Things Louisville can be thankful for

The Louisville football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball programs all have something to be thankful for this year for Thanksgiving.

Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff

The Louisville football program was in a state of disarray after a 2-10 season last fall. Satterfield and his coaching staff have revitalized the program.

Louisville is 7-4 with one with game remaining in the regular season. After going winless in conference play last year, Louisville finished 5-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and will place second in the Atlantic Division behind Clemson.

The culture is clearly different as the players have bought in to the mindset of the new coaching staff.

Jordan Nwora returns

Nwora waited nearly as long as he could, but decided against pursuing a career professionally, instead returning for his junior year. Nwora had until May 29 at 11:59 p.m. to decide between collegiate basketball and a professional career.

He tweeted at 8:46 p.m. that he would return to Louisville for his junior season. Nwora’s return instantly put Louisville men’s basketball inside the top-5 of preseason rankings.

Nwora was selected as the preseason ACC Player of the Year and included in the Associated Press All-America team. Louisville is 6-0 and ranked second. Nwora is averaging 21.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. He has made 16 of 31 shots from behind the arc.

Balogun and Dixon ruled eligible

Louisville women’s basketball received its biggest news of the offseason when Georgia Tech transfers Elizabeth Balogun and Elizabeth Dixon were granted waivers by the NCAA and ruled eligible for the 2019-20 season on Sept. 26.

Balogun, the ACC Freshman of the Year last season, is averaging 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.6 percent from behind the arc. Dixon, a member of the ACC All-Freshman team last year, is averaging 7.8 points and 7.4 rebounds.