Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish, and who the statistical models favor.

(Photo of Malik Williams, Juwan Durham: Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-5, 6-4 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (9-11, 6-8 ACC) on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:

- Rankings:

Notre Dame Louisville AP/Coaches NR/NR RV/RV NET 66th 53rd RPI 107th 32nd SOS 39th 36th KenPom 57th 54th Sagarin 66th 35th

- Team Leaders:

Notre Dame Louisville Points Nate Laszewski (15.0) Carlik Jones 17.1 Rebounds Nate Laszewski (7.8) Jae'Lyn Withers, Samuell Williamson (7.6) Assists Prentiss Hubb (6.2) Carlik Jones (4.5 Steals Cormac Ryan (1.1) Carlik Jones (1.5) Blocks Juwan Durham (1.9) JJ Traynor (0.7)

- Scoring:

Notre Dame Louisville Points Per Game 72.6 68.5 Field Goal % 46.9% 44.3% FGM/FGA Per Game 26.1/55.6 24.8/56.1 Three Point % 38.1% 30.4% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 9.2/24.2 5.3/17.3 Free Throw % 77.1% 72.4% FTM/FTA Per Game 11.3/14.7 13.6/18.8

- Rebounding:

Notre Dame Louisville Rebounds Per Game 33.2 38.1 Off. Reb. Per Game 6.5 10.6 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.7 27.4 Rebound Margin -2.5 +5.0

- Defense:

Notre Dame Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 72.0 66.4 Opp. FG% 43.6% 41.7% Opp. 3PT% 36.3% 31.5% Steals Per Game 4.0 5.1 Turnovers Forced Per Game 8.4 11.6 Blocks Per Game 4.0 2.1

- Ball Handling:

Notre Dame Louisville Assists Per Game 15.6 11.3 Turnovers Per Game 10.3 12.3 Turnover Margin -1.9 -0.6 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.5 0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 57.5% chance to win against Notre Dame.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 59% chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 72-69 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, this is the only game Louisville is favored in out of their remaining four regular season games.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 74, Notre Dame 72.

