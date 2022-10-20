Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-3, 1-3 ACC) is set to face Pitt (4-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

- Rankings:

Pitt Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/RV NR/NR SOS 54th 58th SP+ 39th 58th FPI 43rd 39th Sagarin 48th 46th

- Offensive Statistics:

Pitt Louisville Total Offense 52nd (430.5) 42nd (437.2) Scoring Offense 34th (35.0) 77th (27.7) Passing Yards 70th (237.5) 79th (230.0) Yards Per Completion 42nd (13.07) 51st (12.78) Rushing Yards 32nd (193.0) 23rd (207.2) First Downs Gained 73rd (138) 78th (134) 3rd Down Con. % 70th (39.5%) 65th (39.8%) 4th Down Con. % 63rd (50.0%) 109th (37.5%) Red Zone Con. % 79th (81.8%) 63rd (84.0%) Turnovers Lost 35th (8) 85th (11) Interceptions Thrown 17th (3) 66th (5) Fumbles Lost 79th (5) 101st (6) Tackles For Loss Allowed 104th (6.50) 42nd (4.67) Sacks Allowed 80th (2.17) 61st (1.83) Avg. Time of Possession 10th (33:46) 41st (31:17)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Pitt Louisville Total Defense 27th (337.2) 52nd (361.3) Scoring Defense 66th (26.2) 41st (22.3) Passing Yards Allowed 41st (211.8) 62nd (227.5) Rushing Yards Allowed 43rd (125.3) 53rd (133.8) First Downs Allowed 21st (107) 22nd (108) 3rd Down Defensive % 34th (33.7%) 32nd (33.3%) 4th Down Defensive % 86th (57.1%) 8th (22.2%) Red Zone Defensive % 98th (88.0%) 7th (68.2%) Turnovers Gained 73rd (9) 28th (12) Interceptions Caught 64th (5) 18th (8) Fumbles Recovered 59th (4) 59th (4) Sacks Per Game 12th (3.17) TFL Per Game 25th (6.7)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Pitt Louisville Net Punting 124th (34.00) 19th (41.22) Avg. Kickoff Return 87th (19.00) 73rd (19.64) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 19th (17.00) 25th (17.30) Avg. Punt Return 53rd (8.75) 125th (2.62) Avg. Punt Return Def. 26th (4.20) 60th (7.00) Field Goal Attempts 7-10 9-10 PAT 27-27 19-20

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 59.5 percent chance to win against the Panthers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 6.7 (39th overall), whereas Pitt has an FPI rating of 6.4 (43rd overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 47.42 percent chance to take down the Panthers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 4.2 (58th overall), whereas Pitt has an SP+ rating of 7.8 (39th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.57

Post-Week 1: 4.74

Post-Week 2: 5.70

Post-Week 3: 5.08

Post-Week 4: 5.71

Post-Week 5: 4.65

Post-Week 6: 5.03

- Personal Prediction: Pitt 28, Louisville 27

(Photo via Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

