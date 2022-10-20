Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-3, 1-3 ACC) is set to face Pitt (4-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:
- Rankings:
|Pitt
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/RV
NR/NR
SOS
54th
58th
SP+
39th
58th
FPI
43rd
39th
Sagarin
48th
46th
- Offensive Statistics:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Total Offense
52nd (430.5)
42nd (437.2)
Scoring Offense
34th (35.0)
77th (27.7)
Passing Yards
70th (237.5)
79th (230.0)
Yards Per Completion
42nd (13.07)
51st (12.78)
Rushing Yards
32nd (193.0)
23rd (207.2)
First Downs Gained
73rd (138)
78th (134)
3rd Down Con. %
70th (39.5%)
65th (39.8%)
4th Down Con. %
63rd (50.0%)
109th (37.5%)
Red Zone Con. %
79th (81.8%)
63rd (84.0%)
Turnovers Lost
35th (8)
85th (11)
Interceptions Thrown
17th (3)
66th (5)
Fumbles Lost
79th (5)
101st (6)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
104th (6.50)
42nd (4.67)
Sacks Allowed
80th (2.17)
61st (1.83)
Avg. Time of Possession
10th (33:46)
41st (31:17)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Total Defense
27th (337.2)
52nd (361.3)
Scoring Defense
66th (26.2)
41st (22.3)
Passing Yards Allowed
41st (211.8)
62nd (227.5)
Rushing Yards Allowed
43rd (125.3)
53rd (133.8)
First Downs Allowed
21st (107)
22nd (108)
3rd Down Defensive %
34th (33.7%)
32nd (33.3%)
4th Down Defensive %
86th (57.1%)
8th (22.2%)
Red Zone Defensive %
98th (88.0%)
7th (68.2%)
Turnovers Gained
73rd (9)
28th (12)
Interceptions Caught
64th (5)
18th (8)
Fumbles Recovered
59th (4)
59th (4)
Sacks Per Game
12th (3.17)
TFL Per Game
25th (6.7)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Net Punting
124th (34.00)
19th (41.22)
Avg. Kickoff Return
87th (19.00)
73rd (19.64)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
19th (17.00)
25th (17.30)
Avg. Punt Return
53rd (8.75)
125th (2.62)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
26th (4.20)
60th (7.00)
Field Goal Attempts
7-10
9-10
PAT
27-27
19-20
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 59.5 percent chance to win against the Panthers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 6.7 (39th overall), whereas Pitt has an FPI rating of 6.4 (43rd overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 47.42 percent chance to take down the Panthers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 4.2 (58th overall), whereas Pitt has an SP+ rating of 7.8 (39th overall).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.57
- Post-Week 1: 4.74
- Post-Week 2: 5.70
- Post-Week 3: 5.08
- Post-Week 4: 5.71
- Post-Week 5: 4.65
- Post-Week 6: 5.03
- Personal Prediction: Pitt 28, Louisville 27
