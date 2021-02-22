FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish, and who the statistical models favor.
(Photo of Malik Williams, Juwan Durham: Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-5, 6-4 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (9-11, 6-8 ACC) on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:

- Rankings:

Notre DameLouisville

AP/Coaches

NR/NR

RV/RV

NET

66th

53rd

RPI

107th

32nd

SOS

39th

36th

KenPom

57th

54th

Sagarin

66th

35th

- Team Leaders:

Notre DameLouisville

Points

Nate Laszewski (15.0)

Carlik Jones 17.1

Rebounds

Nate Laszewski (7.8)

Jae'Lyn Withers, Samuell Williamson (7.6)

Assists

Prentiss Hubb (6.2)

Carlik Jones (4.5

Steals

Cormac Ryan (1.1)

Carlik Jones (1.5)

Blocks

Juwan Durham (1.9)

JJ Traynor (0.7)

- Scoring:

Notre DameLouisville

Points Per Game

72.6

68.5

Field Goal %

46.9%

44.3%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.1/55.6

24.8/56.1

Three Point %

38.1%

30.4%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.2/24.2

5.3/17.3

Free Throw %

77.1%

72.4%

FTM/FTA Per Game

11.3/14.7

13.6/18.8

- Rebounding:

Notre DameLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

33.2

38.1

Off. Reb. Per Game

6.5

10.6

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.7

27.4

Rebound Margin

-2.5

+5.0

- Defense:

Notre DameLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

72.0

66.4

Opp. FG%

43.6%

41.7%

Opp. 3PT%

36.3%

31.5%

Steals Per Game

4.0

5.1

Turnovers Forced Per Game

8.4

11.6

Blocks Per Game

4.0

2.1

- Ball Handling:

Notre DameLouisville

Assists Per Game

15.6

11.3

Turnovers Per Game

10.3

12.3

Turnover Margin

-1.9

-0.6

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.5

0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 57.5% chance to win against Notre Dame.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 59% chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 72-69 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, this is the only game Louisville is favored in out of their remaining four regular season games.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 74, Notre Dame 72.

