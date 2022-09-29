Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-2, 0-2 ACC) is set to face Boston College (1-3, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

- Rankings:

Boston CollegeLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

SOS

94th

12th

SP+

93rd

49th

FPI

95th

44th

Sagarin

110th

41st

- Offensive Statistics:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Total Offense

121st (283.2)

45th (449.5)

Scoring Offense

110th (20.8)

95th (24.8)

Passing Yards

86th (223.5)

84th (225.0)

Yards Per Completion

110th (10.52)

51st (12.68)

Rushing Yards

128th (59.8)

14th (224.5)

First Downs Gained

105th (69)

68th (87)

3rd Down Con. %

110th (32.8%)

98th (34.6%)

4th Down Con. %

65th (50.0%)

83rd (45.5%)

Red Zone Con. %

80th (81.8%)

105th (75.0%)

Turnovers Lost

64th (6)

110th (9)

Interceptions Thrown

102nd (5)

63rd (3)

Fumbles Lost

10th (1)

124th (6)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

118th (7.75)

64th (5.25)

Sacks Allowed

126th (3.75)

81st (2.25)

Avg. Time of Possession

68th (29:48)

66th (29:55)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Total Defense

72nd (378.5)

52nd (350.2)

Scoring Defense

85th (27.5)

48th (20.8)

Passing Yards Allowed

68th (222.2)

29th (187.0)

Rushing Yards Allowed

85th (156.2)

94th (163.2)

First Downs Allowed

39th (69)

53rd (73)

3rd Down Defensive %

53rd (34.5%)

66th (36.8%)

4th Down Defensive %

15th (28.6%)

8th (20.0%)

Red Zone Defensive %

44th (80.0%)

15th (68.8%)

Turnovers Gained

101st (4)

59th (6)

Interceptions Caught

66th (3)

20th (5)

Fumbles Recovered

99th (1)

99th (1)

Sacks Per Game

71st (2.00)

13th (3.25)

TFL Per Game

62nd (5.8)

13th (8.0)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Boston CollegeLouisville

Net Punting

30th (41.82)

31st (41.80)

Avg. Kickoff Return

33rd (24.43)

76th (19.88)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

129th (31.75)

25th (17.40)

Avg. Punt Return

61st (8.33)

117th (3.00)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

58th (5.67)

76th (7.56)

Field Goal Attempts

2-5

5-6

PAT

11-11

12-12

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 75.2 percent chance to win against the Eagles. Louisville has an FPI rating of 6.2 (44th overall), whereas Boston College has an FPI rating of -6.2 (95th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 3.51.22 PM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 73.55 percent chance to take down the Eagles. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 5.7 (49th overall), whereas Boston College has an SP+ rating of -7.5 (93rd overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

  • Preseason: 6.57
  • Post-Week 1: 4.74
  • Post-Week 2: 5.70
  • Post-Week 3: 5.08
  • Post-Week 4: 5.71

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, Boston College 17.

(Photo of Marshon Ford: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

-SzyLH1Y
Football

Louisville Slowly Making Strides in Passing Game

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19116034_168388606_lowres
Football

ACC Football Power Rankings: 2022 Week 5

By Matthew McGavic
f0868224-1d41-47e8-9d50-29c55e2297ee-dunkbird2
Basketball

Tip-Off Times, TV Designations Announced for UofL's 2022-23 Schedule

By University of Louisville PR
USATSI_19106590_168388606_lowres
Football

Satterfield Pleased With Louisville's Improved Discipline, Effort vs. USF

By Matthew McGavic
Trentyn-Flowers
Basketball

Report: '24 SF Trentyn Flowers Schedules Visit to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
kfc-yum-center039*1024xx3600-2029-0-219
Basketball

What Memphis' IARP Ruling Could Mean for Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19107347_168388606_lowres
Football

Watch: Scott Satterfield, Louisville Coordinators Recap USF, Preview Boston College

By Matthew McGavic
04E2F7BD-31B0-4FA7-A18B-01F233F57E45
Basketball

Report: '24 SF Carter Bryant Locks in Louisville Visit

By Matthew McGavic