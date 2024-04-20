Three Former Cards Reach 2024 NBA Playoffs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With both the regular season and the NBA Play-In Tournament now in the rear view mirror, the 2024 iteration of the NBA Playoffs have finally arrived. The quest for the sacred Larry O'Brien Trophy begins Saturday, Apr. 20, and two former Louisville Cardinals have a shot at it.
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, Miami Heat point guard Terry Rozier and Phoenix Suns shooting guard Damion Lee will all be leading their respective teams through the playoffs for a shot at an NBA title.
First to take the court will be Mitchell. Currently in his seventh year in the NBA and second with Cleveland, Mitchell has put together yet another NBA All-Star caliber season. Playing and starting in 55 games during the regular season, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game, while putting up a 46.2/36.8/86.5 shooting split.
Assisted by fellow former All-Stars Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen plus rising star Evan Mobley, the Cavs were able to clinch the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They will open up their playoff run against Paolo Banchero and the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic, with game one is scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 20 at 1:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.
Next up will be Lee, however, it's unlikely that he make an appearance this postseason no matter how far the Suns go. During training camp, he injured his right meniscus to the point where he required surgery, and has been out since. However, Lee has started to travel with the team again, so a return isn't out of the question.
Led by former MVP Kevin Durant with a supporting cast of All-Stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, Phoenix was able to secure the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. They'll take on Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves right out of the gates, with game one scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.
Finally, we have Rozier, who will see action on the second day of the NBA Playoffs. After being traded midseason from the Hornets, Rozier averaged 16.4 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 31 games and 30 starts during the regular season with the Heat. He was averaging 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9 percent when he was traded by Charlotte.
Miami lost to Philadelphia in the Play-In Tournament, but was able to make the Playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the East after bouncing back to take down Chicago. With Jimmy Butler expected to miss significant time, the Heat will have to lean on Rozier, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo in their opening round matchup against the top-seeded Boston Celtics, which starts on Sunday, Apr. 21 at 1:00 p.m. on ABC.
(Photo of Donovan Mitchell: David Richard - USA TODAY Sports)
