks Allowed 126th (3.75) 81st (2.25) Avg. Time of Possession 68th (29:48) 66th (29:55)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Boston College Louisville Total Defense 72nd (378.5) 52nd (350.2) Scoring Defense 85th (27.5) 48th (20.8) Passing Yards Allowed 68th (222.2) 29th (187.0) Rushing Yards Allowed 85th (156.2) 94th (163.2) First Downs Allowed 39th (69) 53rd (73) 3rd Down Defensive % 53rd (34.5%) 66th (36.8%) 4th Down Defensive % 15th (28.6%) 8th (20.0%) Red Zone Defensive % 44th (80.0%) 15th (68.8%) Turnovers Gained 101st (4) 59th (6) Interceptions Caught 66th (3) 20th (5) Fumbles Recovered 99th (1) 99th (1) Sacks Per Game 71st (2.00) 13th (3.25) TFL Per Game 62nd (5.8) 13th (8.0)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Boston College Louisville Net Punting 30th (41.82) 31st (41.80) Avg. Kickoff Return 33rd (24.43) 76th (19.88) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 129th (31.75) 25th (17.40) Avg. Punt Return 61st (8.33) 117th (3.00) Avg. Punt Return Def. 58th (5.67) 76th (7.56) Field Goal Attempts 2-5 5-6 PAT 11-11 12-12

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 75.2 percent chance to win against the Eagles. Louisville has an FPI rating of 6.2 (44th overall), whereas Boston College has an FPI rating of -6.2 (95th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 73.55 percent chance to take down the Eagles. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 5.7 (49th overall), whereas Boston College has an SP+ rating of -7.5 (93rd overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.57

Post-Week 1: 4.74

Post-Week 2: 5.70

Post-Week 3: 5.08

Post-Week 4: 5.71

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, Boston College 17.

(Photo of Marshon Ford: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter