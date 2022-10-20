Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-3, 1-3 ACC) is set to face Pitt (4-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

- Rankings:

PittLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/RV

NR/NR

SOS

54th

58th

SP+

39th

58th

FPI

43rd

39th

Sagarin

48th

46th

- Offensive Statistics:

PittLouisville

Total Offense

52nd (430.5)

42nd (437.2)

Scoring Offense

34th (35.0)

77th (27.7)

Passing Yards

70th (237.5)

79th (230.0)

Yards Per Completion

42nd (13.07)

51st (12.78)

Rushing Yards

32nd (193.0)

23rd (207.2)

First Downs Gained

73rd (138)

78th (134)

3rd Down Con. %

70th (39.5%)

65th (39.8%)

4th Down Con. %

63rd (50.0%)

109th (37.5%)

Red Zone Con. %

79th (81.8%)

63rd (84.0%)

Turnovers Lost

35th (8)

85th (11)

Interceptions Thrown

17th (3)

66th (5)

Fumbles Lost

79th (5)

101st (6)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

104th (6.50)

42nd (4.67)

Sacks Allowed

80th (2.17)

61st (1.83)

Avg. Time of Possession

10th (33:46)

41st (31:17)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

PittLouisville

Total Defense

27th (337.2)

52nd (361.3)

Scoring Defense

66th (26.2)

41st (22.3)

Passing Yards Allowed

41st (211.8)

62nd (227.5)

Rushing Yards Allowed

43rd (125.3)

53rd (133.8)

First Downs Allowed

21st (107)

22nd (108)

3rd Down Defensive %

34th (33.7%)

32nd (33.3%)

4th Down Defensive %

86th (57.1%)

8th (22.2%)

Red Zone Defensive %

98th (88.0%)

7th (68.2%)

Turnovers Gained

73rd (9)

28th (12)

Interceptions Caught

64th (5)

18th (8)

Fumbles Recovered

59th (4)

59th (4)

Sacks Per Game

12th (3.17)

TFL Per Game

25th (6.7)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

PittLouisville

Net Punting

124th (34.00)

19th (41.22)

Avg. Kickoff Return

87th (19.00)

73rd (19.64)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

19th (17.00)

25th (17.30)

Avg. Punt Return

53rd (8.75)

125th (2.62)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

26th (4.20)

60th (7.00)

Field Goal Attempts

7-10

9-10

PAT

27-27

19-20

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 59.5 percent chance to win against the Panthers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 6.7 (39th overall), whereas Pitt has an FPI rating of 6.4 (43rd overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 2.48.05 PM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 47.42 percent chance to take down the Panthers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 4.2 (58th overall), whereas Pitt has an SP+ rating of 7.8 (39th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

  • Preseason: 6.57
  • Post-Week 1: 4.74
  • Post-Week 2: 5.70
  • Post-Week 3: 5.08
  • Post-Week 4: 5.71
  • Post-Week 5: 4.65
  • Post-Week 6: 5.03

- Personal Prediction: Pitt 28, Louisville 27

(Photo via Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

