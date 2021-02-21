Terry Rozier Scores 20 in Fourth Quarter, Drains Game-Winner vs. Warriors

The former Louisville men's basketball guard lifted the Hornets over the Warriors thanks to a game-winning shot and twenty-point fourth quarter performance.

(Photo of Terry Rozier, Juan Toscano-Anderson: Nell Redmond/USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE - Former Louisville men’s basketball standout Terry Rozier is currently in the middle of having the best year of his professional career. In 26 games for the Charlotte Hornets, he is averaging 20.6 points, shooting 49.0% from the field and 44.5% on three-point shots - all of which are career-highs.

He is also quickly developing in an incredibly clutch player, as he proved Saturday night when the Hornets hosted the Golden State Warriors.

Trailing by two with twenty seconds left, Charlotte was awarded a pair of technical free throws following a double technical on Golden State's Draymond Green.

Rozier hit both free throws to tie the game, then on the ensuing possession dribbled to the left corner, where he nailed a high-arching shot over Juan Toscano-Anderson at the buzzer to clinch a 102-100 victory.

“I made a couple shots early in the fourth quarter and it just felt like an ocean,” Rozier said after the game. “I just felt relaxed and confident with all my shots going in after that. I got to knock down two important free throws after the technical and the rest was history, game.”

Rozier scored a game-high 36 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter and the final 10 points for Charlotte. He is the only NBA player this season with multiple 20-point fourth quarters, and has now scored 30+ in four consecutive games.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound combo guard signed a three-year, $58 million contract with Charlotte as a free agent prior to the 2019-20 season, and has averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists with the Hornets since joining. Over his first four years in the league as a member of the Boston Celtics, he averaged 7.7, 3.6 and 2.3 in each respective category.

He was drafted by the Celtics with the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft following a two year career at Louisville. In his sophomore season with the Cardinals, the Youngstown, Oh. native averaged 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, and was named a member of the All-ACC Second Team.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp