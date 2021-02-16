Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Syracuse

FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
(Photo of Joseph Girard III, David Johnson: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (12-6, 6-5 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 17th at 6:30 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center! in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

- Rankings:

SyracuseLouisville

AP/Coaches

NR/NR

RV/RV

NET

52nd

33rd

RPI

66th

23rd

SOS

103rd

41st

KenPom

57th

31st

Sagarin

47th

25th

- Team Leaders:

SyracuseLouisville

Points

Alan Griffin (15.8)

Carlik Jones (17.4)

Rebounds

Quincy Guerrier (9.1)

Jae'Lyn Withers (7.6)

Assists

Joseph Girard III (3.6)

Carlik Jones (4.9)

Steals

Kadary Richmond (2.0)

Carlik Jones (1.4)

Blocks

Alan Griffin (1.6)

JJ Traynor (0.7)

- Scoring:

SyracuseLouisville

Points Per Game

76.6

69.5

Field Goal %

44.2%

45.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.1/61.2

25.0/55.3

Three Point %

32.5%

31.9%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.7/23.6

5.5/17.3

Free Throw %

79.0%

72.3%

FTM/FTA Per Game

14.8/18.8

13.9/19.3

- Rebounding:

SyracuseLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

36.3

38.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.4

10.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

25.8

28.1

Rebound Margin

-1.5

+6.1

- Defense:

SyracuseLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

70.4

64.2

Opp. FG%

40.9%

40.1%

Opp. 3PT%

30.8%

30.9%

Steals Per Game

9.2

4.9

Turnovers Forced Per Game

15.3

11.7

Blocks Per Game

4.9

2.1

- Ball Handling:

SyracuseLouisville

Assists Per Game

15.6

11.5

Turnovers Per Game

11.6

12.0

Turnover Margin

3.7

-0.3

Assist/Turnover Margin

1.3

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 56.0% chance to win against Syracuse.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 65% chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 72-68 in favor of Louisville. Louisville's Adjusted Efficiency Margin currently ranks 31st, with Syracuse's at 57th.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Syracuse 69.

