Three Former Cards Reach 2021 NBA Playoffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the first somewhat 'normal' season since the start of the pandemic, as well as the NBA's first ever Play-In Tournament, the 2021 iteration of the NBA Playoffs have finally arrived. The quest for the sacred Larry O'Brien Trophy begins Saturday, May 22, and three former Louisville Cardinals have a shot at it.

Los Angeles Lakers power forward/center Montrezl Harrell, Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and Milwaukee Bucks small forward Jordan Nwora will all be leading their respective teams through the playoffs for a shot at an NBA title.

Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier, San Antonio Spurs center Gorgui Dieng and Golden State Warriors shooting guard Damion Lee had made the Play-In Tournament, but were eliminated.

First to take the court will be Nwora. While he only saw action in 30 games partially due to an ankle injury, averaging just 5.7 points and 2.0 rebounds, he heads into the postseason on a high note. In Milwaukee's final game of the regular season, he made just his second start of the season, and put up a career-high 34 points and 14 rebounds.

Led by former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as other former All-Stars, the Bucks clinched the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, and will face the No. 6 Miami Heat in the first round. Game one is scheduled for Saturday, May 22 at 2:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Next up will be Harrell. While he only started one game over his 69 appearances in the regular season, he still plays an important role on a Lakers squad hoping to repeat as champions. His 13.5 points per game is the most out of any non-starter, as is his 6.2 rebounds per game, and his 62.2% shooting from the field ranked fifth in the NBA.

With perennial All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis back healthy, the Lakers were able to squeak past the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In Tournament, earning the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. They earned a date with the No. 2 Phoenix Suns, with game one scheduled for Sunday, May 23 at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

Finally, we have Mitchell. At one point, he had inserted himself into the MVP conversation, averaging 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and a 38.6% three-point shooting percentage, all of which were career bests. However, he missed the final 16 games of the regular season with an ankle injury. Fortunately, barring any setbacks, he will be available for the entire postseason.

Even with the injury to their star guard, the Jazz were still able to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, as well as the best record in the NBA. They will be taking on the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies, and game one is scheduled for Sunday, May 23 at 9:30 p.m. EST on TNT.

