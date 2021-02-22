Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Notre Dame
(Photo of Malik Williams, Juwan Durham: Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-5, 6-4 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (9-11, 6-8 ACC) on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:
- Rankings:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
NR/NR
RV/RV
NET
66th
53rd
RPI
107th
32nd
SOS
39th
36th
KenPom
57th
54th
Sagarin
66th
35th
- Team Leaders:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Points
Nate Laszewski (15.0)
Carlik Jones 17.1
Rebounds
Nate Laszewski (7.8)
Jae'Lyn Withers, Samuell Williamson (7.6)
Assists
Prentiss Hubb (6.2)
Carlik Jones (4.5
Steals
Cormac Ryan (1.1)
Carlik Jones (1.5)
Blocks
Juwan Durham (1.9)
JJ Traynor (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Points Per Game
72.6
68.5
Field Goal %
46.9%
44.3%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.1/55.6
24.8/56.1
Three Point %
38.1%
30.4%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.2/24.2
5.3/17.3
Free Throw %
77.1%
72.4%
FTM/FTA Per Game
11.3/14.7
13.6/18.8
- Rebounding:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
33.2
38.1
Off. Reb. Per Game
6.5
10.6
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.7
27.4
Rebound Margin
-2.5
+5.0
- Defense:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
72.0
66.4
Opp. FG%
43.6%
41.7%
Opp. 3PT%
36.3%
31.5%
Steals Per Game
4.0
5.1
Turnovers Forced Per Game
8.4
11.6
Blocks Per Game
4.0
2.1
- Ball Handling:
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
15.6
11.3
Turnovers Per Game
10.3
12.3
Turnover Margin
-1.9
-0.6
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.5
0.9
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 57.5% chance to win against Notre Dame.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 59% chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 72-69 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, this is the only game Louisville is favored in out of their remaining four regular season games.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 74, Notre Dame 72.
