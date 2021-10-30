What Chris Mack, Louisville Players Said After 94-45 Exhibition Win vs. Kentucky State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program kicked off exhibition play on a high note, showcasing their new-look offense, defensive prowess and rebounding edge to trounce Kentucky State.

Here's what head coach Chris Mack, guard El Ellis and forward Samuell Williamson to say following the win:

Head Coach Chris Mack

(Opening statement)

"It's an exhibition and I know our guys were excited to play somebody in different uniforms. I thought for us, our first half was much more crisp. We were closer to who we need to be, at least at this time of the year. I thought our second half, especially the first eight to ten minutes, wasn't very good and that needs to improve. I thought that Malik Williams really got us off to a good start; played with great energy, rebounded the ball. He's got a great voice for us on the defensive end, and Jarrod does as well. I thought Sydney Curry was a big plus for us. I thought he played physical. He's come a long way with his ball screen defense and his ability to communicate to the guards. Then Sam Bearden did a good job at the end. You know, Sam never gets a rep and for him to go in there and run two out-of-bounds plays perfectly: it says something when a guy knows what he's supposed to do when he never gets in there to do it. We've got a long way to go. I knew I'd say this regardless of what the outcome was, but, we're a work in progress just like a lot of teams this time of year."

(About the first half tempo and the spacing on offense)

"I thought the spacing was pretty good. I think there were some times where a few of our guys needed to run harder, and they'll see that on film. We've got to get that corrected. Everyone says they want to play fast, but they don't want to run fast to be able to play fast. I thought our spacing was really good. It allowed us to shoot almost 20 Free throws in the first half. If you have clogged spacing, drivers are going to bobble the ball and fall over their teammates because of where we spaced one another. I thought that was a byproduct of that. We also got some five or six made threes in the first half along with two (attempts) being fouled. That's a big part of our spacing."

(About Kentucky State is a D-II school: smaller in size, weight, and everything else. What did you see from them that impressed)

"They've got good size. You look down their roster and in warmups, they don't look like a Division-II team with their size. I thought in the second half they played with a little less nerves than maybe they started the game off with. I think they scored six or seven times in a row to start the second half and we'll look at it through our lens more than theirs, but give their kids credit not just coming out and folding. Disappointing on our end, that start to the second half, but you give your opponent credit when they when they do good things."

(About what are the things UofL is looking at in terms of performance and earmarks from an exhibition)

"How do I put this? I just want us to be the same team that we are in practice. And obviously you want to be effective, either end of the floor, everything that you stress, everything that you coach. When a guy goes rogue because all of a sudden the lights are on, it sends a weird message to his teammates, not really sure how to play and I thought in the first half, like I said our spacing was excellent, I thought our defense by and large was pretty good. But, we didn't come out with that same readiness in the second half. I will say that it's a lot easier to watch it on film, and correct some of the things we've been talking about. I mean, you're trying to watch all five guys, you're trying to watch what the other team's running. But I'll say that we were trying to do what we want to do. And I thought for the most part, our guys were themselves and that's that's what we wanted to see."

(About what the Cardinals got out of the matchup with Kentucky State)

"To just get better. The game is not over for us. We are going to watch the film, we will show our team clips. That is where we will get a lot of good learning. A guy knows when he leaves his feet on defense, he knows it. But maybe he doesn't recognize that he is two steps out of position when the ball is on the right wing and his man is at the top of the key. Maybe he thought he did a good job of defending the ball screen but wasn't aggressive enough. So there are a lot of things that we will be able to point to on film that we will continue to grow from so I don't feel the game is over because we are still learning from it.

(About if there is a certain time on the shot clock that is ideal to get a shot off)

"Whenever we get what we feel is a good shot – that can be one or two seconds into the shot clock or 29 seconds into the shot clock. Trying to squeeze out every bit of opportunity once we have the ball whether it is a made shot or a missed shot and that doesn't happen if we jog up the floor. So we are spreading and trying to get to the corners, we are trying to play off spacing and trying to squeeze as much as we can off of transition. Offensive efficiency will tell you that is where it is the most hard to guard people is in transition. We have to make better decisions. I think we will. We need to finish better around the basket. There is not really a 'this is when we want to score'. We just always want to be looking in search of the best shot we can get."

(On underestimating opponent)

"I never underestimate an opponent. It was hard to even estimate them though because they only played four games last year, and they had 10 newcomers."

(On turnovers)

"We've seen it in practice. This (the turnovers) wasn't unexpected. We have to cut those down. There's a difference when you have an aggressive turnover, guys trying to drive in the gap, making a play, versus the casual turnovers. We had way too many casual turnovers tonight. Those have to be eliminated. I suspect that if those were eliminated, the turnovers would have probably gone from 17 to 12. I would have taken 12 turnovers every day of the week. But it was 17. We need to figure out why we turned it over and get some of our guy's less casual handling the ball."

(Follow up on turnovers and how many are acceptable)

"That remains to be seen. I've always had in my mind as a coach, "12 turnovers or less". But we are trying to play way faster than we have since I've been here."

(On defensive effort)

"I was disappointed the second half. It could just be guys relaxing, playing the score, and not being mature enough. You always credit your opponent as well. Those guys hit some shots. I thought we played with our hands down in the second half. It's hard to see how much energy and feel how much energy we have with their voices. We were coming off halftime after guys played the first half where their legs aren't where they need to be to start the half."

(On full-court press)

"I think Jarrod gave their point guard some trouble. We're going to pick up full court this year and sometimes that'll be just Jarrod, and sometimes that'll be our whole team. We want to utilize Jarrod. He's such a weapon defensively. He loves that end of the floor. He sets the aggressiveness of our defense."

(Offensive spacing and Locke being in the right spot)

"I think maybe Kentucky State doesn't know who know who Noah (Locke) is. The closer that you respect him and more that you don't leave him driving lanes tend open. We have a team that's willing to fly the ball around and get the ball to the open man. That's what our offense in the half court is predicated on. The ability to play off an advantage and not let that advantage become a disadvantage or a neutral situation. So, the ball hops when it should. At least, we want it to in those situations. Noah's got the quickest release on the team. He's the best shooter so I want to shoot it every time. Where other guys may or may not shoot that shot every single time."

(On El Ellis)

"I thought El was really good in stretches. He's got a way to go defensively. Tonight he ends up with, I think, two turnovers – that's been an issue with El in the preseason a little bit. I always say to our staff that he's going up against Jarrod [West] every day… So, it was really good to see him. He's electric, he's got the ability to finish. Tonight was not an exception, I see it every day in practice. He gets to the rim and he has an uncanny ability of putting his shoulder on you. Even though he looks slight, he's so athletic and he finishes well. I love a couple of the passes that he saw out of the sides of his eyes to open shooters. That's great when you can have two point guards to pace each and bring the same type of energy but a different skill set. That was a good game for El for sure."

Guard El Ellis

Forward Samuell Williamson

(Photo of Chris Mack: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter