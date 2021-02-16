Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Syracuse
(Photo of Joseph Girard III, David Johnson: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (12-6, 6-5 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 17th at 6:30 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center! in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:
- Rankings:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
NR/NR
RV/RV
NET
52nd
33rd
RPI
66th
23rd
SOS
103rd
41st
KenPom
57th
31st
Sagarin
47th
25th
- Team Leaders:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Points
Alan Griffin (15.8)
Carlik Jones (17.4)
Rebounds
Quincy Guerrier (9.1)
Jae'Lyn Withers (7.6)
Assists
Joseph Girard III (3.6)
Carlik Jones (4.9)
Steals
Kadary Richmond (2.0)
Carlik Jones (1.4)
Blocks
Alan Griffin (1.6)
JJ Traynor (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Points Per Game
76.6
69.5
Field Goal %
44.2%
45.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.1/61.2
25.0/55.3
Three Point %
32.5%
31.9%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.7/23.6
5.5/17.3
Free Throw %
79.0%
72.3%
FTM/FTA Per Game
14.8/18.8
13.9/19.3
- Rebounding:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
36.3
38.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.4
10.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.8
28.1
Rebound Margin
-1.5
+6.1
- Defense:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
70.4
64.2
Opp. FG%
40.9%
40.1%
Opp. 3PT%
30.8%
30.9%
Steals Per Game
9.2
4.9
Turnovers Forced Per Game
15.3
11.7
Blocks Per Game
4.9
2.1
- Ball Handling:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
15.6
11.5
Turnovers Per Game
11.6
12.0
Turnover Margin
3.7
-0.3
Assist/Turnover Margin
1.3
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 56.0% chance to win against Syracuse.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 65% chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 72-68 in favor of Louisville. Louisville's Adjusted Efficiency Margin currently ranks 31st, with Syracuse's at 57th.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Syracuse 69.
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp