Report: '24 SF Trentyn Flowers Schedules Visit to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another top tier prospect from the Class of 2024 is line to visit the Louisville men's basketball program next month.

Small forward Trentyn Flowers, who will play his upcoming junior year at Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy, has scheduled an official visit to the Cardinals, according to 24/7 High School Hoops. Flowers will be visiting Louisville on Oct. 21, the same day as Louisville's annual preseason men's and women's basketball event, Louisville Live.

Louisville's confirmed visitor list for Louisville Live is now three strong. Fellow 2024 prospect Newport Coast (Calif.) Sage small forward Carter Bryant and 2023 prospect Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy wing A.J. Johnson will also be taking official visits that day,

Back on June 16th, which served as the first day where 2024 prospects could receive unlimited personal contact and recruiting materials from coaches, Flowers was one of three players that Louisville head coach Kenny Payne reached out to. He landed a scholarship offer from the Cardinals earlier this month.

The 6-foot-8, 180-pound wing is ranked as high as the No. 8 player in the nation, according to On3. He had an extremely productive freshman campaign for Huntington (W.Va) Prep, averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game. He transferred to Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon midway through his sophomore year, then later transferred to Combine Academy earlier this summer.

Flowers is one of just eight uncommitted prospects in the 2024 cycle to receive a Louisville offer so far. He joins Bryant, Elliot Cadeau, Isaiah Elohim, Trentyn Flowers, Karter Knox, Jamari Phillips, Billy Richmond, T.J. Robinson and Rob Wright. The Cardinals currently have no prospects committed in the class.

In the more immediate 2023 cycle, Louisville holds two verbal commitments in the form of La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn and Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr.

(Photo of Trentyn Flowers: Dan Fritz via On3)

