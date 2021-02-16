Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Syracuse

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (12-6, 6-5 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 17th at 6:30 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center! in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

- Rankings:

Syracuse Louisville AP/Coaches NR/NR RV/RV NET 52nd 33rd RPI 66th 23rd SOS 103rd 41st KenPom 57th 31st Sagarin 47th 25th

- Team Leaders:

Syracuse Louisville Points Alan Griffin (15.8) Carlik Jones (17.4) Rebounds Quincy Guerrier (9.1) Jae'Lyn Withers (7.6) Assists Joseph Girard III (3.6) Carlik Jones (4.9) Steals Kadary Richmond (2.0) Carlik Jones (1.4) Blocks Alan Griffin (1.6) JJ Traynor (0.7)

- Scoring:

Syracuse Louisville Points Per Game 76.6 69.5 Field Goal % 44.2% 45.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 27.1/61.2 25.0/55.3 Three Point % 32.5% 31.9% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.7/23.6 5.5/17.3 Free Throw % 79.0% 72.3% FTM/FTA Per Game 14.8/18.8 13.9/19.3

- Rebounding:

Syracuse Louisville Rebounds Per Game 36.3 38.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.4 10.3 Def. Reb. Per Game 25.8 28.1 Rebound Margin -1.5 +6.1

- Defense:

Syracuse Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 70.4 64.2 Opp. FG% 40.9% 40.1% Opp. 3PT% 30.8% 30.9% Steals Per Game 9.2 4.9 Turnovers Forced Per Game 15.3 11.7 Blocks Per Game 4.9 2.1

- Ball Handling:

Syracuse Louisville Assists Per Game 15.6 11.5 Turnovers Per Game 11.6 12.0 Turnover Margin 3.7 -0.3 Assist/Turnover Margin 1.3 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 56.0% chance to win against Syracuse.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 65% chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 72-68 in favor of Louisville. Louisville's Adjusted Efficiency Margin currently ranks 31st, with Syracuse's at 57th.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Syracuse 69.

