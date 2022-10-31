2024 PG T.J. Robinson Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - First year Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne has already identified a fair amount of long-term recruiting targets in his roughly seven months on the job, and now the program has landed their first prospect out of the Class of 2024.

Guard T.J. Robinson, who played last season at Cumberland (Mary.) Bishop Walsh and is set to play his junior year at Montclair (N.J.) Immaculate Conception, announced Monday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over finalists LSU, Georgetown, Kansas State, Temple and others.

Not long after taking the job in March, both Payne and assistant coach Nolan Smith saw Robinson play in the Orlando, Fla. leg of the Nike EYBL U16 circuit in early April. The staff would later extend a scholarship offer to Robinson in late July.

The 6-foot-4, 160-pound point guard entered the summer as an unranked prospect, but had a great showing over the course of the Nike EYBL circuit for the N.J. Scholars. Playing in the Orlando, Indianapolis and Kansas City legs, as well as the Peach Jam, Robinson finished third amongst U16 players in scoring with 20.0 points per game.

His best performance on the EYBL circuit came during the Indianapolis leg in a 78-68 loss to The Syndicate, logging 32 points on 9-17 shooting, 3-6 on three-point attempts and 11-14 at the free throw line.

Robinson was also invited to the NBPA Top 100 Camp, which is regarded as "the premier basketball event available to elite high school athletes." He is now ranked as the No. 26 point guard and No. 156 prospect in the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite.

With Robinson now in the fold, Louisville has now extended offers to eight uncommitted prospects in the class. In the more immediate cycle, the Cardinals hold a pair of 2023 commitments in the form of La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn and Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr.

(Photo of T.J. Robinson via Bishop Walsh Basketball)

