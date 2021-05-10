Terry Rozier Scores Career-High vs. Pelicans

(Photo of Terry Rozier: Eric Bledsoe: Nell Redmond - USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE - Currently in the midst of his best season as a professional, former Louisville men’s basketball standout and current Charlotte Hornet Terry Rozier had the best scoring output of his career on Sunday night.

While Charlotte failed to secure a victory, losing 112-110 to the New Orleans Pelicans, Rozier poured in a career-high 43 points, surpassing his previous high of 42 set in this season’s opener at Cleveland. He was 16-26 from the field, including 7-11 on three point attempts.

The 6-foot-1, 190 combo guard is averaging 20.6 points and 4.2 assists per game, and is also shooting 45.5% from the field - all of which are career-highs. With just four games left in the regular season, Charlotte currently holds the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, and needs just one more win to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

The Youngstown, Oh. native signed a three-year, $58 million contract with Charlotte as a free agent prior to the 2019-20 season, and has averaged 19.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists with the Hornets since joining. Over his first four years in the league as a member of the Boston Celtics, he averaged 7.7, 3.6 and 2.3 in each respective category.

He was drafted by the Celtics with the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft following a two year career at Louisville. In his sophomore season with the Cardinals, Rozier averaged 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, and was named a member of the All-ACC Second Team.

